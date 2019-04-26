Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt - all the heart chest locations
Let’s face it, the main reason that most people play Mortal Kombat 11 will be the finishing moves. Fatalities have been a staple since the original Mortal Kombat and have ranged from the simple and effective, to darkly comedic. Some are stinkers, some are spectacles. The codes for the second fatalities for each character are hidden away in the Krypt, but we’ve got all the combinations you need right here and you don’t need to unlock them first.
Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide
In this guide, we will give you the locations of the heart chests in the game that have been documented thus far, as well as locations of each of the items you’ll need to explore the Krypt fully.
Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt chests contents are mostly randomised
I’m afraid I have some mostly bad news for you. The significant majority of the chests found within Krypt have randomised locations. The loot of each individual chest is the same throughout, so you’ll only get a certain combination of items.
For example, if a chest were to include two pieces of concept art for Jacqui Briggs, those two pieces of concept art would be found together in a different chest in someone else’s game, but always together.
The one exception to this are the Shao Kahn headed “Heart chests”. These require you to smash the bonce off of them first, before spending a whopping 250 hearts to open it. Hearts are by far the least common currency in the game, and NetherRealm Studios have recently made the announcement that they’ll be increasing the amount of all currency, including hearts, earned. Currently you’ll only get one or two hearts at most for executing a Fatality or Brutality, so it’s a bit of a grind.
You obtain resources by doing the following:
- Koins – Obtained by doing anything from combos to smashing pots and finishing modes.
- Souls – Obtained by completing towers and achieving objectives.
- Hearts – Obtained by performing Fatalities and Brutalities, as well as buy using the Scorpion Spear on corpses in Krypt mode.
Mortal Kombat 11 250 heart chest locations
First and foremost, a massive shout out to the Mortal Kombat 11 Reddit community for joining forces with each other to make a massive list of unlockable items. In a list compiled by Reddit user “TheCursedTroll”, this would have been a massive undertaking without them, so we’ll summarise their findings in a table below. I’d recommend searching for the character to see where their corresponding chest is. Each one costs a whopping 250 hearts to unlock.While most of these have the region, some information is scarce. We will be looking at filling in the blanks, but for now just look for the coordinates and any supplementary descriptions. Note that coordinates can appear in minus figures.
|Character chest
|Chest contents
|Chest location & coordinates
|Baraka
|Brutality - Cut Up
Skin - Dead Pool Despoiler
Arm Blades - Okrakan of the Struggle
Head Gear - Invader of the Lei Chen
War Banner - Ensign of the Ten Hells
Augment - Horns of Battle
|Gardens (5646, 5216)
|Cassie Cage
|Brutality - You Got BLB'd
Skin - Space Titanium
Pistol - Imported HK Snapdragon
Shades - Rowdy AF
Drone - Tiny Dancer
Augment - Crashing Eagle
|Courtyard Cave (-3071, -2738)
Requires Dragon Amulet
|Cetrion
|Brutality - Smoked Flesh
Skin - Iron Will
Goddess Crown - Lucifina Hellborne
Eternal Corona - Brunhilde
Living Tendril - Talons of the One Beast
Augment - Bone Shattering Stone
|Courtyard (-788, -9370)
Requires Blindfold
Pull the two chains nearby to ignite the flames, then put on the blindfold to see the other two chains to pull.
|D'Vorah
|Brutality - Come My Child
Skin - Inner Sight
Implanters - Lavendrix
Skin Clenching Antilions
The Descent
Augment - Hive Defender
|Kytinn Hive (5205, 1184)
|Erron Black
|Brutality - Kiss My Spur
Skin - Ruckus
Black Hat - Born in the 915
Rifle - Moosehunter .338
Pistol - Rhythm & Blues
Augment - Stockpile of Corrosives
|Wooden Bridge (-1055, -7033)
|Frost
|Brutality
Skin
Other cosmetics
Augment
|Lower Courtyard (-7550, -5528)
|Geras
|Brutality
Skin
Other cosmetics
Augment
|The Jails (-7748, 13987)
This is in Goro's Lair.
|Jade
|Brutality - What Would Mileena Do?
