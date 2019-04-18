The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played… Gratuitous Space Battles?

Like the beginning of 'Revenge of the Sith', only good.

Nate Crowley

Section Editor

18th April 2019 / 9:05AM

Featured post

Like a tin of hyperstrength lager lurking behind grubby plastic curtains in the chiller cabinet of a dismal newsagent, Gratuitous Space Battles knew just what it was about, and didn’t make any secret of the fact. It was about selecting massive fleets of spaceships, tooling them up with guns, and wellying them into each other like shopping trolleys full of anvils.

There was no live tactical control during battles, and only the most limited instructions could be imparted on ships prior to the action. Almost entirely, victory hinged on piling the right types of lasers on the right type of hulls, and starting them off in the right places. In its way, it was far more a puzzle game than an RTS, but even more than that, it was an excuse for setting up the kind of bombastic, ultra-destructive light shows that sci-fi daydreams are made of. It could have been something far more nuanced and tactical, but then it wouldn’t have been Gratuitous Space Battles, would it? It would have been Nuanced and Tactical Space Battles.

Indeed, Looking at new releases in 2019, ten years on from GSB’s debut, you’d think to find a spiritual successor in something like the maximalist deep future fleet ‘em up Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2. Instead, I’d contend that the game has much more in common with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, in which you line up armies of boneless, spinny-eyed goons, and then grin in delight as they wail on each other. So if you’ve enjoyed TABS, but felt it needed a little more in the way of plasma weaponry, you know where to go next.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Nate Crowley

Section Editor

Nate Crowley was created from smokeless flame before the dawn of time. He writes books, and tweets a lot as @frogcroakley. Each October he is replaced by Ghoastus, the Roman Ghost.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

#BLUD is exactly what you'd expect from a cartoon studio making a game

3

The Division 2 launches Public Test Server and delays raid until May

1

Atlas Reactor is powering down on June 28th

17

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds more rats and lizards today, free and paid

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

#BLUD is exactly what you'd expect from a cartoon studio making a game

3

The Division 2 launches Public Test Server and delays raid until May

1

Atlas Reactor is powering down on June 28th

17

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds more rats and lizards today, free and paid

12