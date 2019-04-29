Mortal Kombat 11 farming - how to farm hearts, koins, and soul fragments

Mortal Kombat 11 is a game that has one major flaw at the time of writing. Unlocking stuff in the Krypt is going to take aeons. There are three resources that you can obtain, but there’s no easy way to get them all quickly. There are ways to mitigate this rather time-consuming process and we will be going over them.

Mortal Kombat 11 farming guide

Our guide will be going over the ways to farm resources to spend in Mortal Kombat 11. It also details where to find the resources through regular play and the usefulness of AI Fighters.

Mortal Kombat 11 heart farming

Hearts are by far the most annoying resource to try and farm in Mortal Kombat 11 as you’ll need either 100 or 250 to unlock each of the corresponding chests. They only drop in regular play through performing fatalities and brutalities. You can look at our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities guide for all the fatality codes, and our Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities for all the Brutalities discovered so far – even if you need to physically unlock most of them. Each fatality performed gives you one heart, while Brutalities net you two.

There is an easier way however. The Krypt has a bunch of hung-up bodies that upon using Scorpion’s Spear will bring them in, so you can rip them apart for hearts. This yields one to three hearts per corpse, but they don’t respawn often. The one exception at the time of writing is in Goro’s Lair (5404, -1062). Head into the Kollector’s Room and turn left to find one body hung up. If you quit the Krypt mode and log back in, you’ll spawn in Goro’s Lair. Head back to the Kollector’s Room to find the corpse has come back. It’s not exactly a fast way to farm for hearts, but it is by far the quickest one discovered so far.

Farming tip for Koins and Soul Fragments: Use AI Fighters

To get lots of Koins quickly and for little effort, the best way to do it is by creating a character variation that is designed for dealing with AI opponents, then taking your AI Fighter through the Klassic Towers. My recommendation is to send them through the Endless Tower to see how far they can get. You will need to supervise this a little bit my continuing onto the next fight.

If you have access to a controller with turbo functionality and it works on your PC, then this method can suddenly become one that you can just leave running while you do something else. Since you only need to confirm to proceed to the next stage, set the turbo to the confirmation button (this is usually either A on an Xbox controller or X on a PlayStation controller). You could also set up a hotkey to press the enter key repeatedly if you know how, but ensure that you keep an eye on everything that is happening as if your AI fighter loses, the next time you’ll be in the character selection screen, you’ll need to manually select your fighter and set them to use the AI fighter.

As for which characters to use, the AI has the most problems dealing with Noob Saibot’s moves. If you specialise him in Kombos and Rushdown primarily, he’ll usually decimate opponents and allow you to get a whole bunch of Koins, maybe even some Soul Fragments that can be used to open certain sections of the Krypt. The variation I’ve used in the past uses Spirit Ball, Shadow Portals, and Shadow Strike, while at the same time regularly hitting juggle combos and amplified Shadow Portals. He also has Rushdown and Kombos maximised.

Those are all the ways to farm resources in Mortal Kombat 11. We’ll be keeping this page up-to-date with any further updates to how farming resources works, since NetherRealm Studios have said that they’re addressing player feedback on this. In the meantime, you can always look at our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities guide for more ways to humiliate your opponent.