Skin - Olivine
Mask - The Imperial Gem
Razor-Rang - Amethyst Killstar
Staff - Stolen Thunder of Chun Hao
Augment - Kiss the Dirt
|The Dead Woods (3465, -1136)
|Jacqui Briggs
|Brutality
Skin
Other cosmetics
Augment
|Courtyard (8020, -4958)
By the Sektor Body puzzle
|Jax
|Brutality - I Said Sleep
Skin - Fast Mover
Bionic Arms - Horton's Healers
Belt Buckle - Dashaloo Campaign
Thumper - Boot Camp
Augment - Tectonic Force
|Courtyard (-70, 3835)
Near the throne by the start.
|Johnny Cage
|Brutality - At the Doooor
Skin - Hollywood Hunk
Glasses - Diamond Cutter
Hand Wrap - Paladin of Pugilism
Buckle - Driven to Greatness
Augment - Wire Funds
|The Dojo (3076, -4092)
|Kabal
|Brutality - Screamer
Skin - Speed Freak
Face shield - Hardcore Black Dragon
Hook swords - Gift of the Shaolin Monks
Gas canister - Bromantan
Augment - Leg Shredder
|(-8642, -6393)
Across the 2000 soul bridge. Behind a skeleton key.
|Kano
|Brutality
Skin
Other cosmetics
Augment
|The Courtyard (-2984, 4718)
This one is accessed by the lift in Goro's Lair, found at -6757, 2622.
|Kitana
|Brutality (unconfirmed)
Skin - Daughter of Hell
Other cosmetics
Augment
|Lower Pit (-7470, - 975)
|Kotal Khan
|Brutality - Sawed
Skin - Coatepec
Macana - Macana of the Osh-Tekk
Hook - Tochtli Blood Sicles
Totem - Talisman of the Osh-Tekk
Augment - Focused Beam
|Courtyard Cave (6648, -4487)
Just before the lift to Goro's Lair
|Kollector
|Brutality - Slice Slice Slice
Skin - Bootleg
Satchel - J. Cage Fall Kollection
Rocks - Kartazian Ember
Idol - Shaolin Dragon
Augment - Magical Redirection
|Goro's Lair (5422, -1445)
Inside the Kollector's Room
|Kung Lao
|Brutality
Skin
Other cosmetics
Augment
|Goro's Throne Room (-1545, -3414)
Left of Goro's corpse.
|Liu Kang
|Brutality - Insert Koin
Skin - Streets of Fire
Headband - Pouncing Tiger
Nunchaku - Phoenix Wings
Bracers - Devastating One Knuckle Punch
Augment - Bond of Fire
|Kytinn Hive (-5487, -1830)
Requires Dragon Amulet - open the door by the wheel puzzle.
|Noob Saibot
|Brutality - More Portals More Problems
Skin - Great Bi-Han's Ghost
Mask - Gao Yang
Sickle - Primordial Kombat
Shadow - Soul of Immortal Victory
Augment - Sudden Sunset
|Goro's Lair (-3464, -2183)
This one is in the Dining Hall, next to the elevator.
|Raiden
|Brutality - God's Wrath
Skin - Lightning Tempest
Hat - Patron of the Shaolin
Staff - Darkcloud
Medallion - Gift of the Elder Gods
Augment - Bound Lightning
|Goro's Lair - (13228, 4965)
Back of the Fortress Treasure Chamber in Goro's Lair. This is the big room with lava and swinging pendulums.
|Scorpion
|Brutality - Save Me A Slice
Skin - Punisher
Ninja Mask - Sama of the Shirai Ryu
Katana - Fumio Hasashi's Wrath
Spear - Hokkaido Ablaze
Augment - Soul Piercing Throw
|The Jails (-6864, 1181)
|Shao Kahn
|Brutality - Head Kabob
Skin - Blood Stone Butcher
Wrath Hammer - Sunbreaker
Emperor's Helmet - Shinnok's Adversary
Lance - Kahngorin Lance
Augment - Strong Arm Throw
|The Torture Halls (1767,6455)
This room contains the Reptile statue.
