The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

#BLUD is exactly what you'd expect from a cartoon studio making a game

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

17th April 2019 / 10:50PM

I am a sucker for some slick animation, and vampire-slaying action adventure #BLUD looks a treat. It’s a cartoon Buffy-inspired Zelda-ish thingy by Exit 73 Studios, a small team known almost exclusively for their 2D animation work, much of it for TV. They’ve been streaming production of the game (and its huge amount of art) on Twitch for a while now, and today released a proper trailer, showing off the game in motion. While I’m curious what impact its deliciously drawn-out animations will have on its action, it’s a treat to look at. See for yourself below.

#BLUD really does look like an interactive cartoon. While obviously adhering to videogame rules, I’m surprised at how little it breaks character. Every animation is full of expressive squishes and stretches and exaggerated motion. It gives protagonist Becky Belmont (well, that explains the vampire hunting) a real sense of weight and power despite being a tiny bobble-headed, bright pink sprite. My only worry is that by giving the animations so much time to breathe, the combat won’t be as snappy and responsive as some would like.

And here’s an earlier teaser trailer, giving us a closer look at Becky and her nightly routine.

Exit 73 have done some game-adjacent work before, producing cutscenes for the charming OK K.O! Let’s Play Heroes, and animation for the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital mobile app, but this is their first foray into first-hand game development. I’m curious to see what an experienced studio from a completely different field brings to the table. They’ve apparently demoed an earlier version of the game at MAGFest and earned a few fans there, so I’m eager to see what they’ve got lined up next.

There’s no release date for #BLUD yet, beyond ‘coming soon’, or even platforms announced. You can follow its development on the Exit 73 Twitter feed here, and their Twitch channel, which includes some of their recorded art-stream sessions. You can also see some character bios on the game’s official page here. In the meantime, you can check out Exit 73’s animation portfolio, which includes everything from kids TV to the sweary, gory, dumb-as-rocks short Flex Calibur.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Division 2 launches Public Test Server and delays raid until May

Atlas Reactor is powering down on June 28th

9

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds more rats and lizards today, free and paid

5

Destiny 2's Revelry event celebrates spring and trashes PvP

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Division 2 launches Public Test Server and delays raid until May

Atlas Reactor is powering down on June 28th

9

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds more rats and lizards today, free and paid

5

Destiny 2's Revelry event celebrates spring and trashes PvP

1