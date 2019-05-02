The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played… Olive Wars?

Oil deal with this

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

2nd May 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Ah, fickle memory, what nebulous relic have you brought me today? Ah yes, Olive Wars. I remember Olive Wars. You played as an olive, and you fought in a valiant war. Your enemies were the airborne vegetables of contempt. Broccoli, tomato, peppers, avocado. The vegetables of the skies. They must be brought down. Yes, memory, you have brought me a good nugget of pointless wonder this day, excellent work.

You can still play a knock-off flash version but it is of questionable value. You fire pimiento bullets into a torturously blue sky, causing veg to fall and explode. But veggies will also collide in mid-air. If a falling potato hits a mushroom on the way down, then that mushroom will also fall. The most adept strategy is to remain stationary and spit non-stop at the same patch of sky. The top layers of chillies and spud will bring down the rest of the vegetables like culinary dominoes.

Olive Wars was stupid. And yet I have many cloudy associative memories surrounding it. I got the game on a cheap CD I bought in “The More Store” of my hometown, a sordid den for cheap mouthwash and wooden spoons, the kind of place that would be a pound shop if the proprietor would only round all the prices down. The CD was a compilation disc of rubbish games, cheaper than sweets and just as colourful. Olive Wars is the only one I remember.

Honestly, the dumb shit our brains carry around.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Precipice puts a beastly spin on the Cold War today

6

Rocket League studio Psyonix acquired by Epic Games

48

An hour of Borderlands 3 looting, shooting and interstellar travel

17

Has Dota 2 been improved by its updates?

Dote call it a comeback

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Precipice puts a beastly spin on the Cold War today

6

Rocket League studio Psyonix acquired by Epic Games

48

An hour of Borderlands 3 looting, shooting and interstellar travel

17

Has Dota 2 been improved by its updates?

Dote call it a comeback

21