Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities - all the fatality codes for each character
Finish them!
Let’s face it, the main reason that most people play Mortal Kombat 11 will be the finishing moves. Fatalities have been a staple since the original Mortal Kombat and have ranged from the simple and effective, to darkly comedic. Some are stinkers, some are spectacles. The codes for the second fatalities for each character are hidden away in the Krypt, but we’ve got all the combinations you need right here and you don’t need to unlock them first.
Mortal Kombat 11 fatality guide
In this guide, we will give you the codes and distances you need to perform each one of the character’s fatalities in the game. Every character has two of them and they can be performed when you see the words “Finish Him!” or “Finish Her!” on the screen. You’ll only have a few seconds to get into position and enter the code.
Mortal Kombat 11 button layoutThis table will show you which buttons are for which controllers. All other moves will use numbers to indicate button presses, so refer to this table if you are confused.
|Button
|Attack type
|Keyboard button (Default)
|Xbox button (Default)
|PlayStation button (Default)
|1
|Front Punch
|J
|X
|□
|2
|Back Punch
|I
|Y
|Δ
|3
|Front Kick
|K
|A
|X
|4
|Back Kick
|L
|B
|O
|5
|Block
|O
|RT
|R2
|6
|Throw
|Space
|LB
|L1
|7
|Interact/Amplify
|;
|RB
|R1
|8
|Flip Stance
|U
|LT
|L2
Mortal Kombat 11 fatality positions
For each of the fatalities, there is a certain distance that you need to be in order to execute the move. While “Any” literally means that it can be performed just by standing and pressing the button combination, the others are categorised as Close, Mid, and Far. I’ve provided images showing the rough areas you can stand in, but essentially it boils down to:
- Close – Stand as close to the opponent as possible.
- Mid – Anywhere from two full steps back to two back-dashes back from the opponent.
- Far – Anywhere from two back-dashes back from the opponent.
Mortal Kombat 11 fatalitiesThis table includes all of the fatalities. We've enabled search functionality on this table, so I recommend searching for the character name to see both of their fatalities. They can be executed, even if you haven't unlocked them in the Krypt.
|Character
|Fatality Name
|Range
|Button Combination
|Baraka
|Food for Thought
|Close
|Back, Down, Back + 2
|Baraka
|Rock, Paper, Baraka
|Close
|Back, Forward, Back + 3
|Cassie Cage
|I <3 U
|Mid
|Down, Down Forward + 4
|Cassie Cage
|#GirlPower
|Far
|Back, Down, Down, Back + 2
|Cetrion
|Maintaining Balance
|Mid
|Back, Down, Forward, Down + 4
|Cetrion
|Good and Evil
|Mid
|Back, Down, Back + 3
|D'Vorah
|New Species
|Close
|Back, Forward, Back + 3
|D'Vorah
|Can't Die
|Mid
|Back, Down, Down + 4
|Erron Black
|Melted
|Mid
|Down, Down, Down + 1
|Erron Black
|Death Trap
|Mid
|Down, Forward, Down + 2
|Frost
|Ice Sculpture
|Close
|Forward, Back, Down + 1
|Frost
|The Cyber Initiative
|Mid
|Back, Forward, Down, Forward + 4
|Geras
|Phasing Through
|Any
|Back, Down, Down + 3
|Geras
|Peeling Back
|Close
|Down, Forward, Back + 1
|Jacqui Briggs
|Spider Mines
|Mid
|Forward, Back, Forward + 3
|Jacqui Briggs
|Nothing but Neck
|Mid
|Back, Forward, Back + 4
|Jade
|Bow Before Me
|Any
|Down, Down, Forward, Down + 4
|Jade
|Pole Dance
|Close
|Back, Forward, Down, Forward + 1
|Jax
|Coming In Hot
|Close
|Forward, Down, Forward + 3
|Jax
|Still Got It
|Close
|Back, Forward, Back Down + 1
|Johnny Cage
|Mr Cage's Neighborhood
|Close
|Forward, Back, Down, Down + 4
|Johnny Cage
|Who Hired This Guy
|Close
|Forward, Down, Forward + 1
|Kabal
|Road Rash
|Mid
|Back, Forward, Down, Forward + 3
|Kabal
|Hooked
|Close
|Down, Down, Down + 4
|Kano
|Last Dance
|Mid
|Forward, Down, Down + 1
|Kano
|Face Like a Dropped Pie
|Close
|Back, Down, Forward + 2
|Kitana
|Gore-Nado
|Mid
|Down, Down, Down, Down + 2
|Kitana
|Royal Execution
|Mid
|Down, Back, Forward + 1
|Kollector
|For the Kollection
|Close
|Down, Down, Down, Down + 4
|Kollector
|Head Lantern
|Close
|Down, Forward, Back + 1
|Kotal Khan
|Totem Sacrifice
|Close
|Back, Down, Back + 3
|Kotal Khan
|Kat Food
|Close
|Back, Forward, Back, Forward + 1
|Kung Lao
|Headed Nowhere
|Close
|Down, Forward, Back, Down + 2
|Kung Lao
|Meat Slicer
|Close
|Down, Forward, Down + 3
|Liu Kang
|Burn Out
|Close
|Down, Back, Down, Forward + 1
|Liu Kang
|Belly of the Beast
|Mid
|Back, Down, Back, Forward + 2
|Noob Saibot
|Split Decision
|Mid
|Back, Forward, Back, Forward + 4
|Noob Saibot
|Double Trouble
|Close
|Down, Down, Down + 1
|Raiden
|Alternating Current
|Mid
|Back, Down, Back + 1
|Raiden
|Direct Current
|Close
|Down, Forward, Back + 3
|Scorpion
|You're Next
|Far
|Back, Down, Down + 1
|Scorpion
|Chain Reaction
|Far
|Down, Forward, Back + 2
|Shao Kahn
|Back Blown Out
|Close
|Back, Forward, Down, Down + 2
|Shao Kahn
|Kahn-Sequences
|Close
|Back, Forward, Back + 1
|Skarlet
|Bloody Mess
|Mid
|Forward, Back, Down + 3
|Skarlet
|Heart Condition
|Mid
|Down, Down, Forward + 4
|Sonya Blade
|To the Choppa
|Mid
|Down, Forward, Back + 2
|Sonya Blade
|Supply Drop
|Close
|Back, Forward, Down + 3
|Sub-Zero
|Ice-Cutioner
|Mid
|Back, Forward, Back + 2
|Sub-Zero
|Frozen in Time
|Mid
|Forward, Down, Forward + 4
Those are all the fatalities in the game. Do check back with us soon as we’ll have the full list of other moves – Brutalities. They’re a bit more complex to unlock, but we’ll have a full guide for that really soon.
