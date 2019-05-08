Mordhau weapons guide - full weapon stats, how to use Mordhau's best weapons
Z-why-hander?
Mordhau’s armoury contains quite the selection of weapons with which you can carve, stab, slice, or dismember your way to victory. But if you’ve ever clicked on the “advanced” tab for any weapon in the armoury, you’ll see just how much is going on beneath the surface. Seriously, have you ever seen so many damage values for a single weapon? I sure hadn’t, which is what made writing this Mordhau weapons and stats guide so daunting.
Below I’ve done my very, very best to condense the massive amounts of information on every single weapon in Mordhau so that it’s easy to understand and identify the strengths and weaknesses of each one. I’ll walk you through each weapon in order of its point cost, with my own personal opinions on how to succeed with them. So if you want to know your Arming Swords from your Falchions, your Bardiches from your Halberds – well, you’re in the right place.
Mordhau weapons guide – stats, tips, opinions on every weapon
Right, I’ll waste no time because we’ve lots to cover; but I will say that if you’re looking for tips on the ins and outs of combat itself, then you’d be better off checking out our Mordhau melee combat guide (or indeed our Mordhau ranged combat or Mordhau horseback combat guides depending on your preference). Once you’ve done that, come on back here, because below you can find stats on every weapon currently in Mordhau, along with a few sentences from me on each one, comparing them to one another and showing you how to succeed with that specific weapon.
Because it doesn’t really make that much sense to categorise these weapons any other way, I’ve split all the Mordhau weapons based on their point cost, with a separate table for the archery and throwing weapons. Click on any of the links just below to skip to a particular section.
|1-3 cost weapons
|4-6 cost weapons
|7-11 cost weapons
|Ranged and Throwable weapons
A couple more things before we begin. First: I’ve tried to condense the below stats so as not to overwhelm you with data, but if you’re after the full list of stats as they appear in-game, simply click on each weapon’s name to open up a screenshot of that weapon’s full stats. Second: just to avoid any confusion, the weapon speed stats appear in the form of “X+Y” where X is the wind-up and Y is the release of the weapon’s attack.
Mordhau weapon stats (1-3 cost)
These weapons are the cheapest that money (or points) can buy, so of course you can’t expect them to be as lethal as a Zweihander or a Halberd. But they certainly have their place, either as a backup weapon or as a main if you’re putting all your points into armour and/or perks. Plus – some of these are actually rather formidable weapons. Shout out to the Falchion, Arming Sword, and Quarterstaff in particular. See for yourself below.
|Cleaver (One Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|35-100
|13-19
|30-140
|Body DMG
|28-60
|8-14
|15-40
|Leg DMG
|18-50
|3-9
|5-30
|Speed
|450+450ms
|500+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|45cm
|45cm
|N/A
|Details: Actually a very decent weapon, but only on strikes - the thrusts do next to nothing. Low reach and not as fast as you think, but great stamina drain and strike damage.
|Dagger (One Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|25-48
|40-66
|30-140
|Body DMG
|10-33
|25-51
|15-40
|Leg DMG
|5-23
|10-41
|5-30
|Speed
|400+400ms
|425+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|45cm
|45cm
|N/A
|Details: Better thrusts than strikes, but with both you can enjoy some extremely fast attacks, particularly during combos.
|Short Sword (One Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|33-60
|40-70
|30-140
|Body DMG
|18-45
|25-55
|15-40
|Leg DMG
|8-40
|10-50
|5-30
|Speed
|475+425ms
|475+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|60cm
|60cm
|N/A
|Details: Fairly consistent damage values and a better reach than either the Dagger or Cleaver, but slower attacks to compensate.
|Wooden Mallet (One Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|25-28
|20-26
|25-50
|Body DMG
|15-18
|10-16
|20-30
|Leg DMG
|5-13
|5-11
|10-20
|Speed
|450+450ms
|550+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|32cm
|32cm
|N/A
|Details: Clearly not meant for fighting, but can build at a rate of 10 HP per hit. If you win a fight with this, give yourself a pat on the back.
|Quarterstaff (Two Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|25-29
|25-29
|20-24
|25-29
|Body DMG
|20-24
|20-24
|15-19
|20-24
|Leg DMG
|10-14
|10-14
|5-9
|10-14
|Speed
|525+425ms
|550+350ms
|500+400ms
|525+350ms
|Length
|120cm
|120cm
|90cm
|90cm
|Details: Low damage but very fast and versatile, and a genuinely decent 1v1 weapon. Deceptive reach and quick attacks, made even quicker in alt-attack mode (albeit with reduced range and lower strike damage).
