Nowhere is safe from Minit's shark

Haunting the waterways of Minit’s Groundhog Day-cursed island is an immortal shark with a penchant for snacking on one-bit bird creatures. Oceans, caves, streams – anywhere you take a swim, players can expect Minit Shark (doo doo doo doo doo). Except that wasn’t exactly what the developers intended. Turns out, they didn’t know until the last minute that a bug broke Minit Shark free of his salt-water confines, and instead of fixing it they decided hey, look, a new feature.

Last year, developer Jan Willem Nijman asked his Twitter followers to remind him in a year about “the coolest bug” the team discovered on the last day before launch but decided to keep in. That bug was Minit Cave Shark, he revealed in a tweet last week.

I present to you: the Minit Cave Shark. pic.twitter.com/cTsWhtfUrT — Jan Willem Nijman (@jwaaaap) April 17, 2019

“The world in Minit is surrounded by ocean, swimming off will result in an immortal shark relentlessly chasing you from screen to screen. The shark leaves again when you go back on land. But…Turns out, this Shark is absolutely fine with swimming up tiny streams, crossing bridges, wiggling into tiny caves, wherever really… anything for revenge.”

Thanks to a coding snafu, the so-called “aquatic terminator” (a.k.a. an IP that needs to exist right now) has no qualms with navigating the tiniest cave stream if it means getting some sweet revenge. Revenge for what, exactly? No idea, but I smell a potential antagonist for a Minit sequel.

So basically, it’s like shark Liam Neeson. It will find you, and it will kill you (doo doo doo doo doo).