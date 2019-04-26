Fortnite week 9 challenges - Endgame, Season 8 battle pass, tips for Fortnite challenges
There’s not long to complete Season 8 challenges of Fortnite is fast approaching its end. There are plenty of challenges to complete and week 9 looks to feature some dancing challenges. It also introduced us to the Endgame challenges – which are a tie-in with Marvel’s Avenger’s Endgame. Well those Infinity Stones aren’t being recovered by themselves! Get to it!
Fortnite week 9 challenges guide hub (Season 8 update)
This guide will have all of Fortnite Season 8’s challenges, as well as an archive of the previous seasons and limited time challenges – beginning with the start of Season 7.
Fortnite Season 8
Season 8 began on 28th February 2019 and introduces a Pirate theme. In a huge shakeup to the northern part of the map, it seems that Wailing Woods, Tomato Temple, and Lazy Links have been jettisoned out of existence thanks to the rise of a volcano and flooding of the golf course. The Block has also moved to the north-western side of the island. In place of all of these regions are two new named areas: Lazy Lagoon is directly replacing Lazy Links, and Sunny Steps which is north-east of the massive volcano over the top of Wailing Woods. For more on the changes themselves and how they affect the map itself, you can head to Ollie’s Fortnite locations guide.
You can also now get the help of your friends to complete challenges, both daily and weekly. All you need to do is go into the challenge page, click onto the challenge you’d like assistance with, and click the “Party Assist” button. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling with some of the combat challenges and you’re playing alongside more experienced players.
Fortnite Endgame challengesAvailable until 05/05/2019 - 11:59am BST
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Reward
|Complete any 10 challenges to earn the reward item.
|N/A
|10
|Avenger's Quinjet Glider
|Deal damage while hovering with Iron Man's Repulsors
|N/A
|1000
|500 XP
|Collect Infinity Stones
|N/A
|3
|Assemble Loading screen
|Play matches of Endgame
|N/A
|7
|Shield banner
|N/A
|N/A
|Thor's Stormbreaker Emoticon
|N/A
|N/A
|500 XP
|N/A
|N/A
|Avenger's Logo Marvel Spray
|N/A
|N/A
|Captain America's Shield Emoticon
|N/A
|N/A
|500 XP
|N/A
|N/A
|Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Spray
|N/A
|N/A
|500 XP
|N/A
|N/A
|500 XP
|N/A
|N/A
|Avengers logo banner
Fortnite Week 9 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Land at 5 locations (Staged Challenge)
|N/A
|Stage 1: Loot Lake
Stage 2: Lucky Landing
Stage 3: Salty Springs
Stage 4: Lonely Lodge
Stage 5: Haunted Hills
|Free
|Search chests at Polar Peak of Lonely Lodge
|N/A
|7
|Free
|Ride 3 different Volcano Vents without landing
|N/A
|1
|Free
|Dance between certain locations (Staged Challenge)
|Stage 1: South-west of Polar Peak, near the trees.
Stage 2: On the road south of Paradise Palms. Dinosaurs are on either side.
Stage 3: New springs north-east of Lazy Lagoon. Should be visible on the map.
|Stage 1: Dance between three ice sculptures
Stage 2: Dance between three dinosaurs
Stage 3: Dance between four hot springs
|Battle Pass
|Deal damage to opponents from below
|N/A
|500
|Battle Pass
|Revive a teammate at a Reboot Van
|N/A
|1
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate an opponent in different matches
|N/A
|5
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 8 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms (Staged challenge)
|Fortnite Paradise Palms treasure map
|Stage 1: Search the treasure map signpost found in Paradise Palms.
Stage 2: Search the X on the treasure map signpost in Paradise Palms.
|Free
|Use Vending Machines in different matches
|N/A
|3
|Free
|Deal damage to opponents while using at least one balloon
|N/A
|100
|Free
|Search Jigsaw Puzzle Pieces under bridges and in caves
|Fortnite Jigsaw Puzzle locations
|7
|Battle Pass
|Dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields (Staged challenge)
|Fortnite Durrr Burger & Pizza Pit Big Telephones
|Stage 1: Dial the Durrr Burger number on the big telephone west of Fatal Fields.
