Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt - all the heart chest locations

Let’s face it, the main reason that most people play Mortal Kombat 11 will be the finishing moves. Fatalities have been a staple since the original Mortal Kombat and have ranged from the simple and effective, to darkly comedic. Some are stinkers, some are spectacles. The codes for the second fatalities for each character are hidden away in the Krypt, but we’ve got all the combinations you need right here and you don’t need to unlock them first.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide

In this guide, we will give you the locations of the heart chests in the game that have been documented thus far, as well as locations of each of the items you’ll need to explore the Krypt fully.

Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt chests contents are mostly randomised

I’m afraid I have some mostly bad news for you. The significant majority of the chests found within Krypt have randomised locations. The loot of each individual chest is the same throughout, so you’ll only get a certain combination of items.

For example, if a chest were to include two pieces of concept art for Jacqui Briggs, those two pieces of concept art would be found together in a different chest in someone else’s game, but always together.

The one exception to this are the Shao Kahn headed “Heart chests”. These require you to smash the bonce off of them first, before spending a whopping 250 hearts to open it. Hearts are by far the least common currency in the game, and NetherRealm Studios have recently made the announcement that they’ll be increasing the amount of all currency, including hearts, earned. Currently you’ll only get one or two hearts at most for executing a Fatality or Brutality, so it’s a bit of a grind.

You obtain resources by doing the following:

Koins – Obtained by doing anything from combos to smashing pots and finishing modes.

– Obtained by doing anything from combos to smashing pots and finishing modes. Souls – Obtained by completing towers and achieving objectives.

– Obtained by completing towers and achieving objectives. Hearts – Obtained by performing Fatalities and Brutalities, as well as buy using the Scorpion Spear on corpses in Krypt mode.

Mortal Kombat 11 250 heart chest locations

First and foremost, a massive shout out to the Mortal Kombat 11 Reddit community for joining forces with each other to make a massive list of unlockable items. In a list compiled by Reddit user “TheCursedTroll”, this would have been a massive undertaking without them, so we’ll summarise their findings in a table below. I’d recommend searching for the character to see where their corresponding chest is. Each one costs a whopping 250 hearts to unlock.

While most of these have the region, some information is scarce. We will be looking at filling in the blanks, but for now just look for the coordinates and any supplementary descriptions. Note that coordinates can appear in minus figures.

Character chest Chest contents Chest location & coordinates Baraka Brutality - Cut Up

Skin - Dead Pool Despoiler

Arm Blades - Okrakan of the Struggle

Head Gear - Invader of the Lei Chen

War Banner - Ensign of the Ten Hells

Augment - Horns of Battle Gardens (5646, 5216) Cassie Cage Brutality - You Got BLB'd

Skin - Space Titanium

Pistol - Imported HK Snapdragon

Shades - Rowdy AF

Drone - Tiny Dancer

Augment - Crashing Eagle Courtyard Cave (-3071, -2738)

Requires Dragon Amulet Cetrion Brutality - Smoked Flesh

Skin - Iron Will

Goddess Crown - Lucifina Hellborne

Eternal Corona - Brunhilde

Living Tendril - Talons of the One Beast

Augment - Bone Shattering Stone Courtyard (-788, -9370)

Requires Blindfold

Pull the two chains nearby to ignite the flames, then put on the blindfold to see the other two chains to pull. D'Vorah Brutality - Come My Child

Skin - Inner Sight

Implanters - Lavendrix

Skin Clenching Antilions

The Descent

Augment - Hive Defender Kytinn Hive (5205, 1184) Erron Black Brutality - Kiss My Spur

Skin - Ruckus

Black Hat - Born in the 915

Rifle - Moosehunter .338

Pistol - Rhythm & Blues

Augment - Stockpile of Corrosives Wooden Bridge (-1055, -7033) Frost Brutality

Skin

Other cosmetics

Augment Lower Courtyard (-7550, -5528) Geras Brutality

Skin

Other cosmetics

Augment The Jails (-7748, 13987)

This is in Goro's Lair. Jade Brutality - What Would Mileena Do?

