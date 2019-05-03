Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 PvP heads up the new Humble Monthly

From the few rounds I spent with it pre-release, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode – Blackout – was a lot of fun, speaking as someone not particularly into Battle Royales. Today, you can snag Treyarch’s big-budget manshoot for $12 (roughly £9.12), along with the game’s other PvP modes in the cut-down Battle Edition, heading up this month’s Humble Monthly. While it lacks the co-op zombie bits from the multiplayer-only package, there is the option to upgrade to undeads for cheap. Plus, this is just the first game in the mystery bundle, with the remaining games due to unlock on June 7th.

While I had some fun with Black Ops 4 before it launched, the game’s steep price tag and me only dabbling into twitchy multiplayer shooters put me off. This bundle seems a far better proposition. While it’s a bit cheeky that they’ve made the zombies stuff a separate purchase, this move should also bring in some new blood to the game’s online servers. Treyarch have been tuning the Blackout battle royale mode since launch, adjusting player counts and weapon balance. While Apex Legends has stolen some of its thunder, it’s still one of the most polished battle royale shooters out there, good for those put off by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and its jankier aspects.

You can grab the Humble Monthly here for $12 (roughly £9.12), and Black Ops 4 is activated via Battle.net. As always, it should be noted that the Monthly is a subscription service, so if you don’t want to roll the dice on whatever games are launching in June, remember to disable automatic renewal. You can upgrade to the full version of Black Ops 4 (complete with co-op zombie stuff, but no season pass) for £15/$20 on the Activision-Blizzard store.

Disclosure: Getting the current Humble Monthly also gets you access to the Humble Trove, a pile of DRM-free games. The latest addition, Once Upon A Crime In The West, is an old western murder-mystery, co-starring RPS pal, contributor and precocious young’in Xalavier Nelson Jr in a speaking role. It’s developed by National Insecurities, and looks rather smart.