Stage 2: Dial the Pizza Pit number on the big telephone east of The Block.
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate opponents at Dusty Divot or Lucky Landing
|N/A
|7
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away
|N/A
|2
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 7 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Deal damage with a Pickaxe to opponents
|N/A
|100
|Free
|Visit two named locations in a single match
|N/A
|Stage 1: Junk Junction and The Block
Stage 2: Pleasant Park and Dusty Divot
Stage 3: Happy Hamlet and Snobby Shores
|Free
|Visit Pirate Camps in a single match
|Fortnite Pirate Camp locations
|3
|Free
|Deal damage to players from above
|N/A
|500
|Battle Pass
|Search chests at Loot Lake or Snobby Shores
|N/A
|7
|Battle Pass
|Deal damage while on or to those riding ziplines
|N/A
|Stage 1: Deal damage to opposing players while riding a zipline.
Stage 2: Deal damage to opposing players who are riding a zipline.
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate opponents in different named locations
|N/A
|5
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 6 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Visit a Wooden Rabbit, a Stone Pig, and a Metal Llama
|Fortnite wooden rabbit, stone pig, and metal llama locations
|3
|Free
|Visit the 5 highest elevations on the island (find the signs)
|Fortnite highest elevation locations
|5
|Free
|Eliminate opponents at Lazy Lagoon or Frosty Flights
|N/A
|3
|Free
|Land at 5 locations (Staged)
|N/A
|Stage 1: Fatal Fields
Stage 2: Lazy Lagoon
Stage 3: Shifty Shafts
Stage 4: Frosty Flights
Stage 5: Sunny Steps
|Battle Pass
|Search where the knife points on the treasure map loading screen
|Fortnite Treasure Map loading screen knife location
|1
|Battle Pass
|Get an elimination with the Flint-knock Pistol or Boom Bow
|N/A
|1
|Battle Pass
|Use 2 different throwable items in a single match.
|N/A
|2
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 5 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents
|N/A
|200
|Free
|Search chests at Paradise Palms or Shifty Shafts.
|N/A
|7
|Free
|Complete a lap of the race track in Happy Hamlet
|N/A
|1
|Free
|Get 15 bounces in a single throw with the Bouncy Ball toy.
|N/A
|Just build a closed shelter with a roof and throw the ball.
|Battle Pass
|Stage 1: Gain shields from Mushrooms
Stage 2: Gain shields from small shield potions
Stage 3: Gain shields from shield potions
|N/A
|Stage 1: 50
Stage 2: 100
Stage 3: 100
|Battle Pass
|Use a Volcano Vent, a zipline, and a vehicle in the same match.
|N/A
|3
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate opponents at Pirate Camps
|Fortnite Pirate Camp locations
|3
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 4 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Land at specific locations in a match
|N/A
|Stage 1: Tilted Towers
Stage 2: Junk Junction
Stage 3: Retail Row
Stage 4: Happy Hamlet
Stage 5: Pleasant Park
|Free
|Use The Baller in different matches.
|Fortnite vehicles
|5
|Free
|Launch yourself through structures with a Pirate Cannon
|Fortnite vehicles
|25
|Free
|Get an elimination with a Scoped weapon and a Suppressed weapon
|N/A
|2
|Battle Pass
|Search Buried Treasure
|N/A
|2
|Battle Pass
|Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park
|N/A
|3
|Battle Pass
|Outlast opponents in a single match
|N/A
|Stage 1: Outlast 60 opponents in a single match
Stage 2: Outlast 70 opponents in a single match
Stage 3: Outlast 80 opponents in a single match
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 3 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Visit two locations in a single match.
|N/A
|Stage 1: Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match.
Stage 2: Haunted Hills and Tilted Towers in a single match.
Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Loot Lake in a single match.
|Free
|Stage 1: Destroy Cacti in the desert
Stage 2: Search ammoboxes in the Snow biome
Stage 3: Search chests in the Jungle
|N/A
|Stage 1: 30
Stage 2: 7
Stage 3: 5
|Free
|Place different Trap Slot items in a single match
|N/A
|2
|Free
|Search where the magnifying glass sits at the Treasure Map loading screen
|Fortnite Treasure Map loading screen Battle Star location
|1
|Battle Pass
|Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields
|N/A
|7
|Battle Pass
|Deal Headshot damage to opponents
|N/A
|500
|Battle Pass
|Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle
|N/A
|3 (1 of each)
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 2 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Land at 5 different locations.
|N/A
|Stage 1: The Block
Stage 2: Dusty Divot
Stage 3: Polar Peak
Stage 4: Snobby Shores
Stage 5: Paradise Palms
|Free
|Deal damage to descending Supply Drops.
|N/A
|200
|Free
|Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills
|N/A
|3
|Free
|Gain health from items.
|Fortnite healing items
|Stage 1: Gain 25 health from apples.
Stage 2: Gain 50 health from campfires.
Stage 3: Gain 75 health from Med Kits.
|Battle Pass
|Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island.
|Fortnite furthest north, furthest south, furthest east, and furthest west
|4
|Battle Pass
|Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon
|Fortnite vehicles
|100
|Battle Pass
|Search a chest in different Named Locations in a single match.
|N/A
|3
|Battle Pass
Fortnite Week 1 challenges
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Visit all Pirate Camps
|Fortnite Pirate Camp locations
|7
|Free
|Search chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction
|N/A
|7
|Free
|Deal damage with two weapons in a single match.
|N/A
|Stage 1: Shotgun and Explosive Weapon
Stage 2: Pistol and Assault Rifle
Stage 3: Sniper Rifle and SMG
|Free
|Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow
|Fortnite Giant Face locations
|3
|Battle Pass
|Use a Volcano Vent in different matches
|Fortnite Volcano Vents locations
|5
|Battle Pass
|Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive Weapon
|N/A
|3 (1 of each)
|Battle Pass
|Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent.
|N/A
|200
|Battle Pass
Previously available challenges in Season 8
Air RoyaleAvailable until 24/04/2019 - 11:59am BST
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Reward
|Complete all 9 challenges to earn the reward item
|N/A
|9
|Callsign Hornet wrap
|Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with an SMG or Minigun
|N/A
|4000
|500 XP
|Collect different rarities of Sky Chests as a pilot
|N/A
|Common (White)
Uncommon (Green)
Blue (Rare)
Purple (Epic)
Orange (Legendary)
|500 XP
|Play matches of Air Royale
|N/A
|7
|Callsign Skull wrap
|Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with Pistols
|N/A
|2000
|500 XP
|Destroy opposing Stormwings
|N/A
|5
|500 XP
|Outlast Opponents in Air Royale
|N/A
|100
|Callsign Falcon wrap
|Deal damage to opposing Stormwings with an Assault Rifle
|N/A
|5000
|500 XP
|Deal Damage with upgraded Stormwing weapons
|N/A
|4000
|500 XP
|Place Top 5 in Air Royale
|N/A
|5
|Callsign Wolf wrap
Buccaneer’s BountyAvailable until 17/04/2019 - 11:59am BST
|Challenge
|Guide link
|Number required
|Visit a Pirate Camp in different matches
|Fortnite Pirate Camp locations
|10
|Search Buried Treasure
|N/A
|1
|Place Top 10 in Squads with a friend
|N/A
|3
|Shoot yourself out of a Pirate Cannon in different matches
|N/A
|5
High Stakes
|Challenge
|Number required
|Reward
|Complete The Getaway challenges
|2
|Crowbar Harvesting Tool
|Win a match of The Getaway
|1
|Crystal Llama back bling
|Win a match of The Getaway
|3
|Crystal Llama (Ruby) back bling
|Win a match of The Getaway
|5
|Crystal Llama (Diamond) back bling
|Use a Grappler in different matches of The Getaway
|5
|The Getaway loading screen
|Deal damage to Jewel carrying opponents
|200
|Suited Up spray
|Pick up a Jewel in different matches of The Getaway
|3
|Cash Flow contrail
Tips for Fortnite challenges
A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. Here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.
