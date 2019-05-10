Fortnite Fortbyte locations - how to unlock Fortbyte panels

Fortnite’s new Fortbytes are individual challenges that unlock every few days, and require some specific conditions to unlock. Most are Battle Pass tier, match ranking, or experience-driven, but others may require you to actually go out into the world, dressed as a robot chicken, to find a chip on an island. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.

Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is.

Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide

This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.

Fortbyte #24 – Fatal Fields location

You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.

Fortbyte #36 – Frozen Island location

For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.

Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list

Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed above, but also the challenges that rely on completing challenges or gaining experience. It’s advisable to use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.

Fortbyte Challenge Number Fortbyte Challenge Description Is it currently doable? 1 175,000 xp Yes 2 UNKNOWN No 3 UNKNOWN No 4 UNKNOWN No 5 UNKNOWN No 6 UNKNOWN No 7 UNKNOWN No 8 UNKNOWN No 9 UNKNOWN No 10 60,000 xp Yes 11 UNKNOWN No 12 UNKNOWN No 13 Loading Screen #2 No 14 UNKNOWN No 15 UNKNOWN No 16 UNKNOWN No 17 UNKNOWN No 18 UNKNOWN No 19 UNKNOWN No 20 UNKNOWN No 21 UNKNOWN No 22 UNKNOWN No 23 UNKNOWN No 24 Hidden in Fatal Fields Yes 25 UNKNOWN No 26 UNKNOWN No 27 UNKNOWN No 28 UNKNOWN No 29 UNKNOWN No 30 UNKNOWN No 31 UNKNOWN No 32 UNKNOWN No 33 UNKNOWN No 34 UNKNOWN No 35 225,000 xp Yes 36 Sentinel skin on frozen island yes 37 UNKNOWN No 38 UNKNOWN No 39 Complete 6 challenges from Week 2 No 40 UNKNOWN No 41 UNKNOWN No 42 UNKNOWN No 43 UNKNOWN No 44 Battle Pass Tier 20 Yes 45 Battle Pass Tier 100 Yes 46 UNKNOWN No 47 UNKNOWN No 48 UNKNOWN No 49 UNKNOWN No 50 UNKNOWN No 51 UNKNOWN No 52 UNKNOWN No 53 UNKNOWN No 54 UNKNOWN No 55 UNKNOWN No 56 UNKNOWN No 57 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times. Yes 58 UNKNOWN No 59 UNKNOWN No 60 UNKNOWN No 61 UNKNOWN No 62 UNKNOWN No 63 UNKNOWN No 64 UNKNOWN No 65 UNKNOWN No 66 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times. Yes 67 UNKNOWN No 68 UNKNOWN No 69 UNKNOWN No 70 UNKNOWN No 71 Complete 6 challenges from Week 1 Yes 72 UNKNOWN No 73 UNKNOWN No 74 UNKNOWN No 75 UNKNOWN No 76 UNKNOWN No 77 UNKNOWN No 78 UNKNOWN No 79 UNKNOWN No 80 UNKNOWN No 81 UNKNOWN No 82 UNKNOWN No 83 UNKNOWN No 84 Battle Pass Tier 60 Yes 85 30,000 xp Yes 86 UNKNOWN No 87 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times. Yes 88 UNKNOWN No 89 UNKNOWN No 90 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times. Yes 91 UNKNOWN No 92 UNKNOWN No 93 UNKNOWN No 94 UNKNOWN No 95 UNKNOWN No 96 Battle Pass Tier 80 Yes 97 UNKNOWN No 98 UNKNOWN No 99 125,000 xp Yes 100 UNKNOWN No

