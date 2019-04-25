Risk of Rain 2 challenges list - how to complete all achievements, unlock all characters & items

Risk of Rain 2 continues the trend of modern roguelites by locking a significant portion of its content behind numerous challenges which must be completed during your runs. Everything from powerful items and equipment to new characters with unique skills and playstyles must be unlocked by completing a specific challenge or achievement, and some of them are far from easy to obtain. But our Risk of Rain 2 challenges guide will ensure you’re up to the task of 100%-ing this challenging game, showing you everything that is locked behind these myriad achievements, and how to go about unlocking everything Risk of Rain 2 has to offer.

If you’re after some more general information on Hopoo’s latest roguelite survival game, you’d best check out our Risk of Rain 2 guide, which we’ve packed with tonnes of beginner-friendly explanations and practical tips, along with links to the other areas of our expanding Risk of Rain 2 guides series.

Risk of Rain 2 challenges list – how to unlock all items and characters

There are a fair few challenges to unlock if you want to 100% Risk of Rain 2, but we’ll go over each one in turn, with more detailed information on the more challenging achievements. Click on any of the links below to skip to a particular section of this challenges guide.

Risk of Rain 2 challenges overview

If you’ve just created your profile and begun your Risk of Rain 2 journey, it won’t take you too long to realise just how much of the game is not yet available to you. While all the Risk of Rain 2 enemies are available to encounter from the get-go, you’ll start with just the one Survivor (Commando) and a little over half of the items in the game obtainable during your runs.

To unlock the rest, you’ll need to complete challenges. These achievements can be perused at any time in the Logbook, and you can also hover over any of the locked items or characters in order to find out which challenge you need to complete to unlock that specific thing for your future runs.

All Risk of Rain 2 challenges/achievements – complete list

The below table lists every challenge currently in Risk of Rain 2, with a description of what you need to do, and what exactly completing it will unlock for you. Feel free to use the search bar at the top of the table to filter through the table for specific entries.

Image Name Criterion Unlocks Keyed Up Defeat the Teleporter boss under 15 seconds. Rusted Key "Is This Bugged?" Fail the Shrine of Chance 3 times in a row. Paul's Goat Hoof ...Maybe One More. Duplicate the same item 7 times in a row with a 3D Printer. Bundle of Fireworks The Basics Discover 10 unique white items. Crowbar Learning Process Die 5 times. Tougher Times Advancement Complete a Teleporter event. Armor-Piercing Rounds Flawless Fully charge a Teleporter without getting hit. Backup Magazine Elite Slayer Defeat an Elite-type monster. Medkit Rapidfire Reach +200% attack speed. Predatory Instincts Experimenting Pick up 5 different types of Equipment. Fuel Cell Death Do Us Part Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct. Runald's Band &

Kjaro's Band Slaughter Defeat 3000 enemies. Infusion Prismatically Aligned Complete a Prismatic Trial. Harvester's Scythe Going Fast Recommended Reach +300% movespeed (includes sprinting). Wax Quail Glorious Battle Charge the Teleporter with less than 10% health. Berzerker's Pauldron Deja Vu? Loop back to the first stage. Sentient Meat Hook The Lone Survivor Stay alive for 30 consecutive minutes. Dio's Best Friend Macho Deal 5000 damage in one shot. Unstable Tesla Coil Deicide Defeat an Elite boss on Monsoon difficulty. Brainstalks Newtist Discover and activate 8 unique Newt Altars. Soulbound Catalyst Her Concepts Find the Altar to N'kuhana. N'kuhana's Opinion Naturopath Without healing, reach and complete the 3rd Teleporter event. Rejuvenation Rack The Long Road Complete 20 stages in a single run. 57 Leaf Clover The Demons And The Crabs Kill 20 Hermit Crabs by chasing them off the edge of the map. Gesture of the Drowned Multikill! Kill 15 enemies simultaneously. Helfire Tincture Moon Worshipper Carry 5 Lunar items in a single run. Glowing Meteorite One with the Woods Fully upgrade a Shrine of the Woods. Gnarled Woodsprite Mechanic Repair 30 drones or turrets. The Back-up Bookworm Collect 10 Monster or Environment Logs. Radar Scanner [REDACTED] Open the Timed Security Chest on Rallypoint Delta. Preon Accumulator Ascendant Defeat the Teleporter bosses after activating 2 Shrines of the Mountain. Royal Capacitor Funded! Collect $30,480 total gold. The Crowdfunder Pause. Free the survivor suspended in time. Artificer Engineering Perfection Complete 30 stages. Engineer Warrior Reach and complete the 3rd Teleporter event without dying. Huntress Verified Complete the first Teleporter event 5 times. MUL-T True Respite Obliterate yourself at the Obelisk. Mercenary

As you can see, many of these achievements you’ll obtain simply by playing the game for a while. Some examples include “The Basics”, “Advancement”, “Elite Slayer”, “Slaughter”, and many more. However, a few of these challenges can be rather tricker to complete, and you’ll need to actively focus on completing them. Let’s take a look at a few of them below.