- Season 8 introduces “Party Assist”. Before a match, select a daily or weekly challenge for you to be able to complete it.
- For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.
- In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.
- Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.
What you get with the Season 8 Battle Pass
You should probably know a bit more about the Battle Pass itself. Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. If you were lucky to complete enough of the challenges in the Overtime challenge set, you got this season for free, but the Battle Pass for each season is usually priced at 950 V-Bucks. This now means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.
You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want. The exception to this are the style challenges which stay unlocked and able to be completed after the season finishes.
However, some of you are probably wanting to know how to spend the least amount of money on Fortnite. If you’d like one tip, try not to spend V-Bucks if you want to maximise your investment. It’s entirely possible to save up V-Bucks as you progress through the ranks until you can afford the next season.
What were the previous Challenges?
Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.
Season 7 challenges
Season 7 began late last year on 6th December 2018. The theme is a holiday themed one, and saw a few big changes. Flush Factory and Greasy Grove are now gone, along with the addition of ziplines, new icy terrain, and a new vehicle that dominated the meta in the form of the X-4 Stormwing. It also introduced some free challenges in the form of the 14 Days Of Fortnite challenges and the current Ice Storm event, as well as some new cosmetic items such as wraps for weapons.
Week 10
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Place a Mounted Turret or Damage Trap in different matches.
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Search chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot.
|7
|Free
|Normal
|Assault Rifle Eliminations.
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents.
|200
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Get a score of 5 or more at Shooting Galleries. (Staged Challenge)
Shooting gallery locations
|Stage 1: East of Wailing Woods.
Stage 2: North of Retail Row
Stage 3: East of Paradise Palms
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches.
|3
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Visit Expedition Outposts in a single match.
Expedition Outpost locations
|4
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 9
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Use a Sneaky Snowman in different matches
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Land on five locations in different matches (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Retail Row
Stage 2: Frosty Flights
Stage 3: Haunted Hills
Stage 4: Shifty Shafts
Stage 5: Dusty Divot
|Free
|Normal
|Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Golden balloon locations
|10
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Sundial location
Giant metal dog head location
|3
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Eliminate players with the shotgun
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Complete time trials with the X-4 Storm Plane
|2
X-4 Stormwing Time Trials
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 8
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in different matches.
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Build Structures
|250
|Free
|Normal
|Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed
|1
|Free
|Hard
|Visit two different named locations in a single match. (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Paradise Palms and Salty Springs
Stage 2: Junk Junction and Loot Lake
Stage 3: Haunted Hills and Wailing Woods
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Search chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge
|7
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Explosive weapon eliminations
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle.
|100
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 7
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Visit all Expedition Outposts (Expedition Outpost locations)
|7
|Free
|Normal
|Use a Rift or Rift-To-go in different matches
|3 matches
|Free
|Normal
|Eliminate enemies with pistols
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Land in various locations
(Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Salty Springs
Stage 2: Happy Hamlet
Stage 3: Wailing Woods
Stage 4: Junk Junction
Stage 5: Paradise Palms
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Search chests in Loot Lake or Frosty Flights
|7
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Destroy a flying Stormwing
|1
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage in a single match (Staged Challenge)
|Stage 1: 200 damage
Stage 2: 300 damage
Stage 3: 400 damage
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 6
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Search an Ammo Box in different named locations
|7
|Free
|Medium
|Chilly Gnome locations
|7
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Visit two specific locations in a single match (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Polar Peaks and Tilted Towers
Stage 2: Lucky Landing and Retail Row
Stage 3: Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw
|Ice Puck 150m throw location
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal damage with different weapons (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Deal 200 damage with SMGs
Stage 2: Deal 200 damage with Assault Rifles
Stage 3: Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Clingers, and Stink Bombs
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage with different weapons in a single match
|5 in one match
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 5
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Land in five locations (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Polar Peak
Stage 2: Fatal Fields
Stage 3: Tomato Temple
Stage 4: Loot Lake
Stage 5: Snobby Shores
|Free
|Medium
|Deal 5000 damage to enemy structures
|5000
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate three enemies with suppressed weapons
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Water Tower location
Ranger Tower location
Air Traffic Control Tower location
|Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower
Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower
Stage 3: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms
|7
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree
|Tomato Temple Battle Star location
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate three opponents from closer than 5m away
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 4
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Fireworks locations
|3 out of a possible 14.
