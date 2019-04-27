What are we all playing this weekend?
They tell me it’s Saturday now but, after last week’s four-day weekend, I have lost all sense of time. Is it Wednesday? I’d believe it’s Wednesday. Monday? Sure, why not. I don’t know.
What are you playing this so-called ‘weekend’? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend I will be playing the new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC, Fate Of Atlantis. I’m playing it right now! I’m really enjoying it actually. I have met Hekate, and she is big.
Alice L
I’m off to my dad’s this weekend for a little break from the bustling city living you experience in… Bath. Well, alright. My hometown is MUCH quieter than it is here, so that must be saying something. I’m planning on doing a lot of relaxing, dog walking, and book reading. Not really much playing of anything. Maybe I’ll take my Switch and start up a new game of Q.U.B.E. 2. Who knows. Please don’t rain.
Alice O
Following the news that Respawn are prioritising updating Apex Legends over making more Titanfall, I want to revisit Titanfall 2‘s story campaign. Some parts of that are so exciting, and to have so many wildly different ideas fizzing around in it is… still surprised by how good that was for a series which started multiplayer-only.
Destiny 2‘s latest Iron Banner PvP event coinciding with the balance-trashing spring event has drawn a flood of bewildered players and it’s turning out… I don’t know about good, but interesting? Unique.
Brendan
I want to give Imperator: Rome a go, after reading Nate’s review. Those uppity Romans need to be put in their place by the noble tribes of the north. But I can also feel the pull of a different history lesson, enticing me back to Heaven’s Vault for more ancient word puzzlery.
Dave
What’s that I hear? A synthesiser? “Test your might?” Oh boy, that can only mean one thing: MORTAL KOMBAT! Yeah, I’ll be playing through some of the Towers of Time in Mortal Kombat 11. I’ve finished the story mode and unlocked a fair bit of the Krypt, but there’s plenty more to unlock. Now if only I can work out what keeps killing me whenever I put blindfold on in Goro’s Lair.
Graham
To conclude last week’s cliffhanger: I did click on Sekiro, and I did play it. For about 15 minutes. They were a good 15 minutes and enjoyed stabbing the approximately six men I stabbed before I was killed, and now I’d say there’s at least a 50% chance of me ever playing it again. Aside from that, I’m definitely going to be playing more of Nowhere Prophet, a card-y turn-y roguelike that’s out soon and which Katharine sang about recently.
Katharine
It’s full SteamWorld ahead for me this weekend, as Image & Form’s new card-based RPG has finally arrived on Switch. I loved what I played of SteamWorld Quest: The Hand of Gilgamech back at Rezzed earlier this month, and I’ve been chomping at the robot bit ever since to dive back in. The also excellent BoxBoy! + BoyGirl! came out yesterday, too, so I’ll probably be dipping in and out of that during my SteamWorld breaks.
Matthew
Assassin’s Creed Fields of Elysium DLC made me all nostalgic for The Witcher 3‘s Blood and Wine expansion – both whisk you to a visually astonishing realm – and now I’m hankering for a complete Witcher 3 replay. Ideally one where Geralt doesn’t end up shunned because he bedded too many companions along the way.
Nate
This weekend I’ll be nerding hard, as I won’t be at my PC at all, but in a field pretending to be some kind of broke-ass warlock. In the rain. God help me.
Ollie
Just a week or two ago Graham told me about the existence of Zombs Royale, and now I’m addicted. It’s quick, it has a high skill ceiling, and it’s something that performs very nicely on my laptop. I’ve already played 300 games, won nearly 100 of them, and killed over 1200 other players. As his bio reads: ‘Graham is to blame for all this’.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?