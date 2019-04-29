The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Minecraft's original developer isn't invited to its 10th anniversary bash

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

29th April 2019 / 11:57PM

Let's relax and look at some pandas.

It’s been a big year for Minecraft, that monolithic devourer of children’s free time, and Microsoft are gearing up to celebrate its tenth anniversary. They just won’t be sending any invitations to original lead developer Marcus “Notch” Persson, whose “comments and opinions” online have gotten him kicked off the mega-corporation’s christmas card list, according to Variety. This comes shortly after the game’s current developers removed all references to Notch from the game’s title screen, as reported by RPS fan-site PC Gamer, although he still exists within the game’s credits.

Ever since Notch sold his studio, Mojang, and the rights to Minecraft to Microsoft for a mindboggling $2.5bn (£1.93bn), he has been uninvolved in its development. He has, however, spent a lot of time on Twitter. While Microsoft didn’t specify what had placed Notch on their naughty list, some possible ones would be his transphobic tweeting (credit to Gay Star News), and his belief in QAnon conspiracy theories (thanks, Newsweek), a howling vortex of nonsense favoured by the extreme far-right. As GQ reported, he’s also said some dumb things about race. Yikes, as they say.

A Microsoft spokesperson gave Variety a little further info, clarifying that “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft”. It should be noted that this is not ‘censorship’, nor is it a freedom-of-speech issue. He has not been blocked or banned from anything. Persson continues to say whatever he pleases with wild abandon on Twitter. He’s just not invited to the cool parties for block-building fans anymore. The cool party in particular is to be a big press event at Mojang’s Stockholm offices on May 17th.

All told, this was probably a good move on Microsoft’s part. At this point, it’s probably for the best to just agree that Minecraft came from space.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

How To Play Games And Chat With The RPS Community

PC Gaming Together Since 1873

26

Licensed to illage: Minecraft launches Village & Pillage update

14

Hytale is a blocky sandbox RPG spawned from a massive Minecraft server

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mordhau sounds the charge into stores

1

Steam discounts all things Japanese for Golden Week

8

Riot Games facing staff walkout after attempts to block lawsuits

10

Dwarf Fortress diary: The Basement of Curiosity episode ten - Jungle of Goblin Horror

Beakdogs

10