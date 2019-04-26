Fortnite week 9 challenges - Endgame, Season 8 battle pass, tips for Fortnite challenges

There’s not long to complete Season 8 challenges of Fortnite is fast approaching its end. There are plenty of challenges to complete and week 9 looks to feature some dancing challenges. It also introduced us to the Endgame challenges – which are a tie-in with Marvel’s Avenger’s Endgame. Well those Infinity Stones aren’t being recovered by themselves! Get to it!

Fortnite week 9 challenges guide hub (Season 8 update)

This guide will have all of Fortnite Season 8’s challenges, as well as an archive of the previous seasons and limited time challenges – beginning with the start of Season 7.

Fortnite Season 8

Season 8 began on 28th February 2019 and introduces a Pirate theme. In a huge shakeup to the northern part of the map, it seems that Wailing Woods, Tomato Temple, and Lazy Links have been jettisoned out of existence thanks to the rise of a volcano and flooding of the golf course. The Block has also moved to the north-western side of the island. In place of all of these regions are two new named areas: Lazy Lagoon is directly replacing Lazy Links, and Sunny Steps which is north-east of the massive volcano over the top of Wailing Woods. For more on the changes themselves and how they affect the map itself, you can head to Ollie’s Fortnite locations guide.

You can also now get the help of your friends to complete challenges, both daily and weekly. All you need to do is go into the challenge page, click onto the challenge you’d like assistance with, and click the “Party Assist” button. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling with some of the combat challenges and you’re playing alongside more experienced players.

Fortnite Endgame challenges

Available until 05/05/2019 - 11:59am BST

Challenge Guide link Number required Reward Complete any 10 challenges to earn the reward item. N/A 10 Avenger's Quinjet Glider Deal damage while hovering with Iron Man's Repulsors N/A 1000 500 XP Collect Infinity Stones N/A 3 Assemble Loading screen Play matches of Endgame N/A 7 Shield banner N/A N/A Thor's Stormbreaker Emoticon N/A N/A 500 XP N/A N/A Avenger's Logo Marvel Spray N/A N/A Captain America's Shield Emoticon N/A N/A 500 XP N/A N/A Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Spray N/A N/A 500 XP N/A N/A 500 XP N/A N/A Avengers logo banner

Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Land at 5 locations (Staged Challenge) N/A Stage 1: Loot Lake

Stage 2: Lucky Landing

Stage 3: Salty Springs

Stage 4: Lonely Lodge

Stage 5: Haunted Hills Free Search chests at Polar Peak of Lonely Lodge N/A 7 Free Ride 3 different Volcano Vents without landing N/A 1 Free Dance between certain locations (Staged Challenge) Stage 1: South-west of Polar Peak, near the trees.



Stage 2: On the road south of Paradise Palms. Dinosaurs are on either side.



Stage 3: New springs north-east of Lazy Lagoon. Should be visible on the map. Stage 1: Dance between three ice sculptures

Stage 2: Dance between three dinosaurs

Stage 3: Dance between four hot springs Battle Pass Deal damage to opponents from below N/A 500 Battle Pass Revive a teammate at a Reboot Van N/A 1 Battle Pass Eliminate an opponent in different matches N/A 5 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms (Staged challenge) Fortnite Paradise Palms treasure map Stage 1: Search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms.



Stage 2: Search the X on the treasure map signpost in Paradise Palms. Free Use Vending Machines in different matches N/A 3 Free Deal damage to opponents while using at least one balloon N/A 100 Free Search Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces under bridges and in caves Fortnite Jigsaw Puzzle locations 7 Battle Pass Dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields (Staged challenge) Fortnite Durrr Burger & Pizza Pit Big Telephones Stage 1: Dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields.



Stage 2: Dial the Pizza Pit number on the big telephone east of The Block. Battle Pass Eliminate opponents at Dusty Divot or Lucky Landing N/A 7 Battle Pass Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away N/A 2 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 7 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Deal damage with a Pickaxe to opponents N/A 100 Free Visit two named locations in a single match N/A Stage 1: Junk Junction and The Block

Stage 2: Pleasant Park and Dusty Divot

Stage 3: Happy Hamlet and Snobby Shores Free Visit Pirate Camps in a single match Fortnite Pirate Camp locations 3 Free Deal damage to players from above N/A 500 Battle Pass Search chests at Loot Lake or Snobby Shores N/A 7 Battle Pass Deal damage while on or to those riding ziplines N/A Stage 1: Deal damage to opposing players while riding a zipline.

Stage 2: Deal damage to opposing players who are riding a zipline. Battle Pass Eliminate opponents in different named locations N/A 5 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 6 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Visit a Wooden Rabbit, a Stone Pig, and a Metal Llama Fortnite wooden rabbit, stone pig, and metal llama locations 3 Free Visit the 5 highest elevations on the island (find the signs) Fortnite highest elevation locations 5 Free Eliminate opponents at Lazy Lagoon or Frosty Flights N/A 3 Free Land at 5 locations (Staged) N/A Stage 1: Fatal Fields

Stage 2: Lazy Lagoon

Stage 3: Shifty Shafts

Stage 4: Frosty Flights

Stage 5: Sunny Steps Battle Pass Search where the knife points on the treasure map loading screen Fortnite Treasure Map loading screen knife location 1 Battle Pass Get an elimination with the Flint-knock Pistol or Boom Bow N/A 1 Battle Pass Use 2 different throwable items in a single match. N/A 2 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 5 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents N/A 200 Free Search chests at Paradise Palms or Shifty Shafts. N/A 7 Free Complete a lap of the race track in Happy Hamlet N/A 1 Free Get 15 bounces in a single throw with the Bouncy Ball toy. N/A Just build a closed shelter with a roof and throw the ball. Battle Pass Stage 1: Gain shields from Mushrooms

