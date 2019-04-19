The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

19th April 2019

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of paintings sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the masterpieces to complete the defox. 

^ click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain –

1. EDINBURGH (phuzz, ylla)
2. GHETTO (ylla)
3. TOPI (ylla)
4. PINEAPPLE (Dr. Breen)
5. LEICHTTRAKTOR (ylla)
6. ORANGEMEN (ylla, chuckieegg)
7. MENINGITIS (Stugle, chuckieegg, Dr. Breen)
8. TISQUANTUM (Dr. Breen)
9. UMSCHLAGPLATZ (fitzevan)
10. TZOLK’IN (phlebas)
11. INTERREGNUM (ylla)
12. NUMBAT (ylla)
13. BATMAN (Stugle)
14. ANISEED (phuzz)
15. EDWINSTOWE (phlebas)
16. WENDIGO (unacom)
17. GOTTARDO (ylla, phuzz)
18. DORMOBILE (ylla)
19. LEINSTER (Dr. Breen)
20. TERRASSA (ylla)
21. SARTORIUS (captaincabinets)
22. USTICA (phuzz)
23. CANOPUS (Dr. Breen)
24. PUSSER (phlebas)

