Apex Legends update (Patch 1.1.1) - Apex Legends v1.1.1 patch notes analysed

Version 1.1.1 of Apex Legends, the second update since the release of Season 1, arrived on 16th April, bringing with it a number of major weapon and ability balance changes – particularly to Gibraltar and Caustic as well as the sniper rifles class as a whole. Our Apex Legends patch notes and update guide will walk you through everything new that has arrived with this new update; and we’ll also go over all of the previous patch notes and changes that we’ve seen since the game’s release.

Apex Legends update guide (v1.1.1 patch notes, 16 April)

Full 1.1.1 Patch Notes (16 April 2019)

Apex Legends 1.1.1 Patch Notes (16 April 2019) Legend Balancing: CAUSTIC: Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10% Gas Damage per tick increased: 1 -> 4 Ultimate Throw distance increased: 28 metres -> 33 metres

GIBRALTAR: Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10% Gun Shield health increased: 50 -> 75

Weapon Balancing: G7 SCOUT / TRIPLE TAKE / LONGBOW DMR Lowered leg shot damage reduction: 25% -> 10% Reduced base weapon sway by about 33% Reduced base sway speed by about 25%

LONGBOW DMR: Increased fire rate 1.2 -> 1.6 Increased magazine size Base mag increased: 5 -> 6 rounds Common mag extender increased: 6 -> 8 rounds Rare mag extender increased: 8 -> 10 rounds Epic mag extender increased: 10 -> 12 rounds

HAVOC: Increased base magazine size: 25 -> 32 rounds Charge Beam Reduced cost per shot: 5 -> 4 Increased close range damage: 55 -> 60 Increased damage at range: 45 -> 50 Close range damage falloff increased: 35m -> 75m Ranged damage falloff increased: 75m -> 125m

WINGMAN: Reduced magazine size Base mag reduced: 6 -> 4 rounds Common mag extender reduced: 8 -> 6 rounds Rare mag extender reduced: 9 -> 8 rounds Epic mag extender reduced: 12 -> 10 rounds

SPITFIRE: Reduced base damage: 20 -> 18 Magazine extender attachments reduced Common mag extender reduced: 45 -> 40 rounds Rare mag extender reduced: 55 -> 45 rounds Epic mag extender reduced: 60 -> 55 rounds

Adjustments to Gold weapon attachments: Gold Havoc Now has Turbocharger Now has 1x-2x variable holo sight

Gold R301 Now has 1x-2x variable holo sight

Gold Wingman Now has Digital Threat

Battle Pass XP Bonus Event: In honor of Thicc-boi buffs, we’re going to be running a bonus Battle Pass XP event. From approximately 10AM PST 4/16 through approximately 10AM PST 4/18, your first Top 5 of the day (your squad places 5th or better in a match) will grant you 1 full bonus Battle Pass Level (29,500 BPP), up to a max of level 110. You can earn this once per day. We’ll also be finding other moments during the season to add Battle Pass XP bonuses, so stay tuned! Additional Changes: JUMP SHIP SPEED: Increased the speed of the ship by about 50% We felt that the ship was moving a bit too slow after watching player behavior so we’re speeding it up so players that like to drop later in the flight path don’t have to wait so long.

BUG FIXES: Fixed UI bug where the wrong percentage would be displayed for all boost badges.

Good? Good. Now let’s dive into some of the major features of this massive balance update.

Major Gibraltar and Caustic buffs

The biggest news with this update is, of course, Respawn’s newest and most meaningful attempt to address the large hitboxes and low viability of Gibraltar and Caustic. With the advent of Season 1 they slightly reduced the hitboxes of these characters (and Pathfinder) to better match their character models, but this was nowhere near enough to see them rivalling the likes of Wraith, Pathfinder, Lifeline, and Octane in terms of play rate and success rate.

But now, both Legends have been given an extra Passive ability (alongside their existing Passives) called “Fortified”, which reduces all incoming damage by 10%. This was one of the most popular ideas thrown about the Apex Legends subreddit since the news of their increased hitbox sizes was revealed, and it makes perfect sense. Now there are two ways to deal with damage: avoid it, like Wraith or Octane, or absorb it, like Gibraltar and Caustic are now able to do.

In addition to this, Gibraltar’s Gun Shield now absorbs 75 Health before subsiding instead of 50, and Caustic’s Nox Gas starts at 4 damage per tick instead of 1 – both significant buffs to key abilities in the characters’ skillsets. Time will tell if these changes are enough to cause a long-lasting shift in the Apex Legends meta for character selection, but it looks like a very strong step in the right direction so far.

