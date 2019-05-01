Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipes - crafting items at the forge

Early on in Mortal Kombat 11’s Krypt mode, you’re introduced to the Forge. Located not too far from the main courtyard, it seems that you need recipes to make some items to unlock for your characters. Putting the wrong items together will waste valuable resources and there are only a certain number of craftable items in the game.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11. Head on over to our hub for everything you need to know which you can find in our Mortal Kombat 11 guide.

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipe guide

In this recipe guide for Mortal Kombat 11, we will give you the recipes for the Forge, so that you don’t waste any resources into making dud items. Recipes are hidden throughout the Krypt’s randomised chests, but they also omit to revealing what the third item is for every recipe. Our list aims to have complete listings of items required for all recipes. You don’t need the corresponding recipe to make the items, so just find the items and smash them together.

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipe list

Below is the list of recipes that we know of so far. Please note that the full recipes haven’t been all found, so this list will be updated. If you have any answers for missing items for recipes or missing recipes themselves, please do comment and we can update our list. Items do require a certain number of Koins, Souls, and Hearts, so do feel free to check our Mortal Kombat 11 farming guide for the best ways to obtain those resources.

Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Amulet of Shinnok Skeleton Soul Ensorcelled Dragon Eye Ensorcelled Demon's Heart Warrior's Barbarous Face Battleworn Helmet Distilled Tarkatan Rage Leather Strap Shadow Ops No-Serial Pistol Disassembled Old Pistol Copper Plating Outworld Steel Mistress of Bojutsu Mileena's Veil Krypt Spider Silk Essence of Edenian Magic Licensed to Fight Remnants of a Broken Trophy Krypt Spider Silk Gold Ore Noble Kahn's Lynx Macana Splintered Machuathitl Stabilized Chaos Outworld Steel Eager Partner Ill Fitting Dull Bladed Hat Element of Order Elder God's Spark Kunai of Hisso Taven's Sword Necromatic Runestone NetherRealm Magma Shackle of Sin Drahmin's Mask Stabilized Chaos Obsidian Shard Intimidator Dragon King Heart NetherRealm Magma Meteorite Dust Kuai Liang's Frosty Arsenal Copper Plating Kytinn Spittle ? Etheral Armor x10 Element of Order Essence of Edenian Magic Copper Plating 250 souls Soul Essence Soul Essence Necromantic Runestone 5000 Koins Copper Plating Gold Ore Gold Ore Special Forces Comms Circuitry Bundle Power Core Copper Plating Nitara's Gemstone Coagulated Vampire Blood Cordite Fragment of Order Shard of Life x10 Coagulated Vampire Blood Element of Order Copper Plating Silver Dragon x10 Bottled Thunder Obsidian Shard Outworld Steel Tekunin Emergency Receiver x10 Frayed Wiring Carbon Film Resistor Circuitry Bundle Lit Shades Remnants of a Broken Trophy Krypt Spider Silk ? Meteorite Core Meteorite Dust Outworld Steel ?

And those are all the recipes for There’s a ton more items to discover in the Krypt, so head to our Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt guide for more on that. You can also perform some fatalities or Brutalities, so find out how in our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities or Mortal Kombat 11 brutalities guides.