The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities - all the fatality codes for each character

Finish them!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

25th April 2019 / 5:30PM

Featured post Scorpion has plunged his flaming spear into Kung Lao.

Let’s face it, the main reason that most people play Mortal Kombat 11 will be the finishing moves. Fatalities have been a staple since the original Mortal Kombat and have ranged from the simple and effective, to darkly comedic. Some are stinkers, some are spectacles. The codes for the second fatalities for each character are hidden away in the Krypt, but we’ve got all the combinations you need right here and you don’t need to unlock them first.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11. Head on over to our hub for everything you need to know which you can find in our Mortal Kombat 11 guide.

Mortal Kombat 11 fatality guide

In this guide, we will give you the codes and distances you need to perform each one of the character’s fatalities in the game. Every character has two of them and they can be performed when you see the words “Finish Him!” or “Finish Her!” on the screen. You’ll only have a few seconds to get into position and enter the code.

Mortal Kombat 11 button layout

This table will show you which buttons are for which controllers. All other moves will use numbers to indicate button presses, so refer to this table if you are confused.
ButtonAttack typeKeyboard button (Default)Xbox button (Default)PlayStation button (Default)
1Front PunchJX
2Back PunchIYΔ
3Front KickKAX
4Back KickLBO
5BlockORTR2
6ThrowSpaceLBL1
7Interact/Amplify;RBR1
8Flip StanceULTL2

Mortal Kombat 11 fatality positions

For each of the fatalities, there is a certain distance that you need to be in order to execute the move. While “Any” literally means that it can be performed just by standing and pressing the button combination, the others are categorised as Close, Mid, and Far. I’ve provided images showing the rough areas you can stand in, but essentially it boils down to:

  • Close – Stand as close to the opponent as possible.
  • Mid – Anywhere from two full steps back to two back-dashes back from the opponent.
  • Far – Anywhere from two back-dashes back from the opponent.

Johnny Cage holding Liu Kang like a ventriloquist dummy, as a tomato hits Liu Kang in the face.

Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities

This table includes all of the fatalities. We've enabled search functionality on this table, so I recommend searching for the character name to see both of their fatalities. They can be executed, even if you haven't unlocked them in the Krypt.
CharacterFatality NameRangeButton Combination
BarakaFood for ThoughtCloseBack, Down, Back + 2
BarakaRock, Paper, BarakaCloseBack, Forward, Back + 3
Cassie CageI <3 UMidDown, Down Forward + 4
Cassie Cage#GirlPowerFarBack, Down, Down, Back + 2
CetrionMaintaining BalanceMidBack, Down, Forward, Down + 4
CetrionGood and EvilMidBack, Down, Back + 3
D'VorahNew SpeciesCloseBack, Forward, Back + 3
D'VorahCan't DieMidBack, Down, Down + 4
Erron BlackMeltedMidDown, Down, Down + 1
Erron BlackDeath TrapMidDown, Forward, Down + 2
FrostIce SculptureCloseForward, Back, Down + 1
FrostThe Cyber InitiativeMidBack, Forward, Down, Forward + 4
GerasPhasing ThroughAnyBack, Down, Down + 3
GerasPeeling BackCloseDown, Forward, Back + 1
Jacqui BriggsSpider MinesMidForward, Back, Forward + 3
Jacqui BriggsNothing but NeckMidBack, Forward, Back + 4
JadeBow Before MeAnyDown, Down, Forward, Down + 4
JadePole DanceCloseBack, Forward, Down, Forward + 1
JaxComing In HotCloseForward, Down, Forward + 3
JaxStill Got ItCloseBack, Forward, Back Down + 1
Johnny CageMr Cage's NeighborhoodCloseForward, Back, Down, Down + 4
Johnny CageWho Hired This GuyCloseForward, Down, Forward + 1
KabalRoad RashMidBack, Forward, Down, Forward + 3
KabalHookedCloseDown, Down, Down + 4
KanoLast DanceMidForward, Down, Down + 1
KanoFace Like a Dropped PieCloseBack, Down, Forward + 2
KitanaGore-NadoMidDown, Down, Down, Down + 2
KitanaRoyal ExecutionMidDown, Back, Forward + 1
KollectorFor the KollectionCloseDown, Down, Down, Down + 4
KollectorHead LanternCloseDown, Forward, Back + 1
Kotal KhanTotem SacrificeCloseBack, Down, Back + 3
Kotal KhanKat FoodCloseBack, Forward, Back, Forward + 1
Kung LaoHeaded NowhereCloseDown, Forward, Back, Down + 2
Kung LaoMeat SlicerCloseDown, Forward, Down + 3
Liu KangBurn OutCloseDown, Back, Down, Forward + 1
Liu KangBelly of the BeastMidBack, Down, Back, Forward + 2
Noob SaibotSplit DecisionMidBack, Forward, Back, Forward + 4
Noob SaibotDouble TroubleCloseDown, Down, Down + 1
RaidenAlternating CurrentMidBack, Down, Back + 1
RaidenDirect CurrentCloseDown, Forward, Back + 3
ScorpionYou're NextFarBack, Down, Down + 1
ScorpionChain ReactionFarDown, Forward, Back + 2
Shao KahnBack Blown OutCloseBack, Forward, Down, Down + 2
Shao KahnKahn-SequencesCloseBack, Forward, Back + 1
SkarletBloody MessMidForward, Back, Down + 3
SkarletHeart ConditionMidDown, Down, Forward + 4
Sonya BladeTo the ChoppaMidDown, Forward, Back + 2
Sonya BladeSupply DropCloseBack, Forward, Down + 3
Sub-ZeroIce-CutionerMidBack, Forward, Back + 2
Sub-ZeroFrozen in TimeMidForward, Down, Forward + 4

Those are all the fatalities in the game. Do check back with us soon as we’ll have the full list of other moves – Brutalities. They’re a bit more complex to unlock, but we’ll have a full guide for that really soon.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mortal Kombat 11 guide - beginner's tips and tricks, unlock Frost

Blood spill in isle three

Mortal Kombat 11 characters list: Kitana, D'Vhora, all characters confirmed roster so far

Finish him!

Mortal Kombat 11 release date, pre-order bonus, PC system requirements

Finish him!

FINISHED IT! Mortal Kombat 11 released

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mortal Kombat 11 guide - beginner's tips and tricks, unlock Frost

Blood spill in isle three

Podcast: Betrayal, backstabbing and rebel scum

Listen now or we won't trust you

Skyhill: Black Mist trades in towers for tactical sneakiness

How to pitch an article to Rock Paper Shotgun

A thing you should definitely do