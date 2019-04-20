The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Overcooked 2 goes al fresco with Campfire Cook Off DLC

Jay Castello

Contributor

20th April 2019 / 1:00PM

Co-op cooking simulator Overcooked 2 keeps serving up new courses, this time turning to the great outdoors. Keep the fires lit and the food flowing, or you won’t have very happy campers. Here’s a trailer showing off the new mechanics, chefs, and recipes you’ll be exploring among the trees.

This owl is my new main and I’m suddenly desperately hungry for s’mores and giant blueberries.

The DLC will take you to a new woodland area with 12 kitchens to chef your way through, plus three bonus Kevin kitchens. You’ll also be expected to keep the fires burning and lug around backpacks full of ingredients. Just like real camping!

Developers Team 17 have also teased two more DLC coming later this year. Presumably these cryptic food smudges are hints, but your guess is as good as mine as to what they’re actually suggesting. Cucumber and salad dressing? Salsa?

You can net all three in a season pass for £14.99/€16.99/$19.99 but as ever it’s best to be careful with these things. Campfire Cook Off alone costs £4.79/€4.99/$5.99, which is less than a third of that. While Team 17 say you’ll save money on buying all three separately by getting the pass, meaning the future DLC will likely be more expensive, that goes to show how little we know about them and why you might want to be hesitant on preordering.

Overcooked 2 itself, however, is excellent. You can pick up the Campfire Cook Off DLC on Steam.

