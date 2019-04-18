The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Paradise lost! Burnout Paradise shutting down servers in August

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th April 2019 / 12:46PM

Look, pal, for eleven years you’ve been promising to take me down to Paradise City, where the grass is green and the girls are pretty. Eleven long years of delayed plans and broken promises. Well, you better make good on it soon, because Criterion Games have announced that they will shut down the original Burnout Paradise‘s multiplayer servers in August. The open-world car ’em up will still be playable in singleplayer, and the recent Burnout Paradise Remastered won’t be affected by this, but you promised to take me down to Paradise City, not Paradise City Remastered. Oh won’t you please take me home?

Burnout Paradise debuted on consoles in January 2008 then launched on PC in February 2009. The servers for all those will shut down on August 1st, 2019. That’s a fair run, far longer than EA have kept many games online. Hell, at times they’ve kept games online for less than two years. Eleven years isn’t as good as letting people run their own server, but it’s longer than I’d expected when I got Burnout all those years ago.

“Thanks to the lingering hardcore few for staying with us,” Criterion said in last night’s announcement on Facebook. “You’ve got 106 days (or so) to finish all those barrel-roll challenges!”

This is only for the original Burnout Paradise, not last year’s fancied-up Burnout Paradise Remastered. That’s still fine and online for the foreseeable future. If you want to keep on Burning on, hey, our John’s Burnout Paradise Remastered review says it’s Burnout Paradise but fancied-up, and that’s no bad thing. Remastered also bought the PC debut of the ‘Surf Island’ expansion that EA only ever released on console because reasons.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Burnout Paradise Remastered

Paradise Rediscovered

71

Modders finally shut up DJ Atomika in Burnout Paradise Remastered

7

Burnout Paradise Remastered launches on PC next week

49

Burnout Paradise Remastered will finally bring Big Surf Island to PC

35

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Bye-bye RPS, thanks for having me

Look after the place, will you?

Sci-fi espionage sim Sigma Theory starts snooping out early access

Warframe Fortuna - How to access the new world, unlocking hoverboards

Warframe guide - tips and tricks for beginners

Everything you need to know