How to complete “Death Do Us Part” challenge (Runald’s Band & Kjaro’s Band)

Discovering the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct will net you two very nifty on-hit items. You’ve probably passed the entrance to this chamber before now (the giant circular entrance in the cliff face at the edge of the map), but not known how to enter it. Turns out there are two switches in the floor, randomly placed nearby, which must be stood on simultaneously to unlock the chamber. Easy in multiplayer, but in singleplayer you’ll probably need to pick the Engineer, whose turrets can be placed on these switches.

Inside, you’ll need to defeat the two unique Elder Lemurians inside (hint: don’t let them get close) for them to drop their respective items and complete the challenge.

How to complete “Newtist” challenge (Soulbound Catalyst)

This is basically just a matter of exploring each map fully. Newt Altars appear randomly in certain fixed locations, and you can pay a Lunar Coin into them in order to unlock the Bazaar Between Time after you charge that stage’s Teleporter. They may appear in any Environment, often in hard to reach locations, which means it might be an idea to pick Huntress, whose teleport ability enables her to easily reach more inaccessible areas. Remember that you’ll need to actually activate these Newt Altars in order to complete the challenge.

How to complete “Her Concepts” challenge (N’kuhana’s Opinion)

Another challenge that might initially be met with confusion, but is actually very straightforward once you know what to do. Finding the Altar to N’kuhana requires you to be in the Wetlands Aspect Environment (you’ll often find yourself here in the second stage). Find the cliff, and look for the hidden cave down below, marked by the tree root that sticks out from the wall.

Dropping into that cave introduces you to a hidden area, awash with green and creepiness, with a floating skeletal child-like thing in the centre of the cave. Shoot and kill the thing, and you’ll complete the challenge, after which you can drop down into the green, which transports you back up to the surface. Simple!

How to complete “Moon Worshipper” challenge (Glowing Meteorite)

Moon Worshipper requires you to carry 5 Lunar Items in a single run – a tricky thing to do if you’re not sure what Lunar Items are or how to get them. In fact, this is easier than you might think.

Lunar Items require Lunar Coins to be bought or unlocked. These Lunar Coins are dropped occasionally by enemies, and you can see how many you have just under your gold in the top-left of your screen. Crucially, your number of Lunar Coins persists from run to run, so the idea here is to save up until you have at least 5 Lunar Coins, then try to exchange them for Lunar Items in a single run, either by seeking out Lunar Pods to open or by visiting the Bazaar Between Time via the Blue Portal which sometimes appears next to a charged Teleporter.

How to complete “One With The Woods” challenge (Gnarled Woodsprite)

This one is actually fairly easy, but may be confusing if you’re not sure what it’s talking about. First you’ll need to find a Shrine of the Woods – a green shrine only found in the Distant Roost, which you feed gold into in exchange for a healing aura that heals you and all allies over time. Paying gold into the same Shrine of the Woods three times in a row will fully upgrade the healing radius, completing this challenge for you.

How to complete “REDACTED” challenge (Preon Accumulator)

The Timed Security Chest can only be found in Rallypoint Delta. It’s usually fairly easy to find, but it’ll lock 10 minutes into your run, which means you’ll need to speedrun your way to the third stage in order to unlock the Chest and unlock the Preon Accumulator item.

There are three possible spawn locations for the Timed Chest: it’ll be either inside one of the large containers on the ground; inside the top container in a stack of containers; or next to the radar tower on the hill.

How to complete “Pause” challenge (Artificer)

The Pause challenge is also not too difficult at all, but it does require a little patience in collecting the 11 necessary Lunar Coins – one to donate to a Newt Altar so you can reach the Bazaar Between Time, and the remaining ten to spend at the Bazaar on the crystal within which contains the Artificer, the fifth playable character in Risk of Rain 2.

How to complete “True Respite” challenge (Mercenary)

Another which is actually fairly straightforward, but requires some dedication to unlock. The Obelisk in question at which you must obliterate yourself can only be found in “A Moment, Fractured” – a hidden Environment which can only be accessed via a Celestial Portal. These white portals appear at the third stage of every “Loop” after your first – that is, you’ll need to have looped back to the first stage, and then got to the third stage again, where you will find a Celestial Portal. Once you find the Obelisk in the hidden Environment, you will be prompted as to whether you’d like to obliterate yourself and end your run. Doing so will complete this challenge and unlock the Mercenary, the final playable character in the current build of Risk of Rain 2.

And that’s all you need to know regarding the various Risk of Rain 2 challenges it is possible to complete. With a bit of patience and dedication, you’ll soon have all sorts of new items and characters to test out and help you survive longer in the never-ending rain.