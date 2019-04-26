The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

26th April 2019 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers. 

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

A1: Graham Sutherland – Winston Churchill (Stugle)
A2: David Hockney – Felled trees on Woldgate (Syt)
A3: Salvador Dali – Galatea of the Spheres (Stugle)
A4: Hans Holbein the Younger – The Ambassadors (Syt)
A5: Joaquín Sorolla – Sad Inheritance (Syt)
A6: Mondrian – Victory Boogie Woogie (Stugle)

B1: Eduardo Paolozzi – I was a Rich Man’s Plaything (Dr. Breen)
B2: Gauguin – Nafea faa ipoipo (When will you marry?) (Dr. Breen)
B3: Philippe de Champaigne – Charles I in Three Positions ()
B4: Pierre-Georges Jeanniot – Reservists 1870 (Dr. Breen)
B5: Frida Kahlo – The Wounded Deer (Syt)
B6: Artemisia Gentileschi – Samson and Delilah (Syt)

C1: John Singleton Copley – Watson and the Shark (Dr. Breen)
C2: Carl Larsson – A Day of Celebration (Syt)
C3: Mark Rothko – Orange and Yellow (Syt)
C4: Vermeer – The Milkmaid (Stugle)
C5: Frederic Sackrider Remington – Fight for the Water Hole (Syt)
C6: Edvard Munch – Anxiety (Dr. Breen)

D1: Tom Roberts – Shearing the Rams (Dr. Breen)
D2: Henri Rousseau – The Dream (Syt)
D3: Rene Magritte – Golconda (Dr. Breen)
D4: Peter Blake – Tattooed Man 5 (Syt)
D5: Claude Monet – Woman with Parasol (Syt)
D6: Joan Miro – Blue II (Syt)

E1: Ingres – Napoleon I on his Throne (Syt)
E2: Paul Nash – Totes Meer (Syt)
E3: Ilya Repin – Unexpected Visitors (Syt)
E4: Hitler – Vienna Opera (Syt)
E5: Titian – Bacchus and Ariadne (a_monk)
E6: Tom Lea – The Price (Syt)

F1: Canaletto – The Stonemason’s Yard (Dr. Breen)
F2: Klimt – Hope II (Syt)
F3: Sandro Botticelli – Venus and Mars (Dr. Breen)
F4: Tullio Crali – Bombardamento aereo (Syt)
F5: Vinvent van Gogh – The Church at Auvers (Syt)
F6: Lucien Freud – Benefits Supervisor Sleeping (Dr. Breen)

