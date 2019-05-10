Best PC gaming deals of the week - 10th May 2019

Spring has truly sprung for your deals herald this week, because man alive there are so many of them! There are deals everywhere you look, sprouting up like weeds, forcing themselves up through the cracks in the tarmac and strangling all the non-deal plants until they, too, submit and become one with the deals. So whether you’re looking for the biggest discount ever seen off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or a cheap new graphics card, your deals herald will provide. Now hold onto your deals hats, because we’ve got a lot to get through today.

Game deals

Until 4pm today (BST), Fanatical are lopping a whopping 63% off the giant lady biceps of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, putting it at their lowest price ever for those looking to get on the stabby stabby action in both the UK and (finally) the US. There are more big worldwide Ubi deals to be found this weekend, too, including 77% off Far Cry 5, and (on Sunday) 61% off Rainbow Six Siege.

That’s not all, either, as there’s also 54% off Far Cry New Dawn, 72% off the gold edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins, 80% off the Apex edition of Far Cry Primal and 80% off South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

And if all that wasn’t enough, Fanatical are also offering 20% off the freshly-released Yakuza Kiwami 2, a complete Kingdom Come Deliverance bundle for 50% off, as well as 17% off Rage 2 pre-orders, which is out on Tuesday, and 18% off Total War: Three Kingdoms, which marches out onto PC at the end of the month.

If you prefer the shooty shooty to the stabby stabby, then GamesPlanet have blasted 80% off Borderlands 2’s Game of the Year Edition, as well as 71% off the Borderlands: Handsome Collection.

Plus, there’s 75% off XCOM 2 this weekend, as well as a tasty 32% off the deluxe edition of Resident Evil 2’s recent remake, 56% off Snake Pass, 50% off Mega Man 11, plus 62% off ARK: Survival Evolved.

Humble, meanwhile, appear to having a sale for every publisher on the planet right now. A lot of the 2K deals are actually better on GamesPlanet, all told, but if you’ve been thinking about sinking your teeth into Vampyr, Seasons After Fall, The Surge, or any other Focus Home Interactive-published game, then you’ll find discounts galore over on their Focus deals homepage. There are also tonnes of Paradox deals going on, too, including Cities Skylines, Pillars of Eternity, Surviving Mars, Shadowrun and Stellaris expansions, just in case you simply can’t get enough of Stellaris’ free weekend going on right now.

That’s in addition to their massive Square Enix sale, where the likes of Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Just Cause, Life is Strange, Thief and many others are all going cheap (although sadly no Final Fantasy, for anyone itching for a bit of Final Fantasy VII nostalgia), and their Dirt, Grid and Overlord deals happening over in their Codemasters sale. And if all that wasn’t good enough, there’s also a decent-sized Microsoft sale happening as well, where you’ll find a lot of 75% off stickers slapped on Fable, Age of Empires and Quantum Break to name just a few.

And if you’re not all dealed out by now, you may be interested to know that Green Man Gaming are currently offering 10% off Forager, 15% off Rise of Industry, and 14% off the upcoming A Plague Tale: Innocence.

UK deals:

Whew, well, I don’t know about you, but I feel like I need a bit of a lie down after all that. I will carry on, though, because dropping the ball now would be neglecting my sworn duty as your trusted deals herald. And so we come yet again to the old hardware section, where AMD are up to their usual tricks with some jumbo discounts on their most excellent RX 580 graphics cards. Yep, it’s the old PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB again, which can still be had for a very agreeable £168. It comes with two free games, too (The Division 2 and World War Z) as part of AMD’s 50th birthday celebration bundle, making it even better value for money than it was a couple of weeks ago.

Over at Overclockers UK, meanwhile, you can get up to 40% off a bunch of Steelseries products, including our best gaming headset champion, the Steelseries Arctis 7, which is down to £125 from £160, plus a tenner off one of our best gaming mouse recommendations, the Steelseries Rival 310, which is now £45.

Amazon are also doing a Corsair peripheral bundle for £100 at the moment, which includes their K55 RGB membrane keyboard, Harpoon RGB mouse (although not the new Harpoon RGB Wireless mouse, unfortunately), HS50 gaming headset and their MM100 medium cloth mouse mat. Admittedly, I haven’t tested the keyboard or headset myself yet, but I’m a big fan of Corsair’s newer HS70 headset, as well as the aforementioned Harpoon RGB Wireless, which takes the same basic shape as the regular Harpoon available in the bundle, so I’m pretty confident they’ll serve you just as well as the ones I’ve had in for review.

US deals:

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on one of the new Nvidia RTX cards, you can currently get $20 off Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2070 Amp Extreme edition with the promo code VGASAV22H, taking this $530 graphics card down to $510. Alternatively, you can get $50 off the even more powerful Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Amp card with the promo code VGASAV22F, bringing this normally $790 card down to a slightly more palatable $740.

For those who’d rather have that kind of graphics power on the go, however, you can currently get another $100 off Asus’ ROG Zephyrus S GX531 laptop with the promo code 57XRM23A – and that’s in addition to the $300 that’s already been sliced off its price of $3000, taking it down to a still-hefty-but-much-more-tempting $2600. I had plenty of nice things to say about this ultra-thin laptop when I had it in for review (see my Asus ROG Zephyrus S review for more details), and this particular model comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6in, 144Hz, 1920×1080, IPS display.

If that’s way too out of your price range, then this Alienware 15 laptop may be just the ticket. There aren’t any promo codes you can use with it, but it does already have $630 shaved off its original price, taking it down to just $1069. This gets you an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics chip, plus 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo and a 15.6in 1920×1080 Nvidia G-Sync display.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!