Fortnite Fortbyte locations - how to unlock Fortbyte panels

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th May 2019 / 4:53PM

Featured post The Fortbytes challenge panels in Fortnite. None of the panels in the screenshot have been unlocked.

Fortnite’s new Fortbytes are individual challenges that unlock every few days, and require some specific conditions to unlock. Most are Battle Pass tier, match ranking, or experience-driven, but others may require you to actually go out into the world, dressed as a robot chicken, to find a chip on an island. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.

Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is. There’s still a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress. For some beginner’s tips, make sure you go to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to know to get started. Alternatively, you can head back to our Fortnite week 1 challenges guide for an overview of all the weekly challenges for this Season in Fortnite.

Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide

This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.

Inside the art room of the big house in Fatal Fields, there is a Fortbyte next to the easel.

Fortbyte #24 – Fatal Fields location

You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.

Dressed in the Sentinel skin, the furthest of the two frozen islands to the south-west of the map that has ziplines going to and from it, contains the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte #36 – Frozen Island location

For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.

The Fortbytes screen with a few of the panels unlocked.

Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list

Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed above, but also the challenges that rely on completing challenges or gaining experience. It’s advisable to use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.

Fortbyte Challenge NumberFortbyte Challenge DescriptionIs it currently doable?
1175,000 xpYes
2UNKNOWNNo
3UNKNOWNNo
4UNKNOWNNo
5UNKNOWNNo
6UNKNOWNNo
7UNKNOWNNo
8UNKNOWNNo
9UNKNOWNNo
1060,000 xpYes
11UNKNOWNNo
12UNKNOWNNo
13Loading Screen #2No
14UNKNOWNNo
15UNKNOWNNo
16UNKNOWNNo
17UNKNOWNNo
18UNKNOWNNo
19UNKNOWNNo
20UNKNOWNNo
21UNKNOWNNo
22UNKNOWNNo
23UNKNOWNNo
24Hidden in Fatal FieldsYes
25UNKNOWNNo
26UNKNOWNNo
27UNKNOWNNo
28UNKNOWNNo
29UNKNOWNNo
30UNKNOWNNo
31UNKNOWNNo
32UNKNOWNNo
33UNKNOWNNo
34UNKNOWNNo
35225,000 xpYes
36Sentinel skin on frozen islandyes
37UNKNOWNNo
38UNKNOWNNo
39Complete 6 challenges from Week 2No
40UNKNOWNNo
41UNKNOWNNo
42UNKNOWNNo
43UNKNOWNNo
44Battle Pass Tier 20Yes
45Battle Pass Tier 100Yes
46UNKNOWNNo
47UNKNOWNNo
48UNKNOWNNo
49UNKNOWNNo
50UNKNOWNNo
51UNKNOWNNo
52UNKNOWNNo
53UNKNOWNNo
54UNKNOWNNo
55UNKNOWNNo
56UNKNOWNNo
57Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times.Yes
58UNKNOWNNo
59UNKNOWNNo
60UNKNOWNNo
61UNKNOWNNo
62UNKNOWNNo
63UNKNOWNNo
64UNKNOWNNo
65UNKNOWNNo
66Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times.Yes
67UNKNOWNNo
68UNKNOWNNo
69UNKNOWNNo
70UNKNOWNNo
71Complete 6 challenges from Week 1Yes
72UNKNOWNNo
73UNKNOWNNo
74UNKNOWNNo
75UNKNOWNNo
76UNKNOWNNo
77UNKNOWNNo
78UNKNOWNNo
79UNKNOWNNo
80UNKNOWNNo
81UNKNOWNNo
82UNKNOWNNo
83UNKNOWNNo
84Battle Pass Tier 60Yes
8530,000 xpYes
86UNKNOWNNo
87Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times.Yes
88UNKNOWNNo
89UNKNOWNNo
90Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times.Yes
91UNKNOWNNo
92UNKNOWNNo
93UNKNOWNNo
94UNKNOWNNo
95UNKNOWNNo
96Battle Pass Tier 80Yes
97UNKNOWNNo
98UNKNOWNNo
99125,000 xpYes
100UNKNOWNNo

This concludes our Fortbyte challenges guide, but we’ll be updating this page as more Fortbytes are unlocked. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.