Spitfire & Wingman nerfed

Two top-tier weapons have been nerfed with the 1.1.1 update: the punchy hit-your-shots Wingman, and the bullets-for-days Spitfire. With the Wingman, it appears that the February nerf it received alongside the Peacekeeper still wasn’t enough in Respawn’s eyes to bring the gun in line with the rest of the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and so now they’ve drastically cut the magazine size of the gun from 6/8/9/12 to 4/6/8/10. That means you need to really hit your shots now with the Wingman, and the decision to take a Wingman over the now-buffed Scout or Longbow (more on this in a moment) is not nearly as clear-cut as it used to be.

With the Spitfire, the LMG’s base damage has been reduced from 20 to 18, putting it only just ahead of the Devotion in terms of flat damage per shot (and quite a ways below in terms of overall DPS). Of course, it still packs a hell of a punch with its high damage and rate of fire (and bullets for days) – though Respawn have also lowered the extra magazine capacity provided by the various tiers of magazine attachments, so now the mag sizes are 35/40/45/55 rather than the 35/45/55/60 they used to be. It’ll still be a top-tier weapon (as is Respawn’s plan for the Spitfire), but I’d now say if you have a Turbocharger then the Devotion should be your go-to LMG every time.

Snipers (particularly Longbow) buffed

Since release, Apex Legends has always been a very close-quarters game when it comes to firefights, thanks to the ease with which you can close distances and the speed with which you can heal if hit from afar. Respawn have finally addressed this issue in a patch which brings some minor buffs to the sniper class as a whole, and some massive buffs to the Longbow in particular.

Regarding the minor changes: all snipers (minus the Kraber) now enjoy a greatly reduced amount of weapon sway, allowing you to land those long-distance shots more easily (and incidentally lowering the usefulness of a Stock attachment to nearly nothing). The Scout, Triple Take, and Longbow have also received an increase to leg shot damage, giving you that extra bit of incentive to go for long-range shots.

But the Longbow DMR received the lion’s share for this update, with a dramatic rate of fire increase from 1.2 to 1.6, and an increased magazine size across the board, from 5/6/8/10 to 6/8/10/12. The latter is very much a result of the former fire rate increase, which incidentally reduces what was previously the Longbow’s biggest downside. Now you can pop players from great distances (thanks to the general sniper class buffs above) for 55 damage every 0.625 seconds.

It’s an excellent buff for a previously outclassed weapon, and we might finally start seeing Longbows making their way to the final circles now. Good news for you sharpshooters out there.

Havoc buffed (but is it enough?)

The last major weapon change relates to the Havoc, which has received a number of buffs, mostly concentrated on its unfortunately very underwhelming Selectfire Receiver-enabled single-shot beam mode. The trouble is that it’s just not great to use. The beam takes a large amount of Energy Ammo to fire with each shot, and the pleasantness of its hitscan abilities is completely ruined by the charge-up time between shots. Now, the overall damage of the beam has been increased thanks to a series of buffs to the damage dropoff of the weapon, and the ammo requirement per shot has been reduced from 5 to 4.

Personally, I’m still never going to use the Selectfire Receiver over a Turbocharger for the Havoc, and this is something that Respawn themselves also seem to acknowledge, because in these same patch notes they’re also changing the fully-kitted gold variant of the Havoc to sport a Turbocharger rather than a Selectfire Receiver. So despite the changes being a step in the right direction, I still think the unique beam shot mode is unfortunately rather lacklustre.

On the bright side, the Havoc received a massive increase to its magazine size, from 25 to 32 – which makes perfect sense after you read Respawn’s own notes, which explain that while rival Assault Rifles like the Carbine are meant to be less dependent on ammo but requiring more focus on attachments to fulfil their potential, the Havoc is meant to require a great deal of Energy Ammo but in return gives you a great weapon without as much need for the attachments.

Now, I don’t quite agree with that, because the high recoil of the Havoc (and lack of Barrel attachment slot to mitigate it) is a huge downside with this weapon; and I’d never choose a Havoc over any other Assault Rifle unless I already have a Turbocharger for it. But even so, those who liked the Havoc before are going to be very pleased with these new changes.

Apex Legends previous updates and patch notes

Below we’ll be adding the full patch notes for every update since the release of Apex Legends. Simply expand the box of whichever update takes your interest to peruse everything that arrived with that patch.

Apex Legends 1.1 Patch Notes (4 April 2019) Quality of Life Added the ability to party up with the last squad you played with. After the match you will see buttons in the lobby that display the last two people you played with and can invite them to your squad. When you head back to the lobby after a match you will see two new buttons that show you the players in your last squad with the option to invite them for another match! You can choose to allow invites or opt out in the Friends menu.

Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

Made small improvements to the UI for customizing Legends.

Added option to turn off lighting on compatible hardware [for example, Razer Chroma devices] in the Mouse/Keyboard settings.

Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to: Running out of memory. CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

Stability fixes to all platforms. Bug Fixes Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

Apex Legends Season 1 Patch Notes (19 March 2019) Introducing Battle Pass Season 1 Added Battle Pass tab to Lobby.

Cost: 950 Apex Coins

Earn over 100 unique items throughout the season – everything you snag before the season is over is yours to keep. Updated dashboard images for Season 1 on PC and Xbox [PS4 is on the way!] Updated Main Menu with new Season 1 art. Updated the Lobby visuals for Season 1. Updated Apex Legends site FAQ with info on Battle Pass.

Introducing the Battle Pass Bundle Get the Battle Pass, plus unlock your next 25 levels for Season 1 instantly.

Cost: 2,800 Apex Coins. Free Rewards Everyone that plays Apex Legends during Season 1 can earn the following rewards: 1 Wild Frontier Legend Skin 5 Apex Packs 18 Wild Frontier themed Stat Trackers

New Legend: Octane (High-Speed Daredevil)

If it doesn’t involve diving, leaping, plummeting, or racing, then Octane wants nothing to do with it. Always the life of the party, Octane truly believes winning the Championship isn’t enough… not if you didn’t cheat death at least twice to get there. Passive: Swift Mend While not taking damage, Octane restores 1 health every 2 seconds. Tactical: Stim Move 30% faster for 6 seconds. Costs health to use. While active, Octane is affected less by attacks that cause slowdown. 2 second recharge. Ultimate: Launch Pad Deployable jump pad that catapults players through the air. Takes 90 seconds to recharge. Cost: 12,000 Legend Tokens 750 Apex Coins

Stability & Performance We’ve got some fixes in this patch that will improve stability on PC but we know there are still issues out there we need to address. We also added crash reporting so we can better understand how to tackle the issues we haven’t solved yet and address future ones. Improved stability for various GPU configurations.

Capped PC FPS to 300 to balance improving stability but still letting you folks enjoy those sweet frames.

Addressed issue with PS4 crashes due to running out of memory.

Introducing better reporting when Apex crashes on PC without error message. We really want to fix any crashes people happen to get on PC. We also respect our player’s privacy. So, if the PC game crashes, it will write “apex_crash.txt” to your “Documents” folder. This tiny file is plain text, so you can easily see for yourself that it has no personal information. If you choose to share this file with us, it will tell us whether the crash was in Apex or in third party software. If the crash was in Apex, our programmers can use the information to find and fix it. If you experience a crash, please include this file when you report. We protect your personal information. You can easily see everything in the file yourself; we have no secrets. You’re in control of whether we ever see the file. Please submit the file when you create a bug report on our forums here: https://answers.ea.com/t5/Bug-Reports/bd-p/apex-legends-bug-reports-en

Added Report a Player feature for cheating and abuse on PC. Players can now report cheaters they encounter in-game and it’ll be sent directly to Easy Anti-Cheat. You can do this from either the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab. We have lots of other work going on behind the scenes and this remains high priority for us. We won’t be able to share many specifics of what we’re doing but we’ll strive to provide updates on progress for the things we can talk about. As I’m finishing the notes this morning, 499,937 accounts and counting have been banned for cheating. Speed hacking: We do currently have anti-speed hacking in Apex Legends, but it’s not being as effective as intended due to a bug that we believe we’ve identified and will be addressing in our next server update. Will provide ETA for it when I have it. Working to get it out ASAP.

Added Report a Player for abuse on Consoles You can report players from the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab.

Optimized skydiving to improve overall server performance.

Fixed bug where sometimes the client could crash when opening Apex Packs one right after the other. Quality Of Life Added “Swap LT/RT & LB/RB” / “Swap L1/R1 & L2/R2”) toggle in the Controller Button Layout settings. Lets you quickly swap what your bumpers & triggers are set to, with any controller preset.

Added “Sprint View Shake” setting under the Video tab. Setting this to “Minimal” can be especially helpful for players susceptible to motion sickness.

Added “Trigger Deadzones” setting under the Controller tab. Customize how far you want to pull the triggers before they register.

Added “Advanced Look Controls” settings submenu under the Controller tab. Fine-tune specific aspects of the look controls for a custom feel; such as Deadzone, Response Curve, Target Compensation (aim assist), and more.

When you relinquish the Jumpmaster position to another player you will now hear your Legend’s VO line in addition to the new Jumpmaster. The third player won’t hear it though.

Improved mantling from a grapple point.

Pathfinder can now grapple ziplines.

We’ve added D-pad navigation as a convenience in most of the menus. Our hope is this will speed up browsing and improve accessibility.

UI improvements to the KO Shield Shield bar drains to indicate the remaining health of the shield. When you have a Gold KO Shield and are down, we’ve added an effect to the label that reminds you that you can self revive.

