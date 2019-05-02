Podcast: What game is the biggest "time sink"?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Your time is important. And you know what? So is mine. Here’s this week’s podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. It’s about how your life is dripping away every second you play Stardew Valley.

Time sinks. That’s what it’s about. Games that eat up our precious lifeforce in ways we like and ways we don’t. Nate says Civilization V is a contender. Alice B points a cannibalistic finger at Graveyard Keeper. And Graham turns the whole show into a sports podcast by talking about Football Manager.

But we’ve also been playing things, because that’s why they pay us. Alice has been slooping around in Close to the Sun, an art deco first-person adventure that’s, uh, a bit like BioShock. Nate has been bleeding nature dry in Rise of Industry. And Graham has been scavenging bright bits of stuff in Forager.

