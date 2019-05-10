Fortnite Fortbyte locations - how to unlock Fortbyte panels
Fortnite’s new Fortbytes are individual challenges that unlock every few days, and require some specific conditions to unlock. Most are Battle Pass tier, match ranking, or experience-driven, but others may require you to actually go out into the world, dressed as a robot chicken, to find a chip on an island. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.
Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.
Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide
This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.
Fortbyte #24 – Fatal Fields location
You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.
Fortbyte #36 – Frozen Island location
For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.
Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list
Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed above, but also the challenges that rely on completing challenges or gaining experience. It’s advisable to use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.
|Fortbyte Challenge Number
|Fortbyte Challenge Description
|Is it currently doable?
|1
|175,000 xp
|Yes
|2
|UNKNOWN
|No
|3
|UNKNOWN
|No
|4
|UNKNOWN
|No
|5
|UNKNOWN
|No
|6
|UNKNOWN
|No
|7
|UNKNOWN
|No
|8
|UNKNOWN
|No
|9
|UNKNOWN
|No
|10
|60,000 xp
|Yes
|11
|UNKNOWN
|No
|12
|UNKNOWN
|No
|13
|Loading Screen #2
|No
|14
|UNKNOWN
|No
|15
|UNKNOWN
|No
|16
|UNKNOWN
|No
|17
|UNKNOWN
|No
|18
|UNKNOWN
|No
|19
|UNKNOWN
|No
|20
|UNKNOWN
|No
|21
|UNKNOWN
|No
|22
|UNKNOWN
|No
|23
|UNKNOWN
|No
|24
|Hidden in Fatal Fields
|Yes
|25
|UNKNOWN
|No
|26
|UNKNOWN
|No
|27
|UNKNOWN
|No
|28
|UNKNOWN
|No
|29
|UNKNOWN
|No
|30
|UNKNOWN
|No
|31
|UNKNOWN
|No
|32
|UNKNOWN
|No
|33
|UNKNOWN
|No
|34
|UNKNOWN
|No
|35
|225,000 xp
|Yes
|36
|Sentinel skin on frozen island
|yes
|37
|UNKNOWN
|No
|38
|UNKNOWN
|No
|39
|Complete 6 challenges from Week 2
|No
|40
|UNKNOWN
|No
|41
|UNKNOWN
|No
|42
|UNKNOWN
|No
|43
|UNKNOWN
|No
|44
|Battle Pass Tier 20
|Yes
|45
|Battle Pass Tier 100
|Yes
|46
|UNKNOWN
|No
|47
|UNKNOWN
|No
|48
|UNKNOWN
|No
|49
|UNKNOWN
|No
|50
|UNKNOWN
|No
|51
|UNKNOWN
|No
|52
|UNKNOWN
|No
|53
|UNKNOWN
|No
|54
|UNKNOWN
|No
|55
|UNKNOWN
|No
|56
|UNKNOWN
|No
|57
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times.
|Yes
|58
|UNKNOWN
|No
|59
|UNKNOWN
|No
|60
|UNKNOWN
|No
|61
|UNKNOWN
|No
|62
|UNKNOWN
|No
|63
|UNKNOWN
|No
|64
|UNKNOWN
|No
|65
|UNKNOWN
|No
|66
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times.
|Yes
|67
|UNKNOWN
|No
|68
|UNKNOWN
|No
|69
|UNKNOWN
|No
|70
|UNKNOWN
|No
|71
|Complete 6 challenges from Week 1
|Yes
|72
|UNKNOWN
|No
|73
|UNKNOWN
|No
|74
|UNKNOWN
|No
|75
|UNKNOWN
|No
|76
|UNKNOWN
|No
|77
|UNKNOWN
|No
|78
|UNKNOWN
|No
|79
|UNKNOWN
|No
|80
|UNKNOWN
|No
|81
|UNKNOWN
|No
|82
|UNKNOWN
|No
|83
|UNKNOWN
|No
|84
|Battle Pass Tier 60
|Yes
|85
|30,000 xp
|Yes
|86
|UNKNOWN
|No
|87
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times.
|Yes
|88
|UNKNOWN
|No
|89
|UNKNOWN
|No
|90
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times.
|Yes
|91
|UNKNOWN
|No
|92
|UNKNOWN
|No
|93
|UNKNOWN
|No
|94
|UNKNOWN
|No
|95
|UNKNOWN
|No
|96
|Battle Pass Tier 80
|Yes
|97
|UNKNOWN
|No
|98
|UNKNOWN
|No
|99
|125,000 xp
|Yes
|100
|UNKNOWN
|No
