The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

A1: Graham Sutherland – Winston Churchill (Stugle)

A2: David Hockney – Felled trees on Woldgate (Syt)

A3: Salvador Dali – Galatea of the Spheres (Stugle)

A4: Hans Holbein the Younger – The Ambassadors (Syt)

A5: Joaquín Sorolla – Sad Inheritance (Syt)

A6: Mondrian – Victory Boogie Woogie (Stugle)

B1: Eduardo Paolozzi – I was a Rich Man’s Plaything (Dr. Breen)

B2: Gauguin – Nafea faa ipoipo (When will you marry?) (Dr. Breen)

B3: Philippe de Champaigne – Charles I in Three Positions ()

B4: Pierre-Georges Jeanniot – Reservists 1870 (Dr. Breen)

B5: Frida Kahlo – The Wounded Deer (Syt)

B6: Artemisia Gentileschi – Samson and Delilah (Syt)

C1: John Singleton Copley – Watson and the Shark (Dr. Breen)

C2: Carl Larsson – A Day of Celebration (Syt)

C3: Mark Rothko – Orange and Yellow (Syt)

C4: Vermeer – The Milkmaid (Stugle)

C5: Frederic Sackrider Remington – Fight for the Water Hole (Syt)

C6: Edvard Munch – Anxiety (Dr. Breen)

D1: Tom Roberts – Shearing the Rams (Dr. Breen)

D2: Henri Rousseau – The Dream (Syt)

D3: Rene Magritte – Golconda (Dr. Breen)

D4: Peter Blake – Tattooed Man 5 (Syt)

D5: Claude Monet – Woman with Parasol (Syt)

D6: Joan Miro – Blue II (Syt)

E1: Ingres – Napoleon I on his Throne (Syt)

E2: Paul Nash – Totes Meer (Syt)

E3: Ilya Repin – Unexpected Visitors (Syt)

E4: Hitler – Vienna Opera (Syt)

E5: Titian – Bacchus and Ariadne (a_monk)

E6: Tom Lea – The Price (Syt)

F1: Canaletto – The Stonemason’s Yard (Dr. Breen)

F2: Klimt – Hope II (Syt)

F3: Sandro Botticelli – Venus and Mars (Dr. Breen)

F4: Tullio Crali – Bombardamento aereo (Syt)

F5: Vinvent van Gogh – The Church at Auvers (Syt)

F6: Lucien Freud – Benefits Supervisor Sleeping (Dr. Breen)