Podcast: Watch us acting silly at EGX Rezzed 2019

18th April 2019 / 5:00PM

I say “watch” because this week’s podcast takes place in a real room in front of a real audience (don’t worry, there’s an audio version too). At Rezzed in London this month, we thought it’d be fun to re-enact three of the most memorable scenes of PC gaming, exactly as you remember them. So strap on your eye-wideners and prepare for some wonderful acting. Including a 100% faithful adaptation of the most notorious moment in any Final Fantasy game: the death of… Aerosmith?

Alice! Alice, what have you done to these scripts!?

Here is the video of our idiotic shenanigans. Enjoy.

But maybe you don’t like videos. Maybe you think YouTube is heresy. Don’t fret, you can still listen to a nice audio version we’ve made below. I wouldn’t forget you, the earphones people. You are the circus of sneers upon which we thrive, down here on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show.

You can listen on Spotify or just listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who was not there at the live show and that is sad.

Links:

Nate is our new writey man!

He writes our Dwarf Fortress diary

And a let’s play of Ancient Greek Punishment

Our favourite games at Rezzed

The first EGX Rezzed Olympics

The weird controllers of the RPS room at Rezzed

Primetime Detective is Graham’s game so we shouldn’t even mention it but we’re very corrupt sorry

Frog Detective 2 is about an invisible wizard

The real famous scene from BioShock

The real opening scene from Half-Life

The real death scene of, uh, Aerosmith

