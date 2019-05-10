Euro Truck Simulator 2 heads through Transylvania to the Black Sea next

Give it another couple years, and Euro Truck Simulator 2 and its American cousin will have mapped most of the roads of the world. Next on SCS Software’s checklist is the Road To The Black Sea expansion, adding the route to Turkey via Romania and Bulgaria to Euro Truck Sim 2. While a night-time trip through the Carpathian mountains and an overnight stop in Transylvania may sound thrilling, those dwindling profit margins prove that the world is the only vampire that counts. The new roads will be open later this year, and you can take a peek at the scenery in the trailer below.

There’s a lot of environmental variety to this new route, which appears to span much of Romania (including cities such as Bucharest), Bulgaria, and down through Trakya (aka Thrace) all the way to Istanbul. Dense forest roads and mountain paths, all the way down to old rural country lanes through fields, and of course the ever-changing architecture. It’s the next best thing to a massive pan-European road trip, although without the joys of sampling the food along the way. Still, might have a chance to stop off at Sofia on the way through Bulgaria, and buzz the Ubisoft offices there.

I’m curious if the next expansion after this (and there is undoubtedly going to be one – it’s more inevitable than the heat-death of the universe) is going to continue this route and take us all the way through Turkey and into the middle-east. Exploring the rest of Greece would be interesting too – again, a great place to look at, but I can’t help but want to go there for the food. Of course, anything that SCS themselves don’t make, their madly industrious mod scene will.

There’s no hard release date for Road To The Black Sea, but it should be out this year, and likely priced at £13.49/€17.99/$17.99, same as the past few map expansions for Euro Truck Simulator 2. You can find the expansion on Steam here.