Assassin's Creed Odyssey: The Fate Of Atlantis is out now

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

23rd April 2019 / 11:14PM

Gorgeous as the Greek isles were, it’s nice see some fresh scenery, and today’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC, The Fields Of Elysium (episode one of the three-part Fate Of Atlantis) looks stunning, if a little unsafe. Continuing the techno-mystical B-plot of the series, it’s taking players into Atlantis, and from there into the Fields Of Elysium, the nicest place to be in the Greek afterlife. Expect impossibly steep cliffs, preening gods and the occasional teleporting statue-turned-turbo-guard. Below, Alice Liguori from our video crew takes a stab (well, many stabs) at the mythic new adventure.

Today’s DLC – part of the season pass, or bought separately – is intended for players who have wrapped up the main story already, but offers an option to skip ahead and jump straight into the God Of War-lite antics. The overarching goal of this expansion is dethroning the goddess Persephone. This involves weakening her grip on various towns and fortresses scattered around the improbable spires around you, similar to the faction war stuff in the main game. Fortunately you don’t have to climb every cliff thanks to a network of teleporters, but there are ample opportunities to Spartan Kick enemies off a mile-high ledge.

The previous bit of DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Legacy Of The First Blade, was a nice appetiser, but really didn’t do much to justify the steep cost of the season pass. On top of having an all-new and very impressive environment, new enemies and new magical powers, Alice’s estimate was that the Fields Of Elysium (episode one of three) takes around ten hours to complete. If memory serves, that’s on par with the entire previous expansion. If the remaining two parts of The Fate Of Atlantis are on the same scale, this could turn out to be a very large expansion indeed. Considering how huge the similarly mythological second expansion for AC: Origins was, I’d not be surprised.

The Fate Of Atlantis is out now, and part of Odyssey’s £34/€40/$40 season pass, or £21/€25/$25 separately. If you’ve been away for a while , check out Katharine’s refreshed guide to squeezing a consistent 60fps out of the game, whatever your PC may be.

