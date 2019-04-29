Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities - all brutality codes discovered so far
Mortal Kombat 11 does sadly have a bit of an issue when it comes to the Brutalities. Even though you can access a universal Brutality and a character specific Brutality from the start, the rest are hidden behind unlockables opened in the Krypt or a
Mortal Kombat 11 brutality guide
In this guide, we will give you the conditions met and moves you must input to perform the Brutality of your choice.
Mortal Kombat 11 button layoutThis table will show you which buttons are for which controllers. All other moves will use numbers to indicate button presses, so refer to this table if you are confused.
|Button
|Attack type
|Keyboard button (Default)
|Xbox button (Default)
|PlayStation button (Default)
|1
|Front Punch
|J
|X
|□
|2
|Back Punch
|I
|Y
|Δ
|3
|Front Kick
|K
|A
|X
|4
|Back Kick
|L
|B
|O
|5
|Block
|O
|RT
|R2
|6
|Throw
|Space
|LB
|L1
|7
|Interact/Amplify
|;
|RB
|R1
|8
|Flip Stance
|U
|LT
|L2
Mortal Kombat 11 brutalitiesThis table includes all of the brutalities discovered so far. We've enabled search functionality on this table, so I recommend searching for the character name to see their brutalities. They can only be executed if you've unlocked them and assigned the correct move to your variation loadout in the Kustomisation screen.
|Character
|Brutality Name
|Conditions
|Additional Inputs
|All characters
|The Klassic
|Do not block an attack during the final round.
Final hit must come from an uppercut.
|Down + 2 (hold 2)
|Baraka
|Nom Nom
|Final hit must come from a toward throw.
|Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
|Baraka
|Severed
|Must get hit first
Final hit must come from Leg Kabob
Hold forward during Leg Kabob
|Back, Forward + 4 (hold forward)
|Baraka
|Cut Up
|Final hit must come from Chop Chop
Press down, down, down during throw
|Down, Back + 3
|Cassie Cage
|Make It Pop
|Must not lose a round.
Final hit must come from a toward throw.
|Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
|Cassie Cage
|Boom Bitch
|Must land 3 throws during the match
Final hit must come from back throw
|6 (hold 6)
|Cetrion
|Splitting Apart
|Must land 3 throws during the match
Final hit must come from a toward throw
|Forward + 6
|Cetrion
|Smoked Flesh
|Must have less than 40% health.
Must be some distance away from opponent.
Final hit must come from Amplified Hell's Wrath.
|Down, Forward + 1 + 7
|Cetrion
|Falling Sky
|Must have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from second hit of Earthquake
|Down, Down + 3
|D'Vorah
|Buggin' Out
|Final hit must come from a toward throw.
|Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
|Erron Black
|Is Something Burning?
|Final hit must come from TNT toss.
|Down, Back + 1
|Erron Black
|Goodbye Cruel World
|Final hit must come from TNT toss, while still being held by Erron Black
|Down, Back + 1
|Frost
|Bleeding Out
|Core Overload must be active.
Final hit must come from Winter Winds Kombo.
|Back + 2, 2
|Geras
|Sinking Feeling
|Must hit with 3 Quick Sands
Final hit must come from Quick Sand
|Down, Back + 1
|Jacqui Briggs
|Next Level Shit
|Must use 5 Bionic Dashes
Final hit must come from Bionic Dash
|Back, Forward + 3
|Jacqui Briggs
|What Happened?
|Final hit must come from Amplified Throw Escape
|1,2,3,or 4 + 7
(Throw escape plus amplify)
|Jacqui Briggs
|Damn It
|Hold forward during throw
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.
|Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
|Jade
|What Would Mileena Do
|Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit.
Final hit must come from Amplified Pole Vault
|Back, Forward + 1 + 7
|Jade
|Flawless
|Final hit must come from toward throw.
|Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
|Jax
|Slow Clap
|Must be fully Heated Up (arms glowing brightly)
Final hit must come from Lethal Clap
|Down, Back + 1
|Jax
|Pounded
|Must End with 1 (the attack after Lethal Clap)
Hold 1 during hit.
Final hit must come from Pound Town.
|Down, Back + 1, 1
|Jax
|I Said Sleep
|Must be under 20% health
Final hit must come from Sleep, Bitch kombo.
|Back + 3, 2, 1 + 3
|Johnny Cage
|The Award Goes To
|Opponent must be stunned by Say Cheese
Press 1 and 2 rapidly during hit.
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.
|Forward + 6
|Johnny Cage
|$500 Dollar Sunglasses
|Must hit from a great distance
Final hit must come from Throwing Shades
|Down, Down + 2
|Kabal
|Spin Me Right Round
|Must have hit with at least 3 Nomad Dashes
Final hit must come from Nomad Dash
|Back, Forward + 3
|Kano
|Not Lookin' Good
|Hold down during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw.
|6
|Kitana
|Punished
|Must have less than 40% health
Final hit must come from Square Wave
|Back, Forward + 3
|Kitana
|Deadly Lips
|Must have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from Back Throw
|6
|Kollector
|Shaken
|Must be below 50% health
Hold down during hit
Final hit must come from Taxed Kombo
|Forward + 2, 2, 1 + 3
|Kollector
|Should Have Paid
|Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit
Final hit must come from Back Throw.
|6
|Kotal Khan
|Back Stabber
|Hold 6 during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw
|6
|Kotal Khan
|Burnt
|God Ray or Tonatiuh Beam must be active
Final hit must come from Forward Throw
|Forward + 6
|Kung Lao
|Bad Buzz
|Final hit must come from Forward Throw
|Forward + 6 (hold forward)
|Kung Lao
|Not Holding Back
|Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit
Final hit must come from back throw.
|6
|Liu Kang
|One Inch Death Strike
|Must kill with the third parry in a match
Final hit must come from Dragon Parry
|Down, Back + 3
|Noob Saibot
|Decapper
|Must have at least 40% health
Hold Back during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw
|6
|Noob Saibot
|Skinned
|Must have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from Forward Throw
|Forward + 6
|Noob Saibot
|More Portals More Problems
|Final hit must come from Sickle Snag
Press down, down, down during hit
|Down, Back + 1
|Raiden
|Zap Zap
|Rapidly press 1 and 2 during throw
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.
|Forward + 6
|Raiden
|Elder Storm Strike
|Final hit must come from Back Throw
|6 (hold down 6)
|Scorpion
|Spine Ripper
|Must land 3 throws
Hold 6 during throw
Final hit must come from Back Throw
|6
|Scorpion
|Crispy
|Hold 3 during hit
Final hit must come from Demon Breath
|Down, Forward + 3
|Shao Kahn
|Kahn Croquet
|Final hit must come from Toward Throw
|Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
|Skarlet
|Bottom Out
|Must land 3 throws during final round
Final hit must come from Forward Throw
|Forward + 6
|Skarlet
|Melted
|Must have at least 50% health and be a great distance away
Hold 2
Final hit must come from Blood Ball
|Down, Back + 2
|Sonya Blade
|Popping Heads
|Must not lose a round.
Hold forward during throw.
Final hit must come from Toward Throw
|Forward + 6
|Sub-Zero
|Off With Your Head
|Press Forward, Forward, Forward during hit
Final hit must come from Amplified Slide
|Back, Forward + 3 + 7
Those are all the brutalities in the game. Do check back with us soon as we’re adding more Brutalities as they are discovered. You’ll still sadly need to put in the work to unlock them however. In the meantime, you can always look at our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities guide for more ways to humiliate your opponent.
