Ritual Of The Moon Diary: day four (again)

Uncage the elephant

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

24th April 2019 / 7:00PM

Today the weather has cooled off a bit, which is a bit of a relief because it was nice drinking cans in the park, but unseasonable weather is just a reminder that the planet is slowly dying. Also, when I wear a dress I feel like I should shave my legs, which takes ages. I have considered becoming a maxi dress person entirely because then I’d only need to stealth shave my ankles (I have not considered not shaving my legs because I am secretly a bad feminist).

Either way, myself and Marty Burnham the Moon Witch are in a better mood today, as evidenced by her resolution after today’s ritual.

Today I spent some more time considering Marty Burnham’s ritual items, and how she may have come by them. Maybe the bottled plant is a clipping from her garden on earth. I imagine Marty Burnham is green fingered, making it doubly annoying to be exiled to the moon, which is notoriously bad for getting in raised beds. The photograph is obviously a photograph of a loved one. We all pick up items we don’t want to get rid off. When we do it too much this is considered hoarding, and then you feature on a reality television show.

The closest thing to a ritual item I have is my cuddly toy elephant. His name is Elephant, and was presented to me the same day I was born, when my mum put him in my incubator. I had some breathing problems so they whacked me in the special care baby unit. None of the nappies on the ward fit me because I was a normal witchetty grub type chubber-sized baby, and my fellow SCBU inmates were mostly premature births.

I still sleep with Elephant today, and he would be the first thing I saved in a fire. I would run past my housemate, trapped underneath his massive wardrobe that had fallen on top of him in the commotion, and later tell his family that there was nothing I could have done. Whilst holding Elephant. This year, on my birthday, I got a tattoo of him.

I wonder if Marty Burnham the Moon Witch has any tattoos. I can’t tell, but I bet she does.

Today’s ritual drawing is a big weird storm.

Ritual Of The Moon is available from Steam now.

Alice Bell

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

