Sekiro version 1.03 patch notes - what was introduced in the latest update

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has seen its first significant update and already there’s a bit of an issue with it. Most of the fixes were for bugs, but there were also some major adjustments to balance – mostly in your favour. So some of your abilities are far more powerful as a result of the patch.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice patch guide

This guide has all of the relevant patch notes and any additional details that have emerged about the game’s updates.

Sekiro patch 1.03 notes

This patch comes with a bit of a caveat. Apparently according to From Software’s Twitter account, there was an error with the vitality and posture adjustments for the Blazing Bull fight. It’s unclear what the error they’re referring to actually is, but if you’re still struggling with this mini-boss, you can get some tips in our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Blazing Bull guide.

In the update released today (1.03), there was error with the Vitality / Posture adjustments made for the “Blazing Bull”. We will send out any further announcements regarding an update to correct this error as soon as a release time and date are decided. > — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) April 23, 2019

Sekiro v1.03

Improvements to Strategic Approaches

Adjusted the efficiency and Spirit Emblem cost of the following to encourage usage and diversity of approach: Prosthetic Tools: “Lazulite Sacred Flame,” “Loaded Axe” series, “Sparking Axe,” “Lazulite Axe” Combat Arts: “Ashina Cross,” “Dragon Flash,” “One Mind,” “Floating Passage,” “Spiral Cloud Passage,” “Mortal Draw,” “Empowered Mortal Draw” Items: “Spiritfall” series

Reduced the Posture damage dealt by the first hit of the Combat Arts “Senpou Leaping Kicks” and “High Monk” as it was causing more damage than intended in certain cases. Posture damage dealt in the latter-half of the combo has been increased.

Increased the Poison build-up dealt by the Prosthetic Tool “Sabimaru” against enemies that were intended to be weak against it.

Increased the drop rate of “Divine Confetti” for Fencers in Ashina Castle.

Adjusted loading screen tips and tutorial text, as well as adding new text.

Other Fixes

Slightly reduced Posture and Vitality of Blazing Bull in order to improve game pacing and balance time in combat.

Lowered the price of information sold by Anayama the Peddler.

The Chained Ogre inside Ashina Castle is now Red Eyed.

Fixed a bug where “Gokan’s Sugar” and “Gokan’s Spiritfall” were not mitigating player Posture damage taken while guarding or deflecting enemy attacks.

Fixed a bug where system crashes could cause save data to become corrupted on PC.

Fixed a bug where certain enemies would sometimes stop attacking the player.

Fixed a bug where certain actions could not be performed after reconfiguring the controls.

Fixed certain bugs that were allowing the player to access unexpected areas, which could result in becoming unable to obtain items or make further progress.

Fixed cases of certain text being displayed incorrectly.

Improved stability.

Improved performance.

Other various bug fixes.

