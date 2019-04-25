The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Podcast: Betrayal, backstabbing and rebel scum

25th April 2019 / 5:30PM

We would never do anything to hurt you. Our loyalty is beyond dispute. That’s just how trustworthy we are on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. If anyone is the spy here, it’s you. I don’t even recognise you. Have you been to this website before? You look nervous. Maybe you’re hiding something. Maybe you’re planning to stab us all in the back when we’re not looking. Traitor! Traitor! Everybody look at the traitor and not over here, at our treachery-filled podcast.

Graham tells the story of his traitorous actions in sci-fi strategy game Neptune’s Pride. Brendan enjoys the dirty dealings and double-crossing in Eve Online. Meanwhile, Nate still remembers the turncoat star fighters of the Imperial war machine in Star Wars: Tie Fighter.

You can listen on Spotify or just listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, and thank god it’s not going anywhere because honestly I just couldn’t cope if it also left us.

Links:

Have you played… Star Wars: TIE Fighter?

The Neptune’s Pride chronicles

Subterfuge is the same sort of thing but not on PC boooo

EVE Online is a game of constant betrayal

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas characters modded into Resident Evil 2

Toca Boca looks like a full-colour migraine

Mario is a traitor

