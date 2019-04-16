Have You Played... Bowman?

This void ain't big enough for the both of us

While the nerds played football outside, us real men (we were ten) spent our lunchtimes fighting for our lives. Every battle saw two stick figures enter, one stick figure leave. Or more precisely, stand around doing absolutely nothing while the other figure oozed blood modelled in MS paint.

Bowman was a lark.

You start off blind. There’s another bowboy, somewhere, but your first shot won’t find him. Unless you’ve sacrificed a particularly plump goat to Artemis, or something.

You click, you drag, you fire. Your arrow goes sailing past your foe’s head, but now you’ve got a bead on him. And he on you.

Back and forth you go, every arrow inching closer. The wise will use the angle indicators, honing their accuracy with mathematical precision. The brave will use their gut. And then, probably, see it. Or the closest approximation of a gut that a flash game from the 90s can muster.

It’s basic, but still. Kids probably shouldn’t be familiar with the concept of a neck shot.

You can have a go though.