The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Epitasis now puzzling on an alien planet

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st May 2019 / 6:42PM

So no one told you life was gonna be this way; your job’s a joke, you’re broke, a portal sucked you away. That’s just another Wednesday for me, though for you warping to an alien world to explore the ruins of a long-dead civilisation and solve puzzles might be more novel. If so, you might fancy a look at Epitasis, released today.

There we are, going about our Earthling business, when we find a portal and… well, you know what portals are like. Soon we’re exploring the an alien world, poking around ruins, messing with technology, aligning lasers, putting crates on buttons, finding artefacts… puzzle game things. What I’ve seen reminds me a bit of first-person puzzlers like The Talos Principle, Myst, and J.Blo’s Puzzle Island.

I do always have a fear that games which open with several hours of peaceful puzzling will slowly transition to horror. Sounds over the horizon. Movement seen out the corner of my eye, distant enough that I assume it was grass in the wind or a glitch. Sounds behind me. Objects not being where I left them. Sounds all around me. MONSTERS IN MY FACE. I do not think Epitasis will do any of this. I still fear it might. Nice one, Alice, really done a number on yourself.

You can still download the old alpha demo which accompanied its successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017 but obviously that’s pretty outdated now.

Epitasis is out now for Windows and Mac from Steam and Itch.io. A 10% launch discount brings it down to £13.94/$17.99 until next Wednesday, May 8th. It’s made by Epitasis Games, which I believe is basically just Lucas Govatos, with music from Funk Fiction.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Colourful cosmic explore 'em up Epitasis launches in May

19

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Goat meets go-kart, sci-fi scenery, and squirrel songs

2

Epitasis offers a lovely dreamy alien puzzler demo

2

Has Dota 2 been improved by its updates?

Dote call it a comeback

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Has Dota 2 been improved by its updates?

Dote call it a comeback

2

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipes - crafting items at the forge

Find them!

Mortal Kombat 11 characters - best AI fighters, all the tournament variations

Create them!

Wastes Of Space: a Space Engineers Diary - Part One: Wolves

The Vengabus is coming...

5