|Training Sword (Two Handed)
|Cost: 1
|Strike
|Thrust
|Head DMG
|8-11
|8-11
|Body DMG
|3-6
|3-6
|Leg DMG
|2-3
|2-3
|Speed
|550+525ms
|600+350ms
|Length
|105cm
|105cm
|Details: The lowest of the low, deliberately so. Useful for training and meme-ing. Will take 10-50 consecutive hits to kill a player.
|Arming Sword (One Handed)
|Cost: 2
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|30-75
|38-85
|40-150
|Body DMG
|25-60
|33-70
|25-50
|Leg DMG
|10-50
|13-60
|15-40
|Speed
|475+475ms
|500+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|75cm
|75cm
|N/A
|Details: An upgrade on the Short Sword, and a very nice backup weapon to run. Decent strike damage, and even better thrust damage. Nimble, forgiving, and decent reach for a low-cost weapon. Can tear apart unarmoured opponents.
|Axe (One Handed)
|Cost: 2
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|46-100
|15-21
|50-140
|Body DMG
|36-57
|10-16
|30-40
|Leg DMG
|20-47
|5-6
|20-30
|Speed
|500+475ms
|575+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|60cm
|60cm
|N/A
|Details: Much like its big brother axes, the one-handed Axe deals tonnes of strike damage but very low thrust damage. Still a powerful weapon for its price, but I'd pick the Arming Sword over the Axe for its versatility.
|Blacksmith Hammer (One Handed)
|Cost: 2
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|45-48
|35-38
|25-50
|Body DMG
|30-33
|20-23
|20-30
|Leg DMG
|20-28
|10-18
|10-20
|Speed
|475+450ms
|550+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|33cm
|33cm
|N/A
|Details: Another weapon meant for building rather than fighting. Builds at a rate of 20-30 HP per hit. Damage is actually not too bad so you can fight with it, but you'll be out-ranged very easily.
|Warhammer (One Handed)
|Cost: 2
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|50-53
|30-34
|70-100
|30-34
|Body DMG
|35-38
|20-24
|20-49
|20-24
|Leg DMG
|23-33
|10-19
|10-39
|10-19
|Speed
|500+475ms
|500+350ms
|500+475ms
|500+350ms
|Length
|60cm
|60cm
|60cm
|60cm
|Details: A mediocre weapon that will most likely take 3 hits to kill someone. One thing I do like is you can use the alt-mode, which does nothing for thrusts, but which gives you increased damage vs unarmoured and headshots, and (crucially) allows you to pass through opponents so you can perform better in a 1vX situation.
|Falchion (One Handed)
|Cost: 3
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|49-100
|35-70
|40-150
|Body DMG
|38-70
|25-55
|25-50
|Leg DMG
|18-60
|10-45
|15-40
|Speed
|525+500ms
|550+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|75cm
|75cm
|N/A
|Details: The Falchion is good enough to be a main weapon, not just a backup weapon. Versatile, decent reach for its price range, and great damage that can kill even a heavily armoured foe in 3 hits. Possibly my favourite 1-3 cost weapon, but the Arming Sword does the same thing nearly as well.
Mordhau weapon stats (4-6 cost)
Now we’re getting into the mid-range tier of weapons – not the most damaging and not the fastest, but possibly the most versatile, and certainly where some of my absolute favourite weapons reside – namely, the Estoc, Short Spear, Longsword, and Billhook. Many of these are truly excellent for their price, and allow you to spread your points equally between weapons, armour, and perks.
|Mace (One Handed)
|Cost: 4
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|60-63
|30-35
|55-75
|Body DMG
|50-53
|20-25
|40-50
|Leg DMG
|35-43
|10-20
|30-40
|Speed
|625+475ms
|500+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|60cm
|60cm
|N/A
|Details: Extremely consistent damage regardless of armour type. Strikes are twice as strong as thrusts. Rather slow, so drags work well with this weapon.
|Rapier (One Handed)
|Cost: 4
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|30-64
|45-100
|40-150
|Body DMG
|15-49
|30-60
|25-50
|Leg DMG
|5-44
|15-50
|15-40
|Speed
|450+475ms
|475+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|89cm
|89cm
|N/A
|Details: Stab, stab, stab. Extremely fast with high thrust damage. Just don't get caught up doing nothing but thrusts, you'll get punished via chambers and morphs.
