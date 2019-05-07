The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Quick! Kathy Rain is free on Steam for a few more hours

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th May 2019 / 10:26AM

Quick! Hurry! You have until 6pm today (10am Pacific) to grab Kathy Rain for free for keepsies. To celebrate the third birthday of the mystery-solving adventure game, publishers Raw Fury yesterday launched a wee giveaway. We were on holiday then but NOW we’re back and NOW you should grab it NOW because Kathy Rain is pretty deece and it’s free NOW and I am done with this sentence NOW.

Head on over to Steam then hit that “Install Game” button and it’ll be registered to your account. You don’t need to install it right then – clicking the button is enough to nab it.

Kathy Rain is an adventure game set in the 90s and starring the eponymous plucky college student with a hot motorbike and a smart mouth. She’s off back to her hometown to investigate her grandfather’s death, getting tangled in all sorts of possibly-maybe-kinda-or-not supernatural shenanigans. You point with a mouse then click, y’see, which controls everything from chatting with folks to using items. Adventure games.

It’s a good’un, and well worth a go for free. Our former John (RPS in peace) raised sooome reservations in his Kathy Rain review, which I won’t get into right now because it might colour your expectations and, y’know, it is free so what’s the risk?

“But I had a splendid time with Kathy Rain, and thoroughly enjoyed a game where I couldn’t see where it might be heading,” John said. “Kathy proves a complex and interesting character, and, well, I thoroughly enjoyed playing it. Which is the simplest recommendation of them all.”

Kathy Rain studio Clifftop Games recently collaborated with Faravid Interactive on Whispers Of A Machine, which John called “an incredibly clever adventure game doing lots of very subtle smart things!” There’s your further playing if you dig Kathy, then.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Kathy Rain

Drizzle or downpour?

26

Kathy Rain developer announces Whispers of a Machine

5

RPS Asks: What Was Your Favourite Game This Month?

92

Adventure Game Kathy Rain Released With Demo

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, Divine Confetti, unlocking hard mode

Sekiro 1.04 patch notes - what was introduced in the latest update

Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities - all the fatalities

Finish them!

Mortal Kombat 11 farming - farming hearts, koins, and soul fragments

Farm them!