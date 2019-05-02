The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

GOG Star Wars sale celebrates 4th of May

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd May 2019 / 1:33PM

Every year on the 4th of May, Star Was fans celebrate America’s National Bird Day and how our avian friends inspired George Lucas to invent spaceships. You’ll see Warries swooping through the streets, arms outstretched as they shriek like a Tawny Indiana Eagle (which famously inspired the TIE Fighter). Others spread their fingers to mimic the x-shaped wing profile of the Lothian Gannet (which inspired not only X-Wing spaceships but the ‘live long and prosper’ gesture of their pilots). GOG, well, GOG being a digital games store, their way to celebrate National Bird Day is discounting a load of old Star Wars games.

Running from today until May 9th, GOG’s Star Wars sale includes good’uns like ye olde X-Wing and TIE Fighter and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter spaceship sims, the Knights Of The Old Republic RPGs, some LEGO Star Wars, and the Jedi Knight games. Some good stuff! Also some tosh with the Star Wars name. But some good stuff!

The sale’s discounts vary by game, with a hearty 65% of some of the good’uns. They’re not expensive to start with, so you could could a good handful for only a tenner.

Our former Alec (RPS in peace) had longer recommendations in his list of the best Star Wars games. And our Brendy, I believe, was ‘doing jokes’ in his.

GOG today also started selling the original Star Wars: Battlefront from 2004, having previously only stocked its 2005 sequel.

We’ve still got a few days to go but let’s warm up for that old saying: happy happy 4th of May, this our National Bird Day!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