|Short Spear (One Handed)
|Cost: 4
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|25-75
|45-100
|60-110
|Body DMG
|15-40
|35-65
|45-100
|Leg DMG
|5-35
|25-55
|30-80
|Speed
|550+500ms
|575+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|120cm
|120cm
|N/A
|Details: A cheap way to get some phenomenal range on your weapon. Very damaging thrusts, and particularly good vs light/no armour. Throws are encouraged, but be bloody sure you hit with it.
|Bastard Sword (One/Two Handed)
|Cost: 4
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|37-90
|44-85
|37-90
|44-85
|Body DMG
|27-75
|34-70
|27-75
|34-70
|Leg DMG
|17-60
|19-60
|17-60
|19-60
|Speed
|525+475ms
|550+325ms
|525+525ms
|550+350ms
|Length
|90cm
|90cm
|90cm
|90cm
|Details: A strong, reliable one-handed sword, will kill weakly armoured foes in 2 hits and heavily armoured foes in 3-4. Alt-attack is pretty useless, so stick with one-handed.
|Messer (One/Two Handed)
|Cost: 5
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|52-100
|30-60
|52-100
|30-60
|Body DMG
|40-70
|20-50
|40-70
|20-50
|Leg DMG
|34-60
|15-45
|34-60
|15-45
|Speed
|550+525ms
|575+350ms
|550+500ms
|575+325ms
|Length
|98cm
|98cm
|98cm
|98cm
|Details: Again, negligible difference between one- and two-handed, but still a strong weapon. Very similar to the Bastard Sword, but slightly slower and longer with slightly better strikes and worse thrusts.
|Billhook (Two Handed)
|Cost: 5
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|35-100
|43-100
|35-100
|43-100
|Body DMG
|25-65
|35-75
|25-65
|35-75
|Leg DMG
|25-65
|25-60
|25-65
|25-60
|Speed
|600+525ms
|625+350ms
|600+525ms
|625+350ms
|Length
|130cm
|130cm
|130cm
|130cm
|Details: Fascinating two-handed weapon. Slow but long-ranged and strong at thrusts and strikes. Has the unique ability to pull hit enemies closer and/or disarm them. With normal attack mode, only strikes can do this. In alt-attack mode, only thrusts can do this. Amazing vs horseback enemies.
|Longsword (Two Handed)
|Cost: 5
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|42-100
|43-80
|60-74
|40-44
|Body DMG
|34-72
|34-65
|40-44
|25-29
|Leg DMG
|19-62
|24-55
|30-39
|15-24
|Speed
|550+525ms
|600+350ms
|575+525ms
|550+350ms
|Length
|105cm
|105cm
|60cm
|60cm
|Details: For its price, an excellent and versatile weapon. Favours strikes, but strong thrusts also. Alt-attack gives you a mordhau grip so you can deal high damage to heavy armour with your strikes (but not your thrusts). Be aware that this dramatically decreases your range.
|War Axe (Two Handed)
|Cost: 5
|Strike
|Thrust
|Head DMG
|70-130
|20-23
|Body DMG
|55-100
|10-13
|Leg DMG
|45-80
|5-13
|Speed
|625+500ms
|575+350ms
|Length
|65cm
|65cm
|Details: A curious axe with the strikes of a Zweihander but the thrusts of a wet towel. Slow but hard-hitting and high stamina drain. Don't be tempted to only strike, because you'll become predictable and easy to counter.
|Battle Axe (Two Handed)
|Cost: 6
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|60-100
|20-23
|60-100
|20-23
|Body DMG
|45-75
|10-13
|45-75
|10-13
|Leg DMG
|30-65
|5-13
|30-65
|5-13
|Speed
|625+500ms
|550+350ms
|525+500ms
|550+350ms
|Length
|90cm
|90cm
|70cm
|70cm
|Details: Much like a War Axe, but trades a bit of strike damage for a greater range and an alt-attack that reduces range in order to land your strikes 0.1s quicker.
|Estoc (Two Handed)
|Cost: 6
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|30-60
|51-100
|60-74
|40-44
|Body DMG
|20-45
|36-70
|40-44
|25-29
|Leg DMG
|10-40
|21-60
|30-39
|15-24
|Speed
|525+525ms
|600+375ms
|600+525ms
|575+350ms
|Length
|120cm
|120cm
|68cm
|68cm
|Details: My favourite weapon for a time. Great range and decent damage. For lightly armoured foes, use thrusts. For heavily armoured foes, flip your sword around and use strikes. Very versatile, and great for both drags and accels.
