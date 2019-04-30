The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark finally, fantastically and tactically exits early acccess

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

30th April 2019 / 11:21PM

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark may not be the greatest strategy RPG in the world (I’ve not played enough make that call), but developers 6 Eyes Studio have produced a fine tribute. Leaving early access today after an active year of tweaking, tuning and adding new missions, it’s a strategy RPG in the style of Final Fantasy Tactics, probably my favourite game in its genre. That means turn-based high-fantasy stabbery, looting and levelling, with a heavy focus on positioning, complex terrain and even more complex character builds. See the launch trailer below, or snag a demo here.

As with Final Fantasy Tactics, the game is a mostly-linear progression of tough scripted story missions, with a handful of lead characters backed up by user-created generic troops. If the loot and experience from following the main plot isn’t enough, you can go off the beaten path and do side-quests, potentially out-levelling the enemy with enough grinding. There’s a lot of room for expression, with over thirty classes and multiple builds for each. Seeing all those stats and options makes my brain itch at the min-maxing possibilities. Who remembers FFT’s number-abusing Calculator class?

One thing I am impressed with, from the few hours I’ve played, is the game’s granular difficulty settings. Rather than just pick from easy or hard modes, you have a handful of pre-sets and nine different sliders. Want more tactically complex enemies, but lower stats on them overall? Sure. No penalty for party members getting knocked out, but balanced out by enemies being more aggressive in their revival of their own team? That’s possible. You can even increase level scaling, if you want room to min-max and play with builds without outgrowing the missions. There’s a lot here I like the look of, and I’m hoping to find the time to dig deeper.

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is out now on Steam, Humble and GOG for £20.39/€21.24/$25.49. You can snag the free demo (recently updated) on Game Jolt here. It’s published by 1c Company.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Final Fantasy Tactics-like SRPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark enters early access

11

Unknown Pleasures: Five more of one thousand new games on Steam

And I would play 500 more

13

Starlink: Battle For Atlas makes its digital debut on PC

5

Memoirs Of Magic is a charming, free blend of '90s FPS and JRPG

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Starlink: Battle For Atlas makes its digital debut on PC

5

Memoirs Of Magic is a charming, free blend of '90s FPS and JRPG

3

Valve officially unveil the Index VR headset, shipping June 28th

25

Wot I Think: Mortal Kombat 11

When it comes to the krunch

10