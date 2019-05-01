The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipes - crafting items at the forge

1st May 2019 / 5:20PM

Early on in Mortal Kombat 11’s Krypt mode, you’re introduced to the Forge. Located not too far from the main courtyard, it seems that you need recipes to make some items to unlock for your characters. Putting the wrong items together will waste valuable resources and there are only a certain number of craftable items in the game.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11. Head on over to our hub for everything you need to know which you can find in our Mortal Kombat 11 guide.

Getting resources is key to making items. If you want to get some hearts. souls, or koins, there are a few ways that you can do it. You can go to our Mortal Kombat 11 farming guide to learn more about how to quickly obtain them or our Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide for more on the Krypt mode itself.

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipe guide

In this recipe guide for Mortal Kombat 11, we will give you the recipes for the Forge, so that you don’t waste any resources into making dud items. Recipes are hidden throughout the Krypt’s randomised chests, but they also omit to revealing what the third item is for every recipe. Our list aims to have complete listings of items required for all recipes. You don’t need the corresponding recipe to make the items, so just find the items and smash them together.

Player is combining Mileena's Veil, some spider silk, and some Essence of Edenian Magic to make an item.

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipe list

Below is the list of recipes that we know of so far. Please note that the full recipes haven’t been all found, so this list will be updated. If you have any answers for missing items for recipes or missing recipes themselves, please do comment and we can update our list. Items do require a certain number of Koins, Souls, and Hearts, so do feel free to check our Mortal Kombat 11 farming guide for the best ways to obtain those resources.

ItemIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3
Amulet of ShinnokSkeleton SoulEnsorcelled Dragon EyeEnsorcelled Demon's Heart
Warrior's Barbarous FaceBattleworn HelmetDistilled Tarkatan RageLeather Strap
Shadow Ops No-Serial PistolDisassembled Old PistolCopper PlatingOutworld Steel
Mistress of BojutsuMileena's VeilKrypt Spider SilkEssence of Edenian Magic
Licensed to FightRemnants of a Broken TrophyKrypt Spider SilkGold Ore
Noble Kahn's Lynx MacanaSplintered MachuathitlStabilized ChaosOutworld Steel
Eager PartnerIll Fitting Dull Bladed HatElement of OrderElder God's Spark
Kunai of HissoTaven's SwordNecromatic RunestoneNetherRealm Magma
Shackle of SinDrahmin's MaskStabilized ChaosObsidian Shard
IntimidatorDragon King HeartNetherRealm MagmaMeteorite Dust
Kuai Liang's Frosty ArsenalCopper PlatingKytinn Spittle?
Etheral Armor x10Element of OrderEssence of Edenian MagicCopper Plating
250 soulsSoul EssenceSoul EssenceNecromantic Runestone
5000 KoinsCopper PlatingGold OreGold Ore
Special Forces CommsCircuitry BundlePower CoreCopper Plating
Nitara's GemstoneCoagulated Vampire BloodCorditeFragment of Order
Shard of Life x10Coagulated Vampire BloodElement of OrderCopper Plating
Silver Dragon x10Bottled ThunderObsidian ShardOutworld Steel
Tekunin Emergency Receiver x10Frayed WiringCarbon Film ResistorCircuitry Bundle
Lit ShadesRemnants of a Broken TrophyKrypt Spider Silk?
Meteorite CoreMeteorite DustOutworld Steel?

And those are all the recipes for  There’s a ton more items to discover in the Krypt, so head to our Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide for more on that. You can also perform some fatalities or Brutalities, so find out how in our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities or Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities guides.

