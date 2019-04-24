The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Fallout 76's adds cameras and microtransaction repair kits

Alyse Stanley

Contributor

24th April 2019 / 9:25PM

The latest patch for Fallout 76 released today includes some shiny new additions Bethesda revealed earlier this month: cameras and item repair kits. The latter can only be purchased with meta-currency, a departure from the in-game storefront’s focus on solely offering cosmetic items.

According to the Wild Appalachia patch 8.5 notes, the kits come in two varieties, neither of which can be crafted, dropped, sold, or traded. Basic Repair Kits restore any item back to 100% condition and are sold in Fallout 76’s Atomic Shop for Atoms, which can be earned by completing challenges or spending real-world munies. Improved Repair Kits go the extra mile and buff any item to 150% condition, but rarely appear. Currently, only the game’s nastiest baddie, the Scorchbeast Queen, drops them, but in the future they may be rewarded for other quests and battles.

Bethesda’s decision to add an item that affects gameplay to its Atomic Shop may strike some as troubling given that when the store was originally unveiled back in November, they promised only cosmetics and emotes would be available through microtransactions.

“It doesn’t offer anything with a competitive advantage, and more so, it aims to bring joy not just to you, but the other dwellers around you,” Bethesda said in the original Atomic Shop announcement.

According to the patch notes, repair kits constitute a “convenient option” rather than an in-game advantage. I’m sure players will quickly figure out whether that holds true or not once the bullets start flying. While I agree with Bethesda that these kits will probably most often be used as a shortcut to avoid stopping off at a workbench, there’s also no doubt a behemoth like the Gauss Rifle or M2 Browning going from nearly zero percent condition back to full strength has the capacity to turn the tide of a fight. So yeah, you may not be throwing money at the game to win, but you are throwing money at the game to ensure your weapons won’t break in crucial moments, which sounds an awful lot like an advantage to me. Cue the Kermit “But that’s none of my business” tea-drinking meme.

As for the obnoxiously named ProSnap Deluxe camera, you aim and snap photos exactly how you aim and shoot a gun. Workbenches now include camera mods and film once you unlock their crafting recipes, and the viewfinder even handily labels any nearby locations or creatures. For truly channelling your inner annoying tourist, the patch adds new challenges and an additional quest, Bucket List, unlocked in the macabre fashion of pilfering a camera off a corpse.

As someone who fell in love with Fallout 76’s West Virginia countryside – even though I’m still lukewarm about the game itself – the new camera quests could very well give me the excuse to pick it up again. After all, I need another excuse to continue ignoring the backlog gathering virtual dust on my computer.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Alyse Stanley

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Fallout 76

Big Mike is doing business

101

Wot I Think: Fallouts 5-75

Reviewing Cyberpunk 1-2076 is going to take a while

47

Fallout 76 server status: maintenance schedule, patch notes, Is Fallout 76 offline?

Fallout 76 Magazines: locations, what the magazines do

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Starlink: Battle For Atlas makes a surprise landing on PC next week

Overwatch adds game-mode modding with Workshop mode today

2

Experience the first symptoms of Pathologic 2's new demo

2

Transport Fever 2 infecting PC this year

4