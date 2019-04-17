AMD Navi: Everything we know so far about AMD's next-gen graphics cards

The next generation of AMD Navi graphics cards have been a known quantity for a number of years now, but it’s only been during the last couple of months that we’ve started to see some proper, concrete details start to emerge about them. We still don’t know much about their individual specs, price or an exact release date yet, but we do know, for instance, that they’ll support ray tracing, the fancy new lighting tech currently the hot topic of the day over on the new crop of Nvidia RTX cards.

Teased back at GDC with a Radeon RX Vega 56-powered ray tracing demo and confirmed yesterday via Wired’s PlayStation 5 exclusive (which will use a custom variant of AMD’s Navi GPU), the fact that AMD’s Navi cards will definitely support ray tracing tells us a number of things – and to help you separate probably likely facts from clearly made-up fiction, I’ve put everything we know about them so far into one handy guide.

AMD Navi: what is it?

Navi is the current code name for AMD’s next generation of graphics cards. Set to replace AMD’s current Radeon RX Vega cards, Navi will feature a brand-new architecture as well as what’s currently being called ‘Next Gen Memory’. Imaginative, I know.

Whether that’s GDDR6 memory, the next iteration of HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2) that’s currently in AMD’s Vega cards or something else entirely, nobody knows. What we do know, however, is that the Navi name has been appearing on AMD’s road maps as far back as 2016. The only problem is that it keeps getting delayed.

AMD Navi release date: why the heck is it taking so long?

At one point, Navi was supposed to arrive by the end of 2018. But then the 14nm version of Vega got pushed back (the Vega 56 and 64), which in turn bumped back the 7nm version of Vega. The latter finally came out earlier this year – see our Radeon 7 review for more info – but it also means this continual shuffling back of release dates has caused further delays to the launch of AMD’s 7nm Navi GPUs. And for a while, we had no idea when it would ever see the light of day.

Now we know that Navi will sit at the heart of the PlayStation 5, which is currently expected to launch next year. The good news, though, is that we probably won’t have to wait that long for actual Navi graphics cards to turn up, as the current rumour mill says AMD are planning a big Navi launch around E3 this year, which takes place between June 11-14 2019. That would make sense given Navi’s PlayStation 5 connection, for while Sony may not be attending E3 themselves, they’re almost certainly going to be holding their own conference at the same time somewhere down the road much like EA do with their EA Play event.

Some have pegged their release date a little later for sometime in July – the current estimate appears to be July 7 (or 7/7, in case you needed an even deeper tie to their 7nm manufacturing process) – but needless to say, summer looks like it could be a big time for some proper Navi announcements.

AMD Navi specs: is it going to be worth the wait?

Of course, for those after the best graphics card possible, it’s all been a bit frustrating. Indeed, as powerful as the Radeon 7 is, it’s still not quite the equal of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 – especially once you take into account the RTX 2080’s fancy, performance-boosting DLSS tech as well.

However, the fact that AMD’s Navi graphics cards will also definitely support ray tracing tells us a number of things. For example, we’ve already seen how much of a toll ray tracing takes on the performance of Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards when their proprietary DLSS tech isn’t enabled, and AMD have told me themselves that a DLSS-esque technology for Navi isn’t really on the cards for them. That means they’re going to have to be pretty damn powerful to do it properly without taking a massive hit on the old frame rate.

“Our priority is going to be looking at SMAA and TAA [anti-aliasing techniques] and not proprietary technologies,” an AMD spokesperson told me during a briefing for the Radeon 7. “For us, it’s about enabling technology across all three verticals [PC, console and cloud gaming] and ensuring the end user experience is going to be great across all three. DLSS is a proprietary technology supported in only a small number of PC games. SMAA and TAA offer a superior combination of image quality and performance that’s free of the harsh sharpening of DLSS.”

Fighting words, those, but it suggests that AMD’s more concerned about delivering some serious raw horsepower (which would certainly tally with the way they presented the Radeon 7) instead of relying on AI to pick up the slack.

Then again, other rumour sleuths paint a much more modest picture of Navi’s spec capabilities. Indeed, WCCFTech think there will be three different Navi cards launching this year – the RX 3080, RX 3070 and RX 3060 – which will match the RTX 2070, RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 respectively. Tweaktown, meanwhile, are betting the top-end one will be around the RTX 2080 again.

Personally, I don’t think it makes much sense to have a next-gen Navi card that’s just as powerful as the recently released Radeon 7, because otherwise what’s the point of the Radeon 7? I also fail to see the logic of releasing three new next-gen Navi cards and still having the old-gen Vega-based Radeon 7 sitting right at the top, because that also doesn’t speak much to the so-called power of Navi.

AMD Navi price: how much are they going to cost?

The key piece of the puzzle we’re missing right now is price. If WCCFTech’s information is to be believed, the top RTX 2070-level Navi card could cost as little as $249, according to their mysterious sources, while the GTX 1660 rival is currently rumoured to cost just $129. I highly doubt that will end up being the case, to be honest, especially if Nvidia’s current pricing is anything to go by, but who knows – maybe a bit of competition in the market is just what we need to shunt everything back down again after Nvidia’s months and months of graphic card dominance.

Still, I expect each Navi card will cost considerably more than either of those rumoured prices, but we’ll probably only get proper confirmation once AMD’s officially announced them – which hopefully won’t be too much longer if an E3 2019 reveal proves to be correct. I’ll bring you more as I get it.