Skin - Olivine

Mask - The Imperial Gem

Razor-Rang - Amethyst Killstar

Staff - Stolen Thunder of Chun Hao

Augment - Kiss the Dirt The Dead Woods (3465, -1136) Jacqui Briggs Brutality

Skin

Other cosmetics

Augment Courtyard (8020, -4958)

By the Sektor Body puzzle Jax Brutality - I Said Sleep

Skin - Fast Mover

Bionic Arms - Horton's Healers

Belt Buckle - Dashaloo Campaign

Thumper - Boot Camp

Augment - Tectonic Force Courtyard (-70, 3835)

Near the throne by the start. Johnny Cage Brutality - At the Doooor

Skin - Hollywood Hunk

Glasses - Diamond Cutter

Hand Wrap - Paladin of Pugilism

Buckle - Driven to Greatness

Augment - Wire Funds The Dojo (3076, -4092) Kabal Brutality - Screamer

Skin - Speed Freak

Face shield - Hardcore Black Dragon

Hook swords - Gift of the Shaolin Monks

Gas canister - Bromantan

Augment - Leg Shredder (-8642, -6393)

Across the 2000 soul bridge. Behind a skeleton key. Kano Brutality

Skin

Other cosmetics

Augment The Courtyard (-2984, 4718)

This one is accessed by the lift in Goro's Lair, found at -6757, 2622. Kitana Brutality (unconfirmed)

Skin - Daughter of Hell

Other cosmetics

Augment Lower Pit (-7470, - 975) Kotal Khan Brutality - Sawed

Skin - Coatepec

Macana - Macana of the Osh-Tekk

Hook - Tochtli Blood Sicles

Totem - Talisman of the Osh-Tekk

Augment - Focused Beam Courtyard Cave (6648, -4487)

Just before the lift to Goro's Lair Kollector Brutality - Slice Slice Slice

Skin - Bootleg

Satchel - J. Cage Fall Kollection

Rocks - Kartazian Ember

Idol - Shaolin Dragon

Augment - Magical Redirection Goro's Lair (5422, -1445)

Inside the Kollector's Room Kung Lao Brutality

Skin

Other cosmetics

Augment Goro's Throne Room (-1545, -3414)

Left of Goro's corpse. Liu Kang Brutality - Insert Koin

Skin - Streets of Fire

Headband - Pouncing Tiger

Nunchaku - Phoenix Wings

Bracers - Devastating One Knuckle Punch

Augment - Bond of Fire Kytinn Hive (-5487, -1830)

Requires Dragon Amulet - open the door by the wheel puzzle. Noob Saibot Brutality - More Portals More Problems

Skin - Great Bi-Han's Ghost

Mask - Gao Yang

Sickle - Primordial Kombat

Shadow - Soul of Immortal Victory

Augment - Sudden Sunset Goro's Lair (-3464, -2183)

This one is in the Dining Hall, next to the elevator. Raiden Brutality - God's Wrath

Skin - Lightning Tempest

Hat - Patron of the Shaolin

Staff - Darkcloud

Medallion - Gift of the Elder Gods

Augment - Bound Lightning Goro's Lair - (13228, 4965)

Back of the Fortress Treasure Chamber in Goro's Lair. This is the big room with lava and swinging pendulums. Scorpion Brutality - Save Me A Slice

Skin - Punisher

Ninja Mask - Sama of the Shirai Ryu

Katana - Fumio Hasashi's Wrath

Spear - Hokkaido Ablaze

Augment - Soul Piercing Throw The Jails (-6864, 1181) Shao Kahn Brutality - Head Kabob

Skin - Blood Stone Butcher

Wrath Hammer - Sunbreaker

Emperor's Helmet - Shinnok's Adversary

Lance - Kahngorin Lance

Augment - Strong Arm Throw The Torture Halls (1767,6455)

This room contains the Reptile statue. Skarlet Brutality - Beautiful Blood

Skin - Erythrocyte

Mask - Bloody Bewitcher

Blade - Bloodmaster's Handblade

Blood Vial - Mileena's Bastard Blood

Augment - Befouling Torrent Chamber of Suffering (-5208, 4919) Sonya Blade Brutality - Kisses

Skin - Army Brat

Head gear - Model Soldier

Gloves - Shock and Awe

K.A.T Turret - Rolling Thunder

Augment - Mobility Breaker

The Vault (5085, 1618) Sub-Zero Brutality - Butchered

Skin - White Stalker

Mask - Cryomancer of War

Axe - Rime Axe of Shanshen

Belt - Grandmaster's Deadly Arsenal

Augment - Surging Frost Armoury (-5426, -5804)

Mortal Kombat 11 100 heart chest locations

These ones are also fixed in place, but it’s currently not as well researched. These are Scorpion themed, requiring you to unlock them by hooking nearby lanterns. They cost 100 hearts to open. Below are the currently confirmed ones, again courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 11 Reddit community post.

