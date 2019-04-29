The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities - all brutality codes discovered so far

Brutalise them!

Featured post Scorpion has just incinerated Sub-Zero which his flaming mask.

Mortal Kombat 11 does sadly have a bit of an issue when it comes to the Brutalities. Even though you can access a universal Brutality and a character specific Brutality from the start, the rest are hidden behind unlockables opened in the Krypt or a

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11. Head on over to our hub for everything you need to know which you can find in our Mortal Kombat 11 guide.

You can also take a look at our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities for all the fatalities in the game, as well as the Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt for all of the Shao Kahn heart chest locations to unlock a guaranteed Brutality.

Mortal Kombat 11 brutality guide

In this guide, we will give you the conditions met and moves you must input to perform the Brutality of your choice.

Mortal Kombat 11 button layout

This table will show you which buttons are for which controllers. All other moves will use numbers to indicate button presses, so refer to this table if you are confused.
ButtonAttack typeKeyboard button (Default)Xbox button (Default)PlayStation button (Default)
1Front PunchJX
2Back PunchIYΔ
3Front KickKAX
4Back KickLBO
5BlockORTR2
6ThrowSpaceLBL1
7Interact/Amplify;RBR1
8Flip StanceULTL2

Baraka has just ripped off Sub-Zero's arm.

Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities

This table includes all of the brutalities discovered so far. We've enabled search functionality on this table, so I recommend searching for the character name to see their brutalities. They can only be executed if you've unlocked them and assigned the correct move to your variation loadout in the Kustomisation screen.
CharacterBrutality NameConditionsAdditional Inputs
All charactersThe KlassicDo not block an attack during the final round.
Final hit must come from an uppercut.		Down + 2 (hold 2)
BarakaNom NomFinal hit must come from a toward throw.Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
BarakaSeveredMust get hit first
Final hit must come from Leg Kabob
Hold forward during Leg Kabob		Back, Forward + 4 (hold forward)
BarakaCut UpFinal hit must come from Chop Chop
Press down, down, down during throw		Down, Back + 3
Cassie CageMake It PopMust not lose a round.
Final hit must come from a toward throw.		Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
Cassie CageBoom BitchMust land 3 throws during the match
Final hit must come from back throw
6 (hold 6)
CetrionSplitting ApartMust land 3 throws during the match
Final hit must come from a toward throw		Forward + 6
CetrionSmoked FleshMust have less than 40% health.
Must be some distance away from opponent.
Final hit must come from Amplified Hell's Wrath.		Down, Forward + 1 + 7
CetrionFalling SkyMust have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from second hit of Earthquake		Down, Down + 3
D'VorahBuggin' OutFinal hit must come from a toward throw.Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
Erron BlackIs Something Burning?Final hit must come from TNT toss.Down, Back + 1
Erron BlackGoodbye Cruel WorldFinal hit must come from TNT toss, while still being held by Erron BlackDown, Back + 1
FrostBleeding OutCore Overload must be active.
Final hit must come from Winter Winds Kombo.		Back + 2, 2
GerasSinking FeelingMust hit with 3 Quick Sands
Final hit must come from Quick Sand		Down, Back + 1
Jacqui BriggsNext Level ShitMust use 5 Bionic Dashes
Final hit must come from Bionic Dash		Back, Forward + 3
Jacqui BriggsWhat Happened?Final hit must come from Amplified Throw Escape1,2,3,or 4 + 7
(Throw escape plus amplify)
Jacqui BriggsDamn ItHold forward during throw
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.		Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
JadeWhat Would Mileena DoRapidly press 1 and 2 during hit.
Final hit must come from Amplified Pole Vault		Back, Forward + 1 + 7
JadeFlawlessFinal hit must come from toward throw.Forward + 6 (hold down forward)
JaxSlow ClapMust be fully Heated Up (arms glowing brightly)
Final hit must come from Lethal Clap		Down, Back + 1
JaxPoundedMust End with 1 (the attack after Lethal Clap)
Hold 1 during hit.
Final hit must come from Pound Town.		Down, Back + 1, 1
JaxI Said SleepMust be under 20% health
Final hit must come from Sleep, Bitch kombo.		Back + 3, 2, 1 + 3
Johnny CageThe Award Goes ToOpponent must be stunned by Say Cheese
Press 1 and 2 rapidly during hit.
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.		Forward + 6
Johnny Cage$500 Dollar SunglassesMust hit from a great distance
Final hit must come from Throwing Shades		Down, Down + 2
KabalSpin Me Right RoundMust have hit with at least 3 Nomad Dashes
Final hit must come from Nomad Dash		Back, Forward + 3
KanoNot Lookin' GoodHold down during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw.		6
KitanaPunishedMust have less than 40% health
Final hit must come from Square Wave		Back, Forward + 3
KitanaDeadly LipsMust have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from Back Throw		6
KollectorShakenMust be below 50% health
Hold down during hit
Final hit must come from Taxed Kombo		Forward + 2, 2, 1 + 3
KollectorShould Have PaidRapidly press 1 and 2 during hit
Final hit must come from Back Throw.		6
Kotal KhanBack StabberHold 6 during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw		6
Kotal KhanBurntGod Ray or Tonatiuh Beam must be active
Final hit must come from Forward Throw		Forward + 6
Kung LaoBad BuzzFinal hit must come from Forward ThrowForward + 6 (hold forward)
Kung LaoNot Holding BackRapidly press 1 and 2 during hit
Final hit must come from back throw.		6
Liu KangOne Inch Death StrikeMust kill with the third parry in a match
Final hit must come from Dragon Parry		Down, Back + 3
Noob SaibotDecapperMust have at least 40% health
Hold Back during throw.
Final hit must come from Back Throw		6
Noob SaibotSkinnedMust have performed a Mercy
Final hit must come from Forward Throw		Forward + 6
Noob SaibotMore Portals More ProblemsFinal hit must come from Sickle Snag
Press down, down, down during hit		Down, Back + 1
RaidenZap ZapRapidly press 1 and 2 during throw
Final hit must come from Toward Throw.		Forward + 6
RaidenElder Storm StrikeFinal hit must come from Back Throw6 (hold down 6)
ScorpionSpine RipperMust land 3 throws
Hold 6 during throw
Final hit must come from Back Throw		6
ScorpionCrispyHold 3 during hit
Final hit must come from Demon Breath		Down, Forward + 3
Shao KahnKahn CroquetFinal hit must come from Toward ThrowPress Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6)
SkarletBottom OutMust land 3 throws during final round
Final hit must come from Forward Throw		Forward + 6
SkarletMeltedMust have at least 50% health and be a great distance away
Hold 2
Final hit must come from Blood Ball		Down, Back + 2
Sonya BladePopping HeadsMust not lose a round.
Hold forward during throw.
Final hit must come from Toward Throw		Forward + 6
Sub-ZeroOff With Your HeadPress Forward, Forward, Forward during hit
Final hit must come from Amplified Slide		Back, Forward + 3 + 7

Those are all the brutalities in the game. Do check back with us soon as we’re adding more Brutalities as they are discovered. You’ll still sadly need to put in the work to unlock them however. In the meantime, you can always look at our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities guide for more ways to humiliate your opponent.

