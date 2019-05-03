Best PC gaming deals of the week - 3rd May 2019

Ah, May, the month of sneaky extra bank holidays and glorious long weekends – which is good news for your deals herald as it means there are even more excuses for people to throw big, whopping deals events. There are plenty going on this weekend, especially if you’ve been eyeing up any AMD bits and bobs for your PC. There are also loads of big savings on Assassin’s Creed games, plus lots of tasty discounts for any would-be Foragers, Tomb Raiders, Football Managers and Mortal Kombaters out there as well. To the deals!

Game deals

To celebrate its second year and fresh supply drop of new story content, Ghost Recon Wildlands is having a free weekend over the next couple of days – and if you end up liking the game enough to buy it, then Humble are doing 70% off both the standard edition of the game and the Year 2-including Gold edition. Alternatively, if you already own the standard edition, then you can get the Year 2 pass for half price.

Haven’t played Shadow of the Tomb Raider yet? Well, get yourself over to Green Man Gaming, where you can pick it up for a very llama-rific 56% off. You can also bag a massive 82% off Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 87% off the first one in the reboot trilogy, too, plus equally big discounts on all the old Tomb Raider games as well.

That’s not the only good deal GMG are doing this weekend, either, as there’s also 10% off Forager, 15% off Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, and 25% off Mortal Kombat 11.

If all your recent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey-ing has left you a hankering for the AssCreed games of yore, then UK AssCreed fans can currently pick up loads of them on the cheap over at GamesPlanet. Liked Odyssey’s sailing? Then why not go back to the original and best of the Assassin-themed Boaty McBoat Faces with Black Flag, which is now 66% off. Those after more open-worldy hi-jinks, meanwhile, might want to check out the Egyptian-themed Oranges, which is currently 70% off, or the London-based Syndicate (still one of my all-time fav AssCreeds), which is 71% off.

Another one with a UK bias here (sorry US folks), but Fanatical are currently doing 60% off Football Manager 2019 until Monday. Alternatively, there’s also an Aspyr Pick & Mix bundle going on as well, where you can pick up three games for £9.75, five for £13.79, or seven for £21.25. Highlights include Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, as well as Mafia III, Bioshock Infinite, loads of Civ goodies, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to name just a few.

Elsewhere, there are also big discounts on The Banner Saga games (60% off Banner Saga 1, 60% off Banner Saga 2 and 30% off Banner Saga 3), plus 34% off Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, 60% off Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and 33% off Opus Magnum.

UK deals:

As mentioned in my Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 review yesterday, the prices for AMD’s Radeon RX 580 graphics cards are just too good to pass up these days, such as this £168 PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB job. What’s more, as part of AMD’s 50th birthday celebrations, you also get a free copy of The Division 2 and World War Z thrown in, too.

That said, there are plenty of other AMD 50-related deals going on as well as the RX 580, and Overclockers UK has some of the best ones – including a bunch of deals on AMD’s special gold editions created especially for their 50th birthday celebrations, such as Sapphire’s Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Gold Edition, which is down to £230 (read more in our AMD Radeon RX 590 review), and various CPU / GPU bundles, such as this Ryzen 5 2600 / RX 570 combo for £269. All come with the same free games mentioned above, too.

Elsewhere, Overclockers is also having a big Razer sale, among other bits and pieces. The excellent Razer Huntsman Chroma, for instance, is now just £120, down from £150, while our premium best gaming mouse champ the Razer Naga Trinity is now just £80, down from £100.

There’s also £80 off Razer’s haptic-feedback headset, the Nari Ultimate, which was previously £200. I haven’t reviewed this myself yet, but they left a deep impression when I tried it out earlier in the year as part of Razer’s Hypersense tech demo at CES, so have a read of that to see what they’re all about. Likewise, the Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux wireless mouse and mouse mat combo is also going for £70 less than normal, which is pretty decent considering the two of them usually cost £250 together. I really liked the Mamba Hyperflux combo when I reviewed it – it was just its high price that held me back from giving it a full best gaming mouse recommendation.

US deals:

Over in the US, it’s all MSI deals over at Newegg this weekend, with lots of dollars shaved off motherboards, monitors and laptops alike. One of the tastier deals, however, is this 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor graphics card for $170 with the promo code MSDAY11 after rebate. Throw in free copies of The Division 2 and World War Z, and that’s excellent value for money.

The AMD 50 celebrations continue here, too, including this Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition CPU and Vega 56 combo for $595 (down from $630) and Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition and Asus Prime X470-Pro motherboard bundle for $445 (down from $480). Indeed, the Gold Edition of AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X CPU is exclusive to Newegg, so you won’t find it anywhere else – it’s signed by AMD boss lady Dr Lisa Su, too, and you also get those two free games, but a Lisa Su signature stick and an AMD 50th anniversary t-shirt, too.

You can also get $10 off Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP graphics card by using the promo code 43FZST21 for the next four days, taking this most excellent best graphics card winner down to $280. It’s not much, but it’s better than nothing. For more info, see our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!