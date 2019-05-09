Yakuza Kiwami 2 brings more mobster melodrama to PC today

Guess who just got back today? Them wild-eyed dads that’d been away. Haven’t changed, had much to say, but man I still think them cats are crazy. My dads are back in town, you see, now that Yakuza Kiwami 2 is out on PC. Mobster-with-a-heart-of-gold Kazuma Kiryu will once again roam around Tokyo and Osaka in this brawler-RPG sequel, becoming a father figure to total strangers, wrestling thugs, eating dinners, getting tangled in crimes, singing karaoke, playing arcade games, and battling a tiger in hand-to-paw combat. What a joy Yakuza is. I love my wrestledads.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2, redone in modern fancy-o-vision with extra bits and tweaks. It sees Kiryu dragged back into organised crime yet again to settle more crime and defend the honour of his crimepals and all that. More importantly, he’ll pause along the way to help out oh so many children and troubled weirdos.

I adore Yakuza’s melodrama. It takes everything intensely seriously whether it’s daffy sidequests about helping struggling musicians form a band or full-on murder.

Our other gamedad, Goro Majima, gets his own mode in Kiwami 2. It’s more a wee DLC-feelin’ sorta doodad than a full campaign, mind, focusing on the kinda-boring gang-building battles. But hey, I’ll take time with my dad where I can get it.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is out now on Steam for £25/€30/$30. Our fightson Brendy is currently biffing through Kiwami 2, and will endeavour to tell us wot he thinks soon. Beyond the obvious “I love my two wrestledads.”

Kiwami 2 is the latest game released in the series, though here on PC we’re still waiting (and hoping) for the series-concluding Yakuza 6, which hit PlayStations between Kiwami 1 & 2. Sega are working on remasters (not remakes) of 3, 4, and 5 for PlayStations, at least. With no indication of whether they’ll hit PC, let alone when, I hope we don’t have to wait forever for 6. If you thought Yakuza was already about dads, mate, you’ve seen nothing until you’ve walked through town with a crying baby in one arm, tilting and rocking your controller to cheer it.