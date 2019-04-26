Best PC gaming deals of the week - 26th April 2019

Typical, isn’t it? The moment your deals herald emerges from her deals cave to embrace the first shred of warm sunshine she’s seen since last summer, she gets struck down with a terrible, terrible cold. The moral of this story? Stay inside with the deals, friends, because out there lies illness and unstoppable rivers of snot. And no one wants that.

Instead, they want the warm, soothing broth of the best PC gaming deals this week has to offer. So come inside, friends, and see the deals bounty I’ve cooked up for you this week. Do you want your deals soup with a side of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Imperator: Rome? I can do both. And how about some nice graphics cards for dessert, perhaps? Your deals herald will provide.

Game deals

If you’ve read Nate’s bestest best-worthy review of Imperator: Rome yesterday and thought, ‘I need me some of that toga action’, then you better march straight over to Fanatical, where you can currently get 18% off using the promo code ROMESAVE18 at checkout.

Fanatical are also doing 25% off Mortal Kombat 11 (no code required) this weekend, and if you’re feeling particularly daring you can also try your luck in their Mystery Egg Bundle and get up to 10 mystery Steam keys for £6.65 / $6.99.

The first part of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Fate of Atlantis DLC came out earlier this week, so if you’ve been itching to see what all the Ancient Greek fuss is about, then why not grab 52% off both the regular and gold editions of the game over at GamesPlanet?

Just remember that you’ll need the gold edition if you also want the play the DLC (and that all season pass owners get free copies of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered as well). If you’re not sure whether to take the plunge on it all, though, then check out vid bud Matthew’s take on the Atlantis DLC below (and you can also check to see if your graphics card is up to snuff by checking out my Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC performance guide).

If you prefer games with chillier climes, then you should head over to Humble, where they’re doing 40% off Frostpunk, 70% off This War of Mine: Humble Deluxe Edition (which includes an exclusive soundtrack), and a whopping 80% off Rise of the Tomb Raider’s 20 Year Celebration Edition. There are actually a bunch of Tomb Raider-related deals going on at the moment as part of Humble’s Tomb Raider Week, as well as more 11 bit-published goodies, such as 40% off the delightful Moonlighter, too.

UK deals:

With the arrival of Nvidia’s new GTX 1650, the battle for the best cheap graphics card is hotting up. My GTX 1650 is still in the oven, unfortunately, but even your deals herald knows a good graphics card deal when she sees one, such as this PowerColor RX 580 8GB Red Dragon for just £168. That’s £47 off its usual price, and while it doesn’t come with any free games any more, the RX 580 is still a cracking graphics card in its own right – which is why it’s still on our best graphics card list.

At the other end of the scale, meanwhile, Overclockers are doing 8% off Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC card, taking its usual price of £500 down to a mildly more palatable £459. That’s the cheapest RTX 2070 cards I can find at the moment that isn’t a single-fan blower-style model,

There are also loads of good SSD deals going on at the moment, including this 500GB WD Blue for £50, or the 1TB WD Blue for £100. Alternatively, if you’ve been thinking about buying The Division 2 recently, you might want to consider the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo, which comes with a free copy of the game and slightly faster read and write speeds than the WD Blue for £79. You can read more about how each SSD stacks up in our best gaming SSD list.

Meanwhile, if you’re after a new gaming headset, then it simply doesn’t get much better than the excellent Corsair HS70 Wireless for £67. This is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon, making it an absolutely cracking bargain. Read more in our Corsair HS70 Wireless review to see why it’s one of our best gaming headset recommendations for those on a budget.

That’s not the only big Corsair deal on this weekend, either, as there’s also big savings on the Corsair Void Pro RGB headset if you prefer something wired (now just £65, which is the cheapest it’s been since this time last year), and you can also get a free Corsair MM100 mouse mat (normally £8) when you buy the Corsair Ironclaw RGB mouse (£55), or the Corsair M65 Elite RGB mouse (£60)

US deals:

A bit of a convoluted deal, this one, but you can currently get up to $100 off this EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming if you use the promo code 42REM46 at checkout and take advantage of Newegg’s $20 rebate card deal right now, taking this normally $580 graphics card down to $480.

Significantly less convoluted are the following savings on AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 processors. The former is currently $65 off right now, going for $235, while the latter is $35 off and going for $165. Both CPUs come with their own coolers, too, so you don’t need to spend any extra cash before you can start using them inside your PC (unlike a lot of Intel’s current Core i5 / Core i7 processors), and they’re also excellent processors in their own right. For more info, see our AMD Ryzen 5 2600/2600X review and our AMD Ryzen 7 2700/ 2700X review.

And if you need some new RAM to go with your new processor, then this $40 8GB stick of 2400MHz HyperX Fury DDR4 RAM is the cheapest it’s been since the end of 2016. Finally, RAM prices are falling, making now an excellent time to upgrade.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!