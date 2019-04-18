Best PC gaming deals of the week - 18th April 2019

What’s this? Your deals herald is a day early with this week’s best PC gaming deals? Fear not, for it is the long Easter weekend, my friends, which means we’re all going to be too busy stuffing our faces with chocolate eggs and the best Easter gaming bargains to do any work tomorrow. Plus it’s a bank holiday. And an extra day off can only mean one thing – an extra day of deals! Because that is what I live for now. And man alive, is there an Easter sale bonanza going on this weekend. Everywhere you look it’s deals, deals, deals. So let’s dive straight in and cram as many deals eggs in our gobs as possible.

Game deals

Starting with Fanatical, their Easter Eggstravaganza is now in full swing – and the more you buy, the more you save, just like last week’s big Capcom event. New customers to Fanatical can also get an extra 10% off their Eggstravaganza deals by using the promo code EGGSAVE. Highlights include 75% off the premium edition of Batman Arkham Knight, 50% off Superhot and 50% off The Escapists 2.

Separate to the Eggstravaganza deals, there’s also 25% off Yakuza Kiwami 2 pre-orders when you use the code 25OFFYK2 at checkout, 50% off Hitman 2, 75% off Civilization VI Gold Edition when you use the code CIVSAVE, and 90% off Skullgirls, 68% off Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, 21% off Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and 50% off Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition.

Next up is Green Man Gaming‘s Spring Sale. As well as hundreds of different games on sale, Green Man Gaming are also doing specific publisher discounts every day from 4pm. Right now, for example, you can get an extra 15% off all Borderlands sale games by using the code MAYHEM15, and today at 4pm it will switch to an extra 15% off Bethesda sale games when you use the code ETERNAL15 at checkout.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Elsewhere, there are also big savings to be had on XCOM 2 (59% off), Monster Hunter: World (41% off), Battletech (43% off), Overcooked 2 (34% off) and 46% off Seven: Days Long Gone Enhanced Edition.

And finally, there’s GamesPlanet, whose Easter Promo focuses on all things Bethesda. That includes 50% off Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, 50% off Skyrim Special Edition, 67% off Dishonored 2 (or 53% off Dishonored: Complete Collection) and 67% off Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to name just some of the big highlights.

For non-Easter-related sales, you may also want to check out the current Square Enix Collective Humble Bundle, which runs until April 30. For $1, you can get Goetia, Octahedron and Deadbeat Heroes, and if you pay more than the average (currently $7.79), then you can get The Turing Test, Forgotton Anne and Black the Fall as well. AND, if you pay $12, you can also bag yourself Tokyo Dark and Children of the Zodiarcs.

More generally, it’s RPG Week over on Humble, with some very tasty offers on The Witcher series, Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, Darksiders, Borderlands and more. Plus, 35% off Subnautica. You’re welcome.

UK deals:

Looking for a cheap graphics card this weekend? Well, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB is currently down to £130 over on Ebuyer, saving you £26 overall, plus it also comes with Nvidia’s Fortnite Gear bundle. However, spend just a fraction more and you can get the infinitely more powerful PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB card for £170 (down from £220). This one doesn’t come with any free games any more, as AMD’s mega bundle deal has now finished, but this will deliver much faster speeds at 1920×1080 than the GTX 1050 Ti, and can even manage a bit of 2560×1440 gaming as well – see our best graphics card round-up for more info, or have a read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review.

There are also some good SSD deals going on this weekend, including £27 off a 1TB Samsung 860 Evo, taking its price down to £145. It also comes with a free copy of The Division 2 as well, making it even better value for money. The 860 Evo is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy at the moment, so have a read of our Samsung 860 Evo review to find out more. Alternatively, those after an even nipper NVMe SSD should take a look at the 500GB Samsung 970 Evo, which can currently be had for £108. That also comes with a free copy of The Division 2 and is another best SSD champion. Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more deets.

US deals:

Over at Newegg, there’s a big PC and Monitor sale going on at the moment, including a massive $285 off the Dell U2718Q. While I haven’t reviewed this particular 27in 4K IPS screen yet, it is one I actually own and use for all my 4K graphics card testing, so I can say with confidence that is it, and I quote, “well good” – especially at when it costs $454 as opposed to $740.

You can also get $60 off the 32in version of Samsung’s CHG70 curved gaming monitor, which has a 2560×1440 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Once $600, it’s now $540 until Monday. You can also get additional savings by using the promo code 416PMSX1 at checkout, too.

The $1800 Asus ROG Strix Scar II laptop I reviewed recently is also on sale for the next five days at Newegg, so make sure you apply the promo code 416PMSX26 at checkout to get the discount. This is actually the RTX 2060 version rather than the RTX 2070 model I tested, but you still get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD on top of an excellent RGB keyboard and 17.3in 1920×1080 144Hz refresh rate display.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!