Mordhau weapon stats (7-11 cost)
Oh, you lot. All you care about is damage. Well, to be fair, damage is pretty dang important, particularly in large team fights. And the 7-11 price range is home to a very diverse array of deadly implements – but here more than anywhere else you need to learn the strengths and weaknesses of your weapon. Because if you’ve chosen one of these, chances are you’re relying on your weapon rather than armour or perks to get you out of trouble.
Favourites out of this category? Probably the Spear above all else, because that range is just stupidly good. Shout out also to the Zweihander, Bardiche, Executioner’s Sword… You know what? You can take any of these and you’ll slaughter everyone if you practice enough. Just learn the weapon, and enjoy.
|Executioner's Sword (Two Handed)
|Cost: 7
|Strike
|Thrust
|Head DMG
|70-120
|25-50
|Body DMG
|50-100
|15-35
|Leg DMG
|35-100
|10-25
|Speed
|650+500ms
|625+350ms
|Length
|110cm
|110cm
|Details: Very popular and powerful weapon with phenomenal striking damage. Really ought to cost more to use. Use its low speed to your advantage by dragging your attack.
|Greatsword (Two Handed)
|Cost: 7
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|50-100
|48-100
|45-75
|49-100
|Body DMG
|38-75
|35-70
|30-60
|40-75
|Leg DMG
|34-65
|25-60
|20-55
|25-65
|Speed
|575+525ms
|650+350ms
|575+525ms
|600+350ms
|Length
|120cm
|120cm
|90cm
|90cm
|Details: Another strong sword with very balanced strike and thrust damage, will often killl in two hits. Not much reason to use its alt mode as it shortens the reach without providing any substantial benefits such as speed or damage.
|Maul (Two Handed)
|Cost: 7
|Strike
|Thrust
|Throw
|Head DMG
|100
|45-49
|65-115
|Body DMG
|75-85
|35-40
|50-65
|Leg DMG
|60-75
|25-35
|20-35
|Speed
|725+475ms
|650+350ms
|N/A
|Length
|60cm
|60cm
|N/A
|Details: The quintessential head-crusher. While its throw is not great (too short and not enough damage), it deals tonnes of damage and drains tonnes of stamina. Aim for the head, and drag your strikes.
|Pole Axe (Two Handed)
|Cost: 7
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|49-100
|50-100
|60-100
|50-100
|Body DMG
|34-70
|35-75
|45-49
|35-75
|Leg DMG
|24-65
|20-65
|35-44
|20-65
|Speed
|600+500ms
|625+350ms
|625+525ms
|600+350ms
|Length
|105cm
|105cm
|90cm
|90cm
|Details: Comparable to the Greatsword in damage, speed, and reach. Slightly more forgiving in my experience. Use alt-attack to deal slightly more damage to heavy armour.
|Bardiche (Two Handed)
|Cost: 8
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|60-115
|35-55
|70-140
|35-55
|Body DMG
|40-100
|20-40
|40-100
|20-40
|Leg DMG
|25-90
|15-35
|25-90
|15-35
|Speed
|625+500ms
|575+350ms
|675+475ms
|625+350ms
|Length
|105cm
|105cm
|140cm
|140cm
|Details: Much like a Pole Axe, but whereas Pole Axe has balanced damage between strikes and thrusts, with the Bardiche you do much more damage with strikes. Alt-attack gives you a far greater reach.
|Eveningstar (Two Handed)
|Cost: 8
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|70-102
|50-60
|66-100
|49-100
|Body DMG
|55-62
|35-45
|51-60
|50-65
|Leg DMG
|40-57
|25-40
|36-50
|30-45
|Speed
|675+475ms
|625+350ms
|650+450ms
|675+350ms
|Length
|90cm
|90cm
|60cm
|60cm
|Details: A more forgiving, less damaging Maul. Less likely to kill in one hit, but more likely to kill in two due to its very consistent body damage. But personally would pick the Maul over the Eveningstar every time.