We saw that the Ring indicator that appears when players are viewing the whole map wasn’t accurately showing the player’s position so we fixed that.

Character animations while taking damage now accurately reflect the direction the damage is coming from.

Fixed a bug where occluded sounds would sometimes sound unoccluded.

Patched up some issues with missing geo on Kings Canyon and fixed a few spots where players were getting stuck.

Fixed a script error that could happen when removing attachments on holstered weapons.

General polish to game UI fixing some grammar issues, improved navigation, and composition of elements.

Fixed PC users constantly switching weapons while scrolling through items in a Death Box.

Fixed issue where we were seeing server stability issues sometimes caused by purchasing items while matchmaking.

Fixed script errors that could occur during the skydive.

Reduced skybox fog.

Adjusted the code for Supply Bins so they are less likely to kill players. If you do still get killed by one please let us know!

Made it so push-to-talk is no longer on when a chat box is active.

LT/RT no longer switches between players in spectator mode while the map is open.

Updated the minimap to more accurately reflect the geo and points of interest on the main map.

Adding sound FX to the UI for the key binding menu.

Fixed issue where a player’s name would not show up when they send a message that reached the character limit.

Fixed bug where sometimes the Champion screen resolution would be stretched in widescreen resolutions.

Fixed audio bug where sometimes the zipline sounds FX would keep playing after disembarking.

Added accessibility option to modify the subtitle size.

Improvements / fixes for color blind players: Added better color blind support for Blood Hound’s Threat Vision. Colorblind colors per setting are now displayed in the settings menu. Colorblind settings moved from Video Settings to Gameplay->Accessibility. They are now applied on the fly. Enemy pings now use proper enemy color instead of only using red.

Audio: Turned down volume when Wraith activates a portal. Turned down the end sounds on the Peacekeeper charged shot. Turned down the draw/holster sound slightly for thermite grenades.

Legend Balance & Hitbox Adjustments Adjusted hitboxes for Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder to better align with their shapes.

Caustic : Reduced cooldown of Traps 30 -> 25 seconds. Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10%. Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players. Reduced cooldown of Gas Grenade 2:30 -> 2:00 seconds.

: Pathfinder: Insider Knowledge Increased the number of beacons in the world 10-> 12.

Bangalore: Double Time Reduced move speed bonus to 40% -> 30%.

Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment Fixed a bug where your teammates wouldn’t be affected by Shell Shock. This was meant to be the same as Bangalore’s ultimate.

Weapons Fixed players being able to shortcut weapon swap by changing stance

Fixed players being able to shortcut Peacekeeper rechamber sequence

Fixed inaccurate auto ranging fullscreen (sniper) optics when base FOV is not set to default

Spitfire: fixed ADS view on Legendaries partially obscured by custom geo. (The Continuum, The Heavy Construct)

Fixed ADS view being blocked when using Caustic legendary skins with certain weapon/ optic combos

Digital threat optics: threat highlights are now more visible (slightly brighter; no longer affected by TSAA)

Fixed bug where Devotion audio sometimes wouldn’t accurately reflect rate of fire. Additional Bug Fixes Fixed rare issue where a player could get stuck on the drop ship and be invulnerable.

Patched up the hole we found in Gibraltar’s shield.

Fixed issue where Lifeline’s revive shield wouldn’t stay put while on a moving platform.

Fixed issue where sometimes players would get stuck in map geometry while skydiving from the dropship or Jump Towers.

Fixed bug where players could still shoot even after being downed.

Fixed bug where occasionally Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone would stay connected to a player but not heal them.

Limited the amount of Lifeline’s D.O.C. drones that can connect to a player to 2.

Fixed Pathfinder’s zipline not deploying when jumping.

Fixed a bug with the HUD where sometimes the Heal Bar would stay up if the heal was cancelled right after it was started.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the audio would continue to play sound FX for the Knockdown Shield even after it’s been destroyed.

Fixed issue where sometimes players could get disconnected when unplugging their controller during a game.

Fixed the exploit where you could do infinite wallclimb using Pathfinder’s Grapple.

Fixed bug where sometimes you couldn’t fire the Peacekeeper after riding a zip line.

Fixed issue where sometimes the skybox fog would not appear while spectating after you died.

Fixed bug where Banner Cards would show through walls occasionally when viewed through a very high FOV.

Fixed some odd light flickering that was happening on the ballon flags attached to Jump Towers.

Fixed bug where sometimes a player’s Banner Card would not show up after character select. Razer Chroma Support Apex Legends will now detect Razer Chroma peripherals and supported devices will now play animated colors that react to things you do in the game! Some examples: Red lights during banner transitions.

While skydiving colors will tune to the color of your smoke trail.

Picking up loot.

Opening Apex Packs

Firing and taking damage.

Colors that flash when your Ultimate is ready.