|Free
|Medium
|Use an X-4 Stormwing in 5 matches
|5
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate enemies at Expedition outposts
|3 (there are 7 outposts)
|Free
|Hard
|NOMS sign letter locations
|Stage 1: Search for "O" west of Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Search for "S" in Wailing Woods
Stage 3: Search for "M" in Dusty Divot
Stage 4: Search for "N" under a frozen lake.
Stage 5: Visit NOMS in Retail Row
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Destroy wooden objects (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Destroy 80 chairs
Stage 2: Destroy 25 wooden utility poles.
Stage 3: Destroy 25 wooden pallets
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal 100 damage with a pickaxe to opponents
|100 damage - can be across multiple games.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Eliminate opponents in Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 3
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Ride a zipline in different matches
|5 in different matches.
|Free
|Medium
|Land in five different locations. (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Lonely Lodge
Stage 2: Pleasant Park
Stage 3: Lucky Landing
Stage 4: Lazy Links
Stage 5: Tilted Towers
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate two players with a legendary weapon
|2
|Free
|Hard
|Ski Lodge Battle Star location
|1 (behind the centre ski lodge)
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Ring two Doorbell locations in a single match
|2 doorbells required in 1 match. Can't be in the same named area.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search chests in either Polar Peak or Tomato Temple
|7 required
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal damage with three different weapons (staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns.
Stage 2: Deal damage with pistols.
Stage 3: Deal damage with snipers.
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 2
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Search a chest in different named locations
|5 chests in 5 different locations (out of 21)
|Free
|Medium
|Damage opponents with different types of weapons
|5 different types of damage (out of 10).
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate three opponents in either Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields.
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Piano locations and sheet music
|Play sheet music near Pleasant park.
Play sheet music near Lonely Lodge.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Complete an Abandoned Mansion dance off
|Just complete, you don't need to win. Requires at least 1 other player.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Visit three sets of two locations in a match each (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Dusty Divot and Lonely Lodge
Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Tomato Temple
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate an opponent that is 50m away
|1
|Battle Pass
|Medium
Week 1
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Pick up an item of each rarity
|1 of each rarity (5 in total)
|Free
|Medium
|Forbidden Dance locations
|7 out of 12.
|Free
|Medium
|Play matches with at least one elimination
|5
|Free
|Hard
|Crown of RVs dance location
Metal Turtle dance location
Submarine dance location
|Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs.
Stage 2: Dance on top of a metal turtle.
Stage 3: Dance on top of a submarine.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal Headshot damage to opponents.
|500 damage
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search containers (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Search five ammo boxes in a single match.
Stage 2: Search three chests in a single match.
Stage 3: Search one supply drop in a single match.
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate opponents in five different named locations.
|5 eliminations in 5 different locations (out of 21)
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Other challenges in Season 7
- 14 Days of Fortnite Challenges
- Ice Storm event
- Fortnite Showtime challenges
- Overtime challenges – Special challenges to unlock Season 8 for free.
- Season 7 Snowfall Challenges – Full list of secret Battle Stars and Banners.
This concludes our weekly challenges guide, but there’s plenty more in our collection of guides for Fortnite. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.
