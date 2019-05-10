The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite Season 9 challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy?

You spin me right round

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th May 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post Oh god, this level...

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is one of many cases where I’ve seen the internet lose their collective marbles. From the review that compared it to Dark Souls, to the complaints about the High Road, this much-anticipated re-imagining of the original Crash Bandicoot games became less of a celebration of what came before, and more of a battleground where people would rant about those two subjects ad nauseam.

And yet I don’t see that. Yes, I died more times than I could count in the High Road and Road to Nowhere levels, but then I played the sequel, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back. That was always the far better game anyway. It introduced us to the polar bears, and everyone loves polar bears. Then I played Crash Bandicoot: Warped which had levels set in the Jurassic era, and Medieval fantasy castles with mischievous goats and wizards. It had Coco’s tiger friend who (while not as cute as the polar bear) was a highlight.

I couldn’t even describe the majority of the first Crash Bandicoot’s boss fights. They were utterly forgettable until the face off against Dr Neo Cortex. They got better in the games that followed. The sheer spectacle of the Tiny Tiger fight in Crash Bandicoot: Warped, set in a Colosseum as Tiny attacks you in gladiatorial garb, armed with a spear. It was easy, yes, but it showed imagination. What was Crash Bandicoot’s first ever boss? Let’s see… Ah yes, a fat chieftain who spins around a bit.

So don’t remember this game for the stuff that came from the internet. Remember it for what it is: a collection of platforming gems that, while not perfect recreations, at least did bring back Crash Bandicoot. Really, that’s what matters.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Men Who Swear at Marsupials

7

Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane remaster trilogy is out on PC

3

Crash Bandicoot remaster coming to PC in July

3

Rumour: Crash Bandicoot coming to PC in remaster

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Grip: Combat Racing adds free anti-grav cars and space-tracks

2

Stellaris celebrates three years in space with a sale & trial weekend

12

Ghost Recon Breakpoint announced, a less morally shaky sequel to Wildlands

19

Blood: Fresh Supply drags the classic horror FPS out of the DOS era

11