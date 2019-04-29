Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities - all brutality codes discovered so far

Mortal Kombat 11 does sadly have a bit of an issue when it comes to the Brutalities. Even though you can access a universal Brutality and a character specific Brutality from the start, the rest are hidden behind unlockables opened in the Krypt or a

Mortal Kombat 11 brutality guide

In this guide, we will give you the conditions met and moves you must input to perform the Brutality of your choice.

Mortal Kombat 11 button layout

This table will show you which buttons are for which controllers. All other moves will use numbers to indicate button presses, so refer to this table if you are confused.

Button Attack type Keyboard button (Default) Xbox button (Default) PlayStation button (Default) 1 Front Punch J X □ 2 Back Punch I Y Δ 3 Front Kick K A X 4 Back Kick L B O 5 Block O RT R2 6 Throw Space LB L1 7 Interact/Amplify ; RB R1 8 Flip Stance U LT L2

Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities

This table includes all of the brutalities discovered so far. We've enabled search functionality on this table, so I recommend searching for the character name to see their brutalities. They can only be executed if you've unlocked them and assigned the correct move to your variation loadout in the Kustomisation screen.

Character Brutality Name Conditions Additional Inputs All characters The Klassic Do not block an attack during the final round.

Final hit must come from an uppercut. Down + 2 (hold 2) Baraka Nom Nom Final hit must come from a toward throw. Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6) Baraka Severed Must get hit first

Final hit must come from Leg Kabob

Hold forward during Leg Kabob Back, Forward + 4 (hold forward) Baraka Cut Up Final hit must come from Chop Chop

Press down, down, down during throw Down, Back + 3 Cassie Cage Make It Pop Must not lose a round.

Final hit must come from a toward throw. Forward + 6 (hold down forward) Cassie Cage Boom Bitch Must land 3 throws during the match

Final hit must come from back throw

6 (hold 6) Cetrion Splitting Apart Must land 3 throws during the match

Final hit must come from a toward throw Forward + 6 Cetrion Smoked Flesh Must have less than 40% health.

Must be some distance away from opponent.

Final hit must come from Amplified Hell's Wrath. Down, Forward + 1 + 7 Cetrion Falling Sky Must have performed a Mercy

Final hit must come from second hit of Earthquake Down, Down + 3 D'Vorah Buggin' Out Final hit must come from a toward throw. Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6) Erron Black Is Something Burning? Final hit must come from TNT toss. Down, Back + 1 Erron Black Goodbye Cruel World Final hit must come from TNT toss, while still being held by Erron Black Down, Back + 1 Frost Bleeding Out Core Overload must be active.

Final hit must come from Winter Winds Kombo. Back + 2, 2 Geras Sinking Feeling Must hit with 3 Quick Sands

Final hit must come from Quick Sand Down, Back + 1 Jacqui Briggs Next Level Shit Must use 5 Bionic Dashes

Final hit must come from Bionic Dash Back, Forward + 3 Jacqui Briggs What Happened? Final hit must come from Amplified Throw Escape 1,2,3,or 4 + 7

(Throw escape plus amplify) Jacqui Briggs Damn It Hold forward during throw

Final hit must come from Toward Throw. Forward + 6 (hold down forward) Jade What Would Mileena Do Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit.

Final hit must come from Amplified Pole Vault Back, Forward + 1 + 7 Jade Flawless Final hit must come from toward throw. Forward + 6 (hold down forward) Jax Slow Clap Must be fully Heated Up (arms glowing brightly)

Final hit must come from Lethal Clap Down, Back + 1 Jax Pounded Must End with 1 (the attack after Lethal Clap)

Hold 1 during hit.

Final hit must come from Pound Town. Down, Back + 1, 1 Jax I Said Sleep Must be under 20% health

Final hit must come from Sleep, Bitch kombo. Back + 3, 2, 1 + 3 Johnny Cage The Award Goes To Opponent must be stunned by Say Cheese

Press 1 and 2 rapidly during hit.

Final hit must come from Toward Throw. Forward + 6 Johnny Cage $500 Dollar Sunglasses Must hit from a great distance

Final hit must come from Throwing Shades Down, Down + 2 Kabal Spin Me Right Round Must have hit with at least 3 Nomad Dashes

Final hit must come from Nomad Dash Back, Forward + 3 Kano Not Lookin' Good Hold down during throw.

Final hit must come from Back Throw. 6 Kitana Punished Must have less than 40% health

Final hit must come from Square Wave Back, Forward + 3 Kitana Deadly Lips Must have performed a Mercy

Final hit must come from Back Throw 6 Kollector Shaken Must be below 50% health

Hold down during hit

Final hit must come from Taxed Kombo Forward + 2, 2, 1 + 3 Kollector Should Have Paid Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit

Final hit must come from Back Throw. 6 Kotal Khan Back Stabber Hold 6 during throw.

Final hit must come from Back Throw 6 Kotal Khan Burnt God Ray or Tonatiuh Beam must be active

Final hit must come from Forward Throw Forward + 6 Kung Lao Bad Buzz Final hit must come from Forward Throw Forward + 6 (hold forward) Kung Lao Not Holding Back Rapidly press 1 and 2 during hit

Final hit must come from back throw. 6 Liu Kang One Inch Death Strike Must kill with the third parry in a match

Final hit must come from Dragon Parry Down, Back + 3 Noob Saibot Decapper Must have at least 40% health

Hold Back during throw.

Final hit must come from Back Throw 6 Noob Saibot Skinned Must have performed a Mercy

Final hit must come from Forward Throw Forward + 6 Noob Saibot More Portals More Problems Final hit must come from Sickle Snag

Press down, down, down during hit Down, Back + 1 Raiden Zap Zap Rapidly press 1 and 2 during throw

Final hit must come from Toward Throw. Forward + 6 Raiden Elder Storm Strike Final hit must come from Back Throw 6 (hold down 6) Scorpion Spine Ripper Must land 3 throws

Hold 6 during throw

Final hit must come from Back Throw 6 Scorpion Crispy Hold 3 during hit

Final hit must come from Demon Breath Down, Forward + 3 Shao Kahn Kahn Croquet Final hit must come from Toward Throw Press Down, Down, Down during Toward Throw (Forward + 6) Skarlet Bottom Out Must land 3 throws during final round

Final hit must come from Forward Throw Forward + 6 Skarlet Melted Must have at least 50% health and be a great distance away

Hold 2

Final hit must come from Blood Ball Down, Back + 2 Sonya Blade Popping Heads Must not lose a round.

Hold forward during throw.

Final hit must come from Toward Throw Forward + 6 Sub-Zero Off With Your Head Press Forward, Forward, Forward during hit

Final hit must come from Amplified Slide Back, Forward + 3 + 7

Those are all the brutalities in the game. Do check back with us soon as we're adding more Brutalities as they are discovered. You'll still sadly need to put in the work to unlock them however.