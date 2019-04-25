Podcast: Betrayal, backstabbing and rebel scum

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We would never do anything to hurt you. Our loyalty is beyond dispute. That’s just how trustworthy we are on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. If anyone is the spy here, it’s you. I don’t even recognise you. Have you been to this website before? You look nervous. Maybe you’re hiding something. Maybe you’re planning to stab us all in the back when we’re not looking. Traitor! Traitor! Everybody look at the traitor and not over here, at our treachery-filled podcast.

Graham tells the story of his traitorous actions in sci-fi strategy game Neptune’s Pride. Brendan enjoys the dirty dealings and double-crossing in Eve Online. Meanwhile, Nate still remembers the turncoat star fighters of the Imperial war machine in Star Wars: Tie Fighter.