|Spear (Two Handed)
|Cost: 10
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|27.5-45
|45-100
|35-75
|50-100
|Body DMG
|12.5-30
|35-75
|20-60
|35-70
|Leg DMG
|7.5-30
|20-70
|10-55
|20-65
|Speed
|625+500ms
|650+350ms
|575+450ms
|575+350ms
|Length
|180cm
|180cm
|135cm
|135cm
|Details: A phenomenal weapon. Tremendous reach, strong thrust damage, low strike damage. Peerless on horseback. Switch to alt-attack mid-fight to surprise your opponent with faster attacks.
|Zweihander (Two Handed)
|Cost: 10
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|55-115
|55-100
|48-100
|55-100
|Body DMG
|40-100
|40-75
|33-60
|40-75
|Leg DMG
|34-70
|30-65
|18-50
|30-65
|Speed
|650+525ms
|650+350ms
|600+525ms
|625+350ms
|Length
|135cm
|135cm
|105cm
|105cm
|Details: Probably the two-handed sword I see used most often. Like a Greatsword, but greater. Slow windup, enormous damage.
|Halberd (Two Handed)
|Cost: 11
|Strike
|Thrust
|Alt Strike
|Alt Thrust
|Head DMG
|52-115
|55-100
|67-160
|55-100
|Body DMG
|37-100
|40-70
|37-100
|40-70
|Leg DMG
|27-85
|25-65
|22-95
|25-65
|Speed
|625+500ms
|650+350ms
|675+500ms
|650+350ms
|Length
|135cm
|135cm
|165cm
|165cm
|Details: The Halberd is to the Pole Axe what the Zweihander is to the Greatsword. Stupidly slow, but incredible damage and a very long reach, especially in alt-attack mode.
Mordhau ranged weapon stats (archery and throwables)
And finally we get to the bows and throwing weapons (and by throwing weapons I mean the weapons where all you can do is throw, rather than the various melee weapons which can also be thrown, such as the Dagger or the Maul). The throwables are fairly easy to understand and not too much differentiates them, but the bows are far more intricate and, as with ranged combat in general, you’ll need to put some serious time and thought into how you approach your use of these destructive tools.
|Crossbow
|Cost: 7
|Shot
|Head DMG
|58-110
|Body DMG
|38-60
|Leg DMG
|29-50
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|300/2300ms
|Max Ammo
|12
|Details: The fastest firing bow with the fastest-moving projectiles, and the only bow that allows you to aim indefinitely - but a long time between shots, and no "sweet spot" so you'll always have to contend with aim drift.
|Recurve Bow
|Cost: 7
|Shot
|Head DMG
|40-100
|Body DMG
|20-50
|Leg DMG
|15-40
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|750/800ms
|Max Ammo
|24
|Details: The most forgiving bow, with faster reloads and less pronounced sway than the others and less "bullet drop", but not as much damage.
|Longbow
|Cost: 11
|Shot
|Head DMG
|50-100
|Body DMG
|34-70
|Leg DMG
|25-50
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|1200/1000ms
|Max Ammo
|16
|Details: Extremely costly, slow-firing, and difficult to use properly. But the Longbow deals excellent damage over any range, and is therefore the most popular bow in Mordhau.
|Throwing Axe
|Cost: 2
|Throw
|Head DMG
|43-100
|Body DMG
|35-60
|Leg DMG
|15-40
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|600/400ms
|Max Ammo
|2
|Details: The best throwable impact weapon to use against highly armoured opponents. Great damage, but you can only hold 2 per slot.
|Throwing Knife
|Cost: 2
|Throw
|Head DMG
|30-95
|Body DMG
|15-55
|Leg DMG
|5-40
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|400/400ms
|Max Ammo
|4
|Details: Nearly as damaging as the Thowing Axe against lightly armoured opponents, but much worse against heavy armour. To compensate, they're faster to "draw", and you can hold twice as many.
|Rock
|Cost: 2
|Throw
|Head DMG
|30-43
|Body DMG
|15-23
|Leg DMG
|5-13
|Speed
(Draw/Reload)
|600/400ms
|Max Ammo
|5
|Details: More for fun and games, because apart from the fact that you can carry 5 per slot, the damage is nothing like as good as the Throwing Knife or Throwing Axe.
And that’s more or less everything, I think. Let me know if there’s anything I’ve missed or misread down in the comments, but hopefully this should have given you a decent grasp of every weapon in Mordhau and how to use them to the very best of their – and your – abilities. And do check out our other guides if you have the time!
