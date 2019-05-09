Fortnite week 1 challenges - Season 9 battle pass, Fortnite challenges tips

Welcome to the future of Fortnite. Season 9 sees the dawn of a new era, with many changes being made to the map after the volcano erupted in Season 8. As such, there will be a plethora of new challenges, including the brand new scavenger hunts known as “Fortbytes”, required to unlock a hidden secret.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is. There’s still a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress. For some beginner’s tips, make sure you go to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to know to get started.

Fortnite week 1 challenges guide (Season 9)

Our guide will have all of Fortnite Season 9’s challenges, what you get in the Battle Pass for the new season, as well as an archive of the previous seasons and limited time challenges – beginning with the start of Season 7.

Fortnite Season 9

Leaping from the Battle Bus in Season 9 will show some rather unfamiliar sights. We already know that Tilted Towers and Retail Row were obliterated by the volcano towards the end of Season 8, but from the trailer, it seems that it erupted once more and caused a lot more damage. It’s been built up a bit with Neo Tilted and Mega Mall replacing the two areas, but what this means for the map overall is therefore uncertain at this point, but stay tuned to our Fortnite locations guide as we will be updating it with all the Season 9 locations.

The setting on the other hand is more clear – a future that’s a weird mix of Blade Runner and Sunset Overdrive. That means there’s a lot of neon colours, devices for zipping across the map, such as air vents and “Slipstreams”, and a new shotgun variant. You can get the full lowdown on what Season 9 has to offer in our Fortnite Season 9 guide.

Remember that as of the previous season, you can get the help of your friends to complete challenges. All you need to do is go into the challenge page, click onto the challenge you’d like assistance with, and click the “Party Assist” button. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling with some of the combat challenges and you’re playing alongside more experienced players. Here are the currently available challenges in Season 9:

Fortnite week 1 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted (Staged Challenge) COMING SOON Stage 1: Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted

Stage 2: Ride the Slip Stream around Mega Mall Free Visit all Sky Platforms COMING SOON 7 Free Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Shadow Bomb N/A 200 Free Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches N/A 5 Battle Pass Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake N/A 7 Battle Pass Scoped Weapon Eliminations N/A 3 Battle Pass Deal damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above N/A Stage 1: Deal 300 damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above

Stage 2: Deal 200 damage to opponents from at least 4 stories above

Stage 3: Deal 100 damage to opponents from at least 6 stories above Battle Pass

Fortnite Fortbyte challenges



Fortnite challenges tips

A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. Here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.

Season 9 introduces a new type of challenge called “Fortbytes”, which require you to use clues to find all 100 hidden collectables throughout the map. A guide will be coming for how to find all the Fortbytes, so stay tuned.

Season 8 introduced “Party Assist”. Before a match, select a daily or weekly challenge for you to be able to complete it.

For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.

In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.

Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.

What you get with the Season 9 Battle Pass

You should probably know a bit more about the Battle Pass itself. Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. If you were lucky to complete enough of the challenges in the Overtime challenge set, you got this season for free, but the Battle Pass for each season is usually priced at 950 V-Bucks. This now means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.

When you purchase the Season 9 Battle Pass, you’ll unlock two skins – Sentinel and Rox. Both of these are “progressive outfits”, meaning that you can unlock more styles for them as you gain experience. This Season you’ll also be able to buy a “Battle Bundle”, which unlocks 25 tiers automatically. This will cost you 2800 V-Bucks and automatically nets you:

Bunker Jonesy outfit

Sentinel wrap

Ripe Rippers Harvesting Tool

Turbo Spin Glider

Ripe Wrap

300 V-Bucks

1 Music Track

70% Bonus Season match XP

20% Bonus Season friend match XP

and more.

You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want. The exception to this are the style challenges which stay unlocked and able to be completed after the season finishes.

However, some of you are probably wanting to know how to spend the least amount of money on Fortnite. If you’d like one tip, try not to spend V-Bucks if you want to maximise your investment. It’s entirely possible to save up V-Bucks as you progress through the ranks until you can afford the next season.

What were the previous Challenges?

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.

What were the previous Challenges?

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.