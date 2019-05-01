AMD Navi: Release date confirmed for late summer, plus everything we know so far

After years of twiddling our thumbs and coughing impatiently over the sound of our whirring graphics cards fans, we finally have a release date for AMD’s next-gen Navi GPUs. Well, it’s more of a release window than a solid gold date, per se, but given how few concrete details we’ve had about them so far, I’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

Confirmed yesterday during AMD’s annual earnings calls, the first 7nm (nanometer) Navi graphics card is currently slated to arrive sometime between July-September (or Q3, as business types are wont to call it) later this year, which really isn’t that far away now. So in order to prepare you for what’s coming, here’s everything we know so far about AMD’s Navi GPUs.

AMD Navi: what is it?

Navi is the current code name for AMD’s next generation of graphics cards. Set to replace AMD’s current Radeon RX Vega cards, Navi will use a 7nm manufacturing process, as well as feature a brand-new GPU architecture, which will hopefully make them more efficient (and therefore powerful) than AMD’s current gen graphics cards.

Navi will also come with what’s currently being called ‘Next Gen Memory’, but whether that’s GDDR6 memory, the next iteration of HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2) that’s currently in AMD’s Vega cards or something else entirely, nobody knows.

What we do know, however, is that Navi will support ray tracing, the fancy new lighting tech currently the hot topic of the day over on the new crop of Nvidia RTX cards. Teased back at GDC with a Radeon RX Vega 56-powered ray tracing demo and confirmed last month via Wired’s PlayStation 5 exclusive (which will use a custom variant of one of AMD’s Navi GPUs), the fact that AMD’s Navi cards will definitely support ray tracing tells us a number of things – and to help you separate probably likely facts from clearly made-up fiction, I’ve put everything we know about them so far into one handy guide.

AMD Navi release date confirmed (sort of)

At one point, Navi was supposed to arrive by the end of 2018. But then the 14nm version of Vega got pushed back (the Vega 56 and 64), which in turn bumped back the 7nm version of Vega. The latter finally came out earlier this year – see our Radeon 7 review for more info – but it also means this continual shuffling back of release dates has caused further delays to the launch of AMD’s 7nm Navi GPUs.

Finally, however, we now know that the first AMD Navi card will arrive sometime between July-September 2019, as AMD top lady Dr Lisa Su confirmed to investors yesterday (April 31, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha) that “[AMD] expect to introduce our first 7-nanometer Navi gaming GPUs in the third quarter.”

Precisely when it will launch in that window, nobody knows yet. Previous rumours suggested a big reveal around E3 this year, which takes place between June 11-14. While that doesn’t technically fall within that July-September window, it’s possible AMD may still use E3 as their main unveiling event, with a proper release date to follow sometime in July.

After all, the other big rumour currently doing the rounds is that they’ll launch on July 7 (or 7/7, in case you needed an even deeper tie to their 7nm manufacturing process), which isn’t that long after E3 ends. After all, AMD did a similar thing with their Radeon 7 launch earlier in the year, using CES at the beginning of January to unveil it before launching it a month later at the start of February.

Of course, there’s also this year’s Gamescom to consider as well, which takes place between August 21-24. That also falls within AMD’s Q3 launch window and is arguably better suited to a big, public launch event given its focus on proper Joe Public consumers as opposed to srs bsns trade people. Nvidia also used Gamescom to launch their RTX cards last year, so perhaps this year AMD will steal the show instead.

Only time will tell, of course, but with just a couple of months to go before Q3 actually starts, we hopefully won’t have to wait too long before we find out.

AMD Navi specs: is it going to be worth the wait?

Of course, for those after the best graphics card possible, it’s all been a bit frustrating. Indeed, as powerful as the Radeon 7 is, it’s still not quite the equal of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 – especially once you take into account the RTX 2080’s fancy, performance-boosting DLSS tech as well.

However, the fact that AMD’s Navi graphics cards will also definitely support ray tracing tells us a number of things. For example, we’ve already seen how much of a toll ray tracing takes on the performance of Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards when their proprietary DLSS tech isn’t enabled, and AMD have told me themselves that a DLSS-esque technology for Navi isn’t really on the cards for them. That means they’re going to have to be pretty damn powerful to do it properly without taking a massive hit on the old frame rate.

“Our priority is going to be looking at SMAA and TAA [anti-aliasing techniques] and not proprietary technologies,” an AMD spokesperson told me during a briefing for the Radeon 7. “For us, it’s about enabling technology across all three verticals [PC, console and cloud gaming] and ensuring the end user experience is going to be great across all three. DLSS is a proprietary technology supported in only a small number of PC games. SMAA and TAA offer a superior combination of image quality and performance that’s free of the harsh sharpening of DLSS.”

Fighting words, those, but it suggests that AMD’s more concerned about delivering some serious raw horsepower (which would certainly tally with the way they presented the Radeon 7) instead of relying on AI to pick up the slack.

Then again, other rumour sleuths paint a much more modest picture of Navi’s spec capabilities. Indeed, WCCFTech think there will be three different Navi cards launching this year – the RX 3080, RX 3070 and RX 3060 – which will match the RTX 2070, RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 respectively. Tweaktown, meanwhile, are betting the top-end one will be around the RTX 2080 again.

Personally, I don’t think it makes much sense to have a next-gen Navi card that’s just as powerful as the recently released Radeon 7, because otherwise what’s the point of the Radeon 7? I also fail to see the logic of releasing three new next-gen Navi cards and still having the old-gen Vega-based Radeon 7 sitting right at the top, because that also doesn’t speak much to the so-called power of Navi.

AMD Navi price: how much are they going to cost?

The key piece of the puzzle we’re missing right now is price. If WCCFTech’s information is to be believed, the top RTX 2070-level Navi card could cost as little as $249, according to their mysterious sources, while the GTX 1660 rival is currently rumoured to cost just $129. I highly doubt that will end up being the case, to be honest, especially if Nvidia’s current pricing is anything to go by, but who knows – maybe a bit of competition in the market is just what we need to shunt everything back down again after Nvidia’s months and months of graphic card dominance.

Still, I expect each Navi card will cost considerably more than either of those rumoured prices, but we’ll probably only get proper confirmation once AMD’s officially announced them – which hopefully won’t be too much longer if an E3 2019 reveal proves to be correct. I’ll bring you more as I get it.