Stage 2: Gain shields from small shield potions

Stage 3: Gain shields from shield potions N/A Stage 1: 50

Stage 2: 100

Stage 3: 100 Battle Pass Use a Volcano Vent, a zipline, and a vehicle in the same match. N/A 3 Battle Pass Eliminate opponents at Pirate Camps Fortnite Pirate Camp locations 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 4 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Land at specific locations in a match N/A Stage 1: Tilted Towers

Stage 2: Junk Junction

Stage 3: Retail Row

Stage 4: Happy Hamlet

Stage 5: Pleasant Park Free Use The Baller in different matches. Fortnite vehicles 5 Free Launch yourself through structures with a Pirate Cannon Fortnite vehicles 25 Free Get an elimination with a Scoped weapon and a Suppressed weapon N/A 2 Battle Pass Search Buried Treasure N/A 2 Battle Pass Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park N/A 3 Battle Pass Outlast opponents in a single match N/A Stage 1: Outlast 60 opponents in a single match

Stage 2: Outlast 70 opponents in a single match

Stage 3: Outlast 80 opponents in a single match Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 3 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Visit two locations in a single match. N/A Stage 1: Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match.

Stage 2: Haunted Hills and Tilted Towers in a single match.

Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Loot Lake in a single match.

Free Stage 1: Destroy Cacti in the desert

Stage 2: Search ammoboxes in the Snow biome

Stage 3: Search chests in the Jungle N/A Stage 1: 30

Stage 2: 7

Stage 3: 5 Free Place different Trap Slot items in a single match N/A 2 Free Search where the magnifying glass sits at the Treasure Map loading screen Fortnite Treasure Map loading screen Battle Star location 1 Battle Pass Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields N/A 7 Battle Pass Deal Headshot damage to opponents N/A 500 Battle Pass Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle N/A 3 (1 of each) Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 2 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Land at 5 different locations. N/A Stage 1: The Block

Stage 2: Dusty Divot

Stage 3: Polar Peak

Stage 4: Snobby Shores

Stage 5: Paradise Palms Free Deal damage to descending Supply Drops. N/A 200 Free Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills N/A 3 Free Gain health from items. Fortnite healing items Stage 1: Gain 25 health from apples.

Stage 2: Gain 50 health from campfires.

Stage 3: Gain 75 health from Med Kits. Battle Pass Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island. Fortnite furthest north, furthest south, furthest east, and furthest west 4 Battle Pass Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon Fortnite vehicles 100 Battle Pass Search a chest in different Named Locations in a single match. N/A 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 1 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Visit all Pirate Camps Fortnite Pirate Camp locations 7 Free Search chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction N/A 7 Free Deal damage with two weapons in a single match. N/A Stage 1: Shotgun and Explosive Weapon

Stage 2: Pistol and Assault Rifle

Stage 3: Sniper Rifle and SMG Free Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow Fortnite Giant Face locations 3 Battle Pass Use a Volcano Vent in different matches Fortnite Volcano Vents locations 5 Battle Pass Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive Weapon N/A 3 (1 of each) Battle Pass Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent. N/A 200 Battle Pass

Previously available challenges in Season 8

Air Royale

Available until 24/04/2019 - 11:59am BST

Challenge Guide link Number required Reward Complete all 9 challenges to earn the reward item N/A 9 Callsign Hornet wrap Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with an SMG or Minigun N/A 4000 500 XP Collect different rarities of Sky Chests as a pilot N/A Common (White)

Uncommon (Green)

Blue (Rare)

Purple (Epic)

Orange (Legendary) 500 XP Play matches of Air Royale N/A 7 Callsign Skull wrap Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with Pistols N/A 2000 500 XP Destroy opposing Stormwings N/A 5 500 XP Outlast Opponents in Air Royale N/A 100 Callsign Falcon wrap Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with an Assault Rifle N/A 5000 500 XP Deal Damage with upgraded Stormwing weapons N/A 4000 500 XP Place Top 5 in Air Royale N/A 5 Callsign Wolf wrap

Buccaneer’s Bounty

Available until 17/04/2019 - 11:59am BST

Challenge Guide link Number required Visit a Pirate Camp in different matches Fortnite Pirate Camp locations 10 Search Buried Treasure N/A 1 Place Top 10 in Squads with a friend N/A 3 Shoot yourself out of a Pirate Cannon in different matches N/A 5

High Stakes

Challenge Number required Reward Complete The Getaway challenges 2 Crowbar Harvesting Tool Win a match of The Getaway 1 Crystal Llama back bling Win a match of The Getaway 3 Crystal Llama (Ruby) back bling Win a match of The Getaway 5 Crystal Llama (Diamond) back bling Use a Grappler in different matches of The Getaway 5 The Getaway loading screen Deal damage to Jewel carrying opponents 200 Suited Up spray Pick up a Jewel in different matches of The Getaway 3 Cash Flow contrail

Tips for Fortnite challenges

A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. Here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.

Season 8 introduces “Party Assist”. Before a match, select a daily or weekly challenge for you to be able to complete it.

For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.

In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.

Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.

What you get with the Season 8 Battle Pass

You should probably know a bit more about the Battle Pass itself. Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. If you were lucky to complete enough of the challenges in the Overtime challenge set, you got this season for free, but the Battle Pass for each season is usually priced at 950 V-Bucks. This now means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.

You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want. The exception to this are the style challenges which stay unlocked and able to be completed after the season finishes.

However, some of you are probably wanting to know how to spend the least amount of money on Fortnite. If you’d like one tip, try not to spend V-Bucks if you want to maximise your investment. It’s entirely possible to save up V-Bucks as you progress through the ranks until you can afford the next season.

What were the previous Challenges?

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.

