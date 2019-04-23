FINISHED IT! Mortal Kombat 11 released

Kano, Liu Kang, Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya, and the rest of the gang return today to test your might in Mortal Kombat 11. And yes, they’re bringing that banging theme song back with them. NetherRealm’s latest in the revived and ha-ha-hilariously gory fighting game series continues with another story campaign (which have been an unexpected highlight since the reboot), more new fighters, and more spine-tearingly silly murdermoves. I was not ‘doing a joke’ about the theme song, by the way; hear the new remix in the launch trailer below.

Could use more BWAMPs, the Inception sound which still plagues video game trailers, but I’ll take it. Hearing that takes me back instantly to 1999 or so, past midnight at a house party while my pal’s parents were out of town, when the film came on the telly and everyone ended up shouting “TEST YOUR MIGHT!” and “MORTAL KOMBAT!” at each other for hours. I don’t know. Young people.

Mortal Kombat 11 also trips back in time, with some sort of cosmic timekeeper getting narked off with the goodies beating the baddies and unsettling the cosmic balance so she restarts history to undo… look, it’s some Doctor Who nonsense in the name of mixing in versions of characters from earlier in the long-running series.

Mortal Kombat’s idea of cosmic balance always seems a bit off, considering the consequence of good winning is our lives continuing as normal but if evil wins suddenly we’re all in superhell. If good wins, do the baddies find themselves forced to live our lives? Will they binge Netflix, apply the KonMari method to their vast collections of skulls, spend weeks on the phone trying to make Scottish Gas stop charging them for a neighbour’s bill too, and work menial office jobs? And if so, does Goro have to pay extra for his suits?

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on Steam, priced at £50/€60/$60. It’s made by NetherRealm Studios with help from QLOC and Shiver, and published by Warner Bros. If you want the ‘Premium Edition’ coming complete with the DLC season pass, which will cover six new characters and new sets of gear and outfits, that’ll run you £70/€90/$100. No, I have no idea what’s going on with the Euro pricing.