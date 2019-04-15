Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer, release date, everything we know

For the longest time, we didn’t know anything about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, other than who it’s being made by and the release date. Granted they’re important things to know, but really we just want to see what it’s all about. Over the past weekend, coinciding with the trailer for the last instalment of the third trilogy of films, a separate trailer was uploaded to shed some light on what Fallen Order is.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date

This guide will be going over everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, such as the trailers and the release date. However, the latest trailer that dropped also confirmed the release date. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on 15th November 2019 and it’s pretty much a given that since it’s an EA game, it’ll be available on Origin exclusively.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer

A single reveal trailer has been shown so far, uploaded on 13th April 2019. Surprisingly, there’s still no game footage has been shown off, but it’s highly likely that EA are reserving that for their own event that they traditionally stream around E3. Despite this, there are clues from a blog post by game director Stig Asmussen (formerly of SCE Santa Monica – the developers behind God of War), in which he confirms it is a third-person game that’s single player only. There will also be lightsaber duels, which will surprise nobody – it’s practically a prerequisite if your main character is a Jedi.

The trailer shows story elements that were detailed previously on the game’s official website. It is set “after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”, focusing on one of the “younglings” that Anakin missed when he went on his killing spree. Cal Kestis will, according to the video description, need to “develop [his] Force abilities, hone [his] lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reddit rumour

A few months ago, a Reddit user by the name of “Xyzsvtabc” posted some more potential details about the game. So far, the leak is checking out as the main character’s name matched with the official reveal trailer. According to the leak:

They said this is coming out in November. It takes place about 5 years after Revenge of the Sith and follows the main character whose name is Cal (I forget his last name). He’s was a [padawan] that survived the efforts to kill all of the remaining jedi. Not a ton of gameplay info but some of the other story lines are that he has a mentor figure who is a woman named Ceres. The only other thing I remember is them talking about other characters they would come across from some of the comics. The mentioned the 9th sister and 2nd sister? Something about Inquisitors? I wish I could remember more about this. They showed a ton of artwork.

And seriously, that’s all we know so far. Details about this game are currently still very light, but we will be back with more information, trailers, screenshots, and whatever else is released by EA between now and the November release.