Goro’s Dining Hall (-807, -88) Kotal Kahn Nopalla Skin Kotal Kahn Macana: Shining Ocelot Maqahuitl Erron Black Hat: GhastlyRider Jade Razor-Rang: Deadly Hand of Bell Yim 200 Time Krystals Rusty Antique Six Shooter (Forge Item)

Dead Woods (7111, -3899) Jacqui Briggs Right Slipshot Right Gauntlet Jax Briggs Uncomfortable Ally Skin Cassie Cage STFU Pistol Jax Briggs Steel Dragon Bionic Arms 200 Time Krystals Busted Black Market Gauntlet (Forge Item)

Goro’s Lair (2634, -8226) (behind the fire trap) Kano On the Bottle Skin Kano Jacks Epic Eye Eye Shield Kabal Weeping Nightmare Face Shield Erron Black Hella Wicked Black HAt 200 Time Krystals Bent Hook Swords (Forge Item)



Krypt key item locations

Before we go, you’ll want to get around the Krypt as fully as possible. Here are the key item locations you’ll want to obtain in Mortal Kombat 11:

Shao Kahn’s Hammer – found at the Palace Entrance on the altar, destroys crumbled walls and pots.

found at the Palace Entrance on the altar, destroys crumbled walls and pots. Motaro’s Horn – Smash the meteorite that plunges into the Warrior Shrine to find a gem. Head back into the courtyard and smash behind the big structure with the lions. Head through and open the door at (1560, 5249). The horn is behind the barricade, and behind a switch. It’s at (4689, 1587), and opens the door to Goro’s Lair at the Warrior’s Shrine.

Smash the meteorite that plunges into the Warrior Shrine to find a gem. Head back into the courtyard and smash behind the big structure with the lions. Head through and open the door at (1560, 5249). The horn is behind the barricade, and behind a switch. It’s at (4689, 1587), and opens the door to Goro’s Lair at the Warrior’s Shrine. Ermac’s Soul – Found in the Lower Pit. From Goro’s Throne Room, head left from his corpse through the tunnel and open the chamber. Go up the stairs and around until you see another chain to pull. Pull it and find the elevator that goes up. Ermac will plunge into the pit, so examing his corpse to find his amulet. Interacts with glowing green items.

– Found in the Lower Pit. From Goro’s Throne Room, head left from his corpse through the tunnel and open the chamber. Go up the stairs and around until you see another chain to pull. Pull it and find the elevator that goes up. Ermac will plunge into the pit, so examing his corpse to find his amulet. Interacts with glowing green items. Spear of Hanzo Hasashi – From Goro’s Throne Room, go right from Goro’s corpse and through the open door to the left to go into the Armoury. You’ll find the Spear of Hanzo Hasashi glowing in this chamber. Can be used to pull down lanterns to open doors or corpses for a heart.

From Goro’s Throne Room, go right from Goro’s corpse and through the open door to the left to go into the Armoury. You’ll find the Spear of Hanzo Hasashi glowing in this chamber. Can be used to pull down lanterns to open doors or corpses for a heart. Kenshi’s Blindfold – From Goro’s Throne Room, go right from Goro’s corpse and pull the chain. Head through to Goro’s Treasure Chamber. Continue through until you come across Kenshi’s Last Stand. The blindfold is on his corpse and allows you to see secret paths to smash through walls or open secret chests. Consumes green spirit energy rather slowly and you can be killed by ghosts randomly.

That's everything you need to know about the Krypt in Mortal Kombat 11. in the game. If you want to get some hearts, you'll need to perform some fatalities.