|Skarlet
|Brutality - Beautiful Blood
Skin - Erythrocyte
Mask - Bloody Bewitcher
Blade - Bloodmaster's Handblade
Blood Vial - Mileena's Bastard Blood
Augment - Befouling Torrent
|Chamber of Suffering (-5208, 4919)
|Sonya Blade
|Brutality - Kisses
Skin - Army Brat
Head gear - Model Soldier
Gloves - Shock and Awe
K.A.T Turret - Rolling Thunder
Augment - Mobility Breaker
|The Vault (5085, 1618)
|Sub-Zero
|Brutality - Butchered
Skin - White Stalker
Mask - Cryomancer of War
Axe - Rime Axe of Shanshen
Belt - Grandmaster's Deadly Arsenal
Augment - Surging Frost
|Armoury (-5426, -5804)
Mortal Kombat 11 100 heart chest locations
These ones are also fixed in place, but it’s currently not as well researched. These are Scorpion themed, requiring you to unlock them by hooking nearby lanterns. They cost 100 hearts to open. Below are the currently confirmed ones, again courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 11 Reddit community post.
- Goro’s Dining Hall (-807, -88)
- Kotal Kahn Nopalla Skin
- Kotal Kahn Macana: Shining Ocelot Maqahuitl
- Erron Black Hat: GhastlyRider
- Jade Razor-Rang: Deadly Hand of Bell Yim
- 200 Time Krystals
- Rusty Antique Six Shooter (Forge Item)
- Dead Woods (7111, -3899)
- Jacqui Briggs Right Slipshot Right Gauntlet
- Jax Briggs Uncomfortable Ally Skin
- Cassie Cage STFU Pistol
- Jax Briggs Steel Dragon Bionic Arms
- 200 Time Krystals
- Busted Black Market Gauntlet (Forge Item)
- Goro’s Lair (2634, -8226) (behind the fire trap)
- Kano On the Bottle Skin
- Kano Jacks Epic Eye Eye Shield
- Kabal Weeping Nightmare Face Shield
- Erron Black Hella Wicked Black HAt
- 200 Time Krystals
- Bent Hook Swords (Forge Item)
Krypt key item locations
Before we go, you’ll want to get around the Krypt as fully as possible. Here are the key item locations you’ll want to obtain in Mortal Kombat 11:
- Shao Kahn’s Hammer – found at the Palace Entrance on the altar, destroys crumbled walls and pots.
- Motaro’s Horn – Smash the meteorite that plunges into the Warrior Shrine to find a gem. Head back into the courtyard and smash behind the big structure with the lions. Head through and open the door at (1560, 5249). The horn is behind the barricade, and behind a switch. It’s at (4689, 1587), and opens the door to Goro’s Lair at the Warrior’s Shrine.
- Ermac’s Soul – Found in the Lower Pit. From Goro’s Throne Room, head left from his corpse through the tunnel and open the chamber. Go up the stairs and around until you see another chain to pull. Pull it and find the elevator that goes up. Ermac will plunge into the pit, so examing his corpse to find his amulet. Interacts with glowing green items.
- Spear of Hanzo Hasashi – From Goro’s Throne Room, go right from Goro’s corpse and through the open door to the left to go into the Armoury. You’ll find the Spear of Hanzo Hasashi glowing in this chamber. Can be used to pull down lanterns to open doors or corpses for a heart.
- Kenshi’s Blindfold – From Goro’s Throne Room, go right from Goro’s corpse and pull the chain. Head through to Goro’s Treasure Chamber. Continue through until you come across Kenshi’s Last Stand. The blindfold is on his corpse and allows you to see secret paths to smash through walls or open secret chests. Consumes green spirit energy rather slowly and you can be killed by ghosts randomly.
That’s everything you need to know about the Krypt in Mortal Kombat 11. in the game. If you want to get some hearts, you’ll need to perform some fatalities. Find out how in our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities guide.
