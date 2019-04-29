The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Overwatch Workshop shows off spaceship sims and Weeping Angels

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

29th April 2019 / 11:35AM

The problem with D.Va, right, is that she’s not a spaceship. Overwatch modder “Excors” has fixed that using the Overwatch Workshop, a tool Blizzard released last week that lets you twiddle with hero abilities and rule sets, then share them with the public.

Spaceship Simulator plops souped-up D.Vas into a low-gravity free-for-all, swooping about and firing missiles at each other, as spaceships are wont to do. I enjoyed it, but not as much being a Weeping Angel.

I’m not actually sure if D.Va refers to the mech, the K-pop star pilot, or a beautiful amalgamation of the two. What matters is that in this context the mech is a spaceship, albeit one that could really do with some more powerful thrusters. I’ll level with you: the fun fades soon after the first time a bug sticks you to the space ceiling. But this is still a neat, pretty example of what the Workshop can do.

Here are some spaceships doing spaceships at each other.

My attempts to play have been a little less successful. I couldn’t see anyone hosting the game in the custom server browser, and struggled to lure in more than a couple of people when I hosted a game myself. The (literally) floaty movement falls a little flat when you’re just playing with one or two randomers, but I can see it being a lark with a gaggle of friends.

Weeping Angels, on the other hand, was immediately brilliant. A team of six Mercies has to sneak up on a Mei, instantly killing her if they can get within melee range. That’s not easy, because all Mei needs to do to freeze each Mercy in their tracks is look at them. Then keep looking at them.

It works beyond the initial “oh look, it’s like I’m in Doctor Who” allure. I haven’t had a go as Mei yet, but watching her panic as we angels cornered her from multiple angles was delightful. It’s got the same thrill as horror movies where you see a ghoul slowly creep up on someone from behind, only when they do you want to give the ghoul a high five.

If you want to host Spaceship Simulator, you need to create a custom game, click the Workshop button, then use the code “W2ZMG”. The one for Weeping Angels is “R3S3D”.

This Workshop is a good thing. It reminds me of hanging out in Fretta servers on Garry’s Mod, which would plunge you into a radically different user created game mode every fifteen minutes. This doesn’t come close to the same levels of freedom or outlandishness, but it scratches the same itch.

It’s only been out a week and all! I wonder if anyone has made Hammondball yet.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Overwatch

Heroic effort

120

Overwatch: Sombra abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play Overwatch's hacker

13

Overwatch: Ana abilities and strategy tips

11

Overwatch: Tracer Abilities And Strategy Tips

Overwatch character guides

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Skyrim mod SkyTrek gives your Dragonborn autopilot

Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt - all the heart chest locations

Find them!

Mortal Kombat 11 guide - unlock Frost, beginner's tips and tricks,

Blood spill in isle three

Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities - all the fatality codes for each character

Finish them!