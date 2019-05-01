The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Star Citizen trial week shows off spaceladies and new spacecity

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st May 2019 / 4:37PM

Shiny spaceship simulator Star Citizen today launched yet another ‘Free Fly’ trial event, inviting all and sundry to check out the female character option and planet-spanning megacity added in Alpha 3.5 in April. The free trial will run for one week. I’ll have a go of that, sure, I’m a sucker for character creators and sci-fi cities. I’ll probably just spend ages wandering the corridors and climbing the spires of the planet ArcCorp, treating it like a glossy and po-faced version of Bernband. God, why can’t more games be more like Bernband?

Yorp, Alpha 3.5 was when Star Citizen added a female player character option on its winding, possibly endless journey through alphafunding. It looks to have weird haircuts, which is all I really want from character creators. Male spacemodels benefit from updated customisation too.

As for the megacorp planet of ArcCorp, obviously we won’t get to explore every alley, bar, and apartment of this planet-covering city but I’ll take what I can get. An early version of part appeared in earlier alphas, but now it’s back and a bit fancier. At the very least, it has some grand sci-fi city vistas, which I do always enjoy. And mate, I’ve done video game tourism in places smaller than you’ve lived. Though sadly I suspect I won’t find recitals and urinals as delightful as in Bernband. Oh, Bernband!

All players during this trial week get access to five vehicles: the Anvil Arrow dogfighter, MISC Prospector mining ship, Drake Cutlass Black shootyship, Aegis Avenger Titan cargo ship, and Drake Dragonfly two-person hoverbike. Also the rest of the game, all those other planets and asteroids and things, are in the trial. And that new flight model from Alpha 3.5 and that other new stuff. Whatever. My motivation for downloading the trial is 97% megacity.

If you fancy a crack yourself, head on over to this page for instructions. You’ll need to register an account, obvs. The trial week runs until next Wednesday, May 8th.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Citizen Alpha 3.5 adds a new city-planet, flight model and women

65

Star Citizen is adding American Sign Language emotes

45

Star Citizen free trial week blasts off

73

Star Citizen launches alpha 3.3, Squadron 42 shows off new trailer

80

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mortal Kombat 11 forge recipes - crafting items at the forge

Find them!

Mortal Kombat 11 characters - best AI fighters, all the tournament variations

Create them!

Wastes Of Space: a Space Engineers Diary - Part One: Wolves

The Vengabus is coming...

1

Assault Android Cactus switches to a plus-sized campaign