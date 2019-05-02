The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day 10

Star stuff

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

2nd May 2019 / 6:00PM

Featured post

Today Marty Burnham The Moon Witch, and consequently I, am/are/is contemplating her place in the universe. I’m not prepared for the existential wallop of doing that, to be honest.

When she was looking at the Earth Marty Burnham thought again about the woman who betrayed her. After her ritual today, she thought “I am a single particle surrounded by billions.” I think they’re connected thoughts. I’ve heard the idea that you don’t truly have control over your actions because, given everything that has happened to you leading up to the present moment, when presented with a choice there is only one way you can behave, which is what you then do.

But that seems an easy way to abdicate responsibility for being a dickhead. Don’t try that excuse on your other half. Like, if Malinda called Marty and said, “Well the thing is, all the events that have happened in my life up until now dictate everything I do, so really it wasn’t my choice to betray you, so no hard feelings eh?” that wouldn’t really cut it as an apology.

Then there’s the famous Carl Sagan quote:

All of the rocky and metallic material we stand on, the iron in our blood, the calcium in our teeth, the carbon in our genes were produced billions of years ago in the interior of a red giant star. We are made of star-stuff.

Which is very nice if you think of stars as the apparently lovely lights in the sky, the head-full-of-stars stars, the metaphorical stars that mean magical things. Sagan’s quote is a clever blending of those stars with science, which is a good sleight of hand when science also tells us that stars are burning balls of gas that are unthinkably far away and don’t give a shit about us. Cold comfort to Marty Burnham to tell her that she and the moon she’s standing on are distant cousins.

But sort of comforting to think of yourself as so minute and inconsequential, hey? Do whatever, it doesn’t really matter. Except it does, so don’t be a dickhead.

Today’s ritual drawing is a sun. Or a star. Both.

Ritual Of The Moon is available from Steam now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day nine

"They don't control how I feel"

6

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day eight

On solitude

5

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day back at work

We're heading in the direction of periods again, I'm afraid

5

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day seven

Can I offer you a nice egg in this trying time?

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The pets immortalised in videogames by their developer owners

Cat cameos

Grab Final Fantasy XIV expansion Heavensward for free today

5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 review: 1080p gaming on a budget

But it can't match AMD's Radeon RX 570

1

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - Shang Tsung, all the revealed characters

Wait for them!