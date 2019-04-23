The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

FINISHED IT! Mortal Kombat 11 released

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd April 2019 / 6:05PM

Kano, Liu Kang, Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya, and the rest of the gang return today to test your might in Mortal Kombat 11. And yes, they’re bringing that banging theme song back with them. NetherRealm’s latest in the revived and ha-ha-hilariously gory fighting game series continues with another story campaign (which have been an unexpected highlight since the reboot), more new fighters, and more spine-tearingly silly murdermoves. I was not ‘doing a joke’ about the theme song, by the way; hear the new remix in the launch trailer below.

Could use more BWAMPs, the Inception sound which still plagues video game trailers, but I’ll take it. Hearing that takes me back instantly to 1999 or so, past midnight at a house party while my pal’s parents were out of town, when the film came on the telly and everyone ended up shouting “TEST YOUR MIGHT!” and “MORTAL KOMBAT!” at each other for hours. I don’t know. Young people.

Mortal Kombat 11 also trips back in time, with some sort of cosmic timekeeper getting narked off with the goodies beating the baddies and unsettling the cosmic balance so she restarts history to undo… look, it’s some Doctor Who nonsense in the name of mixing in versions of characters from earlier in the long-running series.

Mortal Kombat’s idea of cosmic balance always seems a bit off, considering the consequence of good winning is our lives continuing as normal but if evil wins suddenly we’re all in superhell. If good wins, do the baddies find themselves forced to live our lives? Will they binge Netflix, apply the KonMari method to their vast collections of skulls, spend weeks on the phone trying to make Scottish Gas stop charging them for a neighbour’s bill too, and work menial office jobs? And if so, does Goro have to pay extra for his suits?

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on Steam, priced at £50/€60/$60. It’s made by NetherRealm Studios with help from QLOC and Shiver, and published by Warner Bros. If you want the ‘Premium Edition’ coming complete with the DLC season pass, which will cover six new characters and new sets of gear and outfits, that’ll run you £70/€90/$100. No, I have no idea what’s going on with the Euro pricing.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mortal Kombat 11 characters list: Kitana, D'Vhora, all characters confirmed roster so far

Finish him!

Mortal Kombat 11 release date, pre-order bonus, PC system requirements

Finish him!

Mortal Kombat 11 makes it cool to be a Noob

9

Mortal Kombat 11 hates skeletons and brains but likes trailers

23

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Nowhere is safe from Minit's shark

Three hours of space truckin' with Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

4

Assassin's Creed Odyssey PC graphics performance: How to get the best settings

Kicking up a Spartan storm

5

Risk of Rain 2 items & equipment guide - item stacking, Lunar items & Legendary items explained

Create a winning build, one item at a time