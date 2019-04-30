Ritual Of The Moon diary: day eight

Ritual Of The Moon takes around five minutes a day to play, for 28 days. Today is day eight of my diary.

On day eight we start the weekly ritual by clearing the former ritual objects, beginning again with the first of a new set. This time I start with a sprig of plant in a bottle. It makes a bright tinkling noise when Marty Burnham The Moon Witch picks it up. Marty seems tired again today, which means we’re back in sync, because I am knackered. I fell asleep on the train to work listening to a podcast about bad books.

I live in North London now, and commute to Brighton pretty much every day. It’s about two hours door to door and I’m trying to be more efficient with my time on the train because I end up doing nothing. Four wasted hours a day! You know when you finally have loads of time free and you do nothing with it because you have loads of time, until suddenly you don’t? Marty Burnham has so much free time! But nothing to fill it with. The council that exiled her didn’t leave her with a book or a musical instrument to learn, like a trumpet.

If you were exiled with just a trumpet, but no tutor or music books, how long would it take you to become an expert?

If I was left by myself with nothing to do for an indeterminate amount of time, I can’t imagine it would end well. I like being alone, but not alone alone. I need distractions! In Marty’s situation I’d probably just sleep a lot.

I really hope Marty is doing alright. She almost started dwelling on how Malinda betrayed her, but seemed to shake it off with her ritual. New ritual items, new week, new Marty. Don’t grasp anger!

Today’s ritual drawing is a big eye.

Ritual Of The Moon is available from Steam now.