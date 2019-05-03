The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
20

Sonic the Hedgehog's movie look getting a makeover

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd May 2019 / 3:34PM

Sonic the Hedgehog is to get a redesign for his Hollywood movie, director Jeff Fowler has said following reactions this week to the first trailer. Seems he and Paramount have made the terrible mistake of listening to the Internet. Oh sure, I was there, slapping out cyberposts about my FASCINATION with the sapphire snuffler’s horrifying human teeth but what anthropomorphic animal isn’t eerie? Aren’t all CGI characters wrong? God, what are they going to do – shave his belly? Squish his head? Give him big puffy gloves? Fill his mouth with jagged hedgeteeth? Pssh. Choose your horror and commit to it.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” Jeff Fowler said on Twitter last night.

“The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”

He also tagged the post “#gottafixfast”, so good luck to those 3D artists who suddenly gotta do that fixing?

Jeff, mate, come on, it’s the Internet. We’re a daft bunch of bastards. We don’t know what we want from a kids’ film. And if we did, you shouldn’t listen to us anyway. You especially shouldn’t be listening to Sonic fans. You’re directing a film about a talking blue hedgehog able to break the sound barrier, do whatever you want. It’ll always be weird. Don’t let the Internet know you’re afraid. Keep those horrible human teeth.

Fish like the pacu and sheepshead have horrible human teeth and they’re quite charming. It’s good to be reminded that our world is a dream we can’t escape, we can only hope that when it swirls into a new form we don’t become e.g. sentient teeth in a hedgehog’s mouth.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (20)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer reveals his horrible human teeth

82

Sonic is a real cutie pie in Soulcalibur 6

16

Team Sonic Racing breaks the sound barrier in trailer

Why does Sonic need a car?

9

Team Sonic Racing coming from Sonic & All-Stars devs

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Nvidia GTX 1650 vs RX 570: Clash of the 1080p graphics cards

Which graphics card should you buy?

Spark The Electric Jester 2 speeds towards a May 16th launch

3

Mortal Kombat's fighters are growing up, even as time collapses around them

Netherwhelmed

3

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 3rd May 2019

Cheap games, graphics cards